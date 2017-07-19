10 Must-Visit Ethnic Markets in Metro Phoenix

EXPAND Banana Flowers at Lee Lee International Market in Chandler. Tom Carlson

Looking for some ghee? How about fresh kimchi, Japanese beer, or pan de leche? Even if you don't cook, walking the aisles of an ethnic market is a pretty awesome way to spend an afternoon — stocking up on unusual, ready-to-eat foods from Korean steak-flavored Cheetos to fresh shawarma sandwiches. These 10 well-stocked markets, from a Russian wonderland to little India, are sure to make you feel a million miles away from the Valley.

EXPAND The Asiana Market on West Union Hills Drive in Glendale. There is also a location on Dobson Road in Mesa. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Asiana Market

1116 South Dobson Road #117, Mesa

480-833-3077

This market offers a huge variety of prepared foods, ingredients, and ready-to-eat goods from around East Asia, though their main focus is Korean products. Try some traditional fresh kimchi, pick up tempura mix and hot pepper paste, and sample Korean barbecue-flavored chips and shrimp crackers. The store is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.