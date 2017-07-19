10 Must-Visit Ethnic Markets in Metro Phoenix
Banana Flowers at Lee Lee International Market in Chandler.
Tom Carlson
Looking for some ghee? How about fresh kimchi, Japanese beer, or pan de leche? Even if you don't cook, walking the aisles of an ethnic market is a pretty awesome way to spend an afternoon — stocking up on unusual, ready-to-eat foods from Korean steak-flavored Cheetos to fresh shawarma sandwiches. These 10 well-stocked markets, from a Russian wonderland to little India, are sure to make you feel a million miles away from the Valley.
The Asiana Market on West Union Hills Drive in Glendale. There is also a location on Dobson Road in Mesa.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
Asiana Market
1116 South Dobson Road #117, Mesa
480-833-3077
This market offers a huge variety of prepared foods, ingredients, and ready-to-eat goods from around East Asia, though their main focus is Korean products. Try some traditional fresh kimchi, pick up tempura mix and hot pepper paste, and sample Korean barbecue-flavored chips and shrimp crackers. The store is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Lotus Market, located on 19th Avenue near Union Hills Drive.
Jacob Tyler Dunn
Lotus International Market
18425 North 19th Avenue, Phoenix
480-442-7014
2043 South Alma School Road, Mesa
602-666-6177
With two locations in the Valley, Lotus International Market is well-known for its wide selection of products from all over India. You can find Indian housewares and cosmetics along with assorted spices, curry pastes, bags of basmati rice, frozen naan bread, black tea, and traditional sweets. Both locations are open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
AZ International Marketplace is at the intersection of Broadway and Dobson roads in Mesa.
Tom Carlson
AZ International Marketplace
1920 West Broadway Road, Mesa
602-633-6296
AZ International Marketplace is like the Walmart of international products. You can find almost anything from just about everywhere, which makes every aisle a new adventure. Products range from prepared food and groceries to cleaning and office supplies. The store accepts EBT and requires a $5 minimum purchase for credit cards. The marketplace is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Baiz Market on North 20th Street in Phoenix.
Ofelia Montelongo
Baiz Market
523 North 20th Street, Phoenix
602-252-8996
1858 West Baseline Road, Mesa
480-718-9227
This family-owned market has two locations in the Valley that offer a large selection of Middle Eastern, Persian, African, and South Asian ingredients and foods. Shop for fresh produce and nuts, fresh-baked pita bread, halal meats, Arabic coffee, and sheesha smoking accessories. It’s also home to Al-Hana restaurant, where you can order a falafel, shawarma, or kebab sandwich or plate to fuel you up for a walk through the pastry aisle. The Phoenix location is open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Mesa branch is open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Fujiya Market on West University Drive in Tempe.
Ofelia Montelongo
Fujiya Market
1335 West University Drive, Tempe
480-968-1890
Located just off University Drive, Fujiya Market is the place to shop for Japanese products and takeout food like sushi and bento boxes. The little market carries Japanese snacks and beer, as well as sake, rice, fresh produce, frozen dumplings, and other imported Japanese goods. The store is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday from noon. to 6 p.m.; closed on Monday.
