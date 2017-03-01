10 Places to Eat and Drink in Metro Phoenix for St. Patrick’s Day 2017
|
Here are 10 places to eat and drink this St. Patrick’s Day in metro Phoenix.
Courtesy of Chompie's
St. Patrick’s Day doesn’t have to be all about drinking (but don’t worry, we’re about to talk a lot about drinking). No, this day has as much to do with food as it does liquid courage, and many restaurants in the Valley have seen to it.
From seemingly endless offerings of corned beef and green beer to street festivals, green bagels and pasta, and even Lucky Charms French Toast, here are 10 places to eat and drink this St. Patrick’s Day in metro Phoenix.
|
Green bagels are back at Chompie's for SPD.
Courtesy of Chompie's
Chompie's
Arizona’s New York deli is offering an all-you-can-eat corned beef and cabbage dinner for $21.99 on St. Patrick’s Day from 11 a.m. to close at all five locations. The dine-in only dinner at Chompie’s includes corned beef and cabbage with boiled red potatoes and fresh-baked Irish soda bread. A single-serve option is also available for dine-in and takeout for $18.99. There will also be specialty items like leprechaun cupcakes, green and white cookies, green beer, and the well-known green bagels. Visit the Chompie's website for more details.
Connolly's Sports Grill
This north Valley sports bar with an Irish-American menu is hosting its eighth annual parking lot party from 10 a.m. till 2 a.m. on March 17. Among the live music, bagpiper, and DJ Soulman (of the Phunk Junkies), Connolly's Sports Grill will be serving corned beef, shepherd’s pie, bangers and mash, and fish and chips. There will also be plenty of green beer to wash it down, plus Jameson Irish Whiskey. For more information, visit the Connolly's Sports Grill website.
|
Enjoy the corned beef meal at Miracle Mile from March 13 through 19.
Courtesy of Miracle Mile
Miracle Mile
St. Patrick’s Day is a busy time for Miracle Mile, and 2017 will be no exception for the local deli. Diners can enjoy a meal of corned beef, Irish potatoes, a quarter of cabbage, and bread and butter for $11.50. The Miracle Mile corned beef dish will be available March 13 through 19; 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11:15 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Visit the Miracle Mile website for more.
|
Enjoy drink and food specials, plus live folk music, at Pedal Haus Brewery all Friday night.
Hanna Leeke
Pedal Haus Brewery
Downtown Tempe’s Pedal Haus Brewery will be serving corned beef and cabbage with roasted country vegetables for $13 and Shepherd's Pie for $11. Pair those dishes up with $4 Guinness and snake bites, $6 Irish Car Bombs, $6 Dickel 'n' Cider Bombs, and $5 helpings of green beer. There will also be live folk-style music that evening. Pedal Haus Brewery is open from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday, March 17. See the Pedal Haus Brewery website for more information.
|
The 25th annual St. Paddy’s Day Street Fair takes over Monroe Street from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Courtesy of Seamus McCaffrey’s Irish Pub & Restaurant
Seamus McCaffrey’s Irish Pub & Restaurant
As is custom, Seamus McCaffrey’s in downtown Phoenix will have the entire street blocked off for its 25th annual St. Paddy’s Day Street Fair. From 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. there will be live music, a beer garden, and of course, food. Seamus McCaffrey’s is serving a limited menu of corned beef and cabbage, Irish beef stew, corned beef sandwiches, and hamburgers – each one for $9 that day. Entrance is free until 1 p.m., when admission will cost you a $10 donation to the Arizona Fire Fighter's Emerald Society. Visit the Seamus McCaffrey’s website.
|
More SPD dishes at the Skeptical Chymist Irish Pub.
Courtesy of Skeptical Chymist Irish Pub
Skeptical Chymist Irish Pub
If you’ve never popped in to this apothecary-themed Irish pub and restaurant, St. Patrick’s Day may be a good time to start. Skeptical Chymist Irish Pub will be serving the usual corned beef and cabbage, beer-battered cod, and lamb shepherd’s pie, plus special dishes for the big day. The March 17-only special is a corned beef and cabbage boxty – a potato and buttermilk pancake stuffed with corned beef, shredded cabbage, and a mustard onion demi. Hours for Friday are 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. For more details, see the Skeptical Chymist Irish Pub website.
|
Try the Lucky Charm French Toast at The Hash Kitchen this SPD.
Courtesy of The Hash Kitchen
The Hash Kitchen
Both locations of The Hash Kitchen (Scottsdale and north Scottsdale) are serving special brunch items from March 12 through 18. Dishes include Luck of the Irish Doughnuts for (green-colored Irish soda doughnuts with Irish caramel whiskey dipping sauce, all dusted with edible gold) for $11, Lucky Charms French Toast (Lucky Charms-encrusted French toast with maple reduction, vanilla cream, and dehydrated marshmallows) for $13. There’s also Green Eggs & Ham Benedict for $13, Corned Beef & Cabbage Hash for $14, and Corned Beef & Potato Frittata for $14. Hours for SPD are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. See the The Hash Kitchen website.
|
The Jade blends champagne with angostura bitters, Midori, blue curacao, and lime juice at The Wright Bar at the Arizona Biltmore.
Courtesy of The Wright Bar
The Wright Bar
The Arizona Biltmore bar will be offering three festive St. Patrick’s Day-themed cocktails on March 17. The Wright Bar is offering the drinks Jade (blending champagne with angostura bitters, Midori, blue curacao, and lime juice), the Mad Melon (Midori, Grey Goose l’orange, orange bitters, and ginger beer), and Lady Leprechaun (vodka with Midori, triple sec, lemon juice, and a splash of Sprite). Visit The Wright Bar website for more information.
Tim Finnegan's Irish Restaurant & Bar
The Irish-owned Tim Finnegan's will start SPD off with a traditional Irish breakfast – meaning eggs, rasher bacon, and black-and-white blood pudding starting at 9 a.m. The rest of the day features Teeling Whiskey Co. Irish whiskey with corned beef and cabbage (the cabbage has rasher bacon mixed in as an homage to traditional Irish fare). The day also features live music, bagpipers, and Irish step dancers. Entrance is free till 3 p.m., then there’s a $10 cover till 2 a.m. See the Tim Finnegan's website for additional details.
|
Tomaso’s Italian Restaurant will be in the green with these St. Patrick-approved pasta dishes.
Skyler Scott
Tomaso’s Italian Restaurant
A few “St. Patrick-approved” dishes will be on the menu for SPD at Tomaso’s thanks to executive chef Tomaso Maggiore. Diners can try the Spinach Tagliatelle San Patrizio, which is handmade spinach pasta with fava peas and artichokes, for $21, or the Gnocchi Fiorentina al Pesto Genovese – meaning potato dumplings with basil and pine nuts – for $23. Lunch is 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and dinner is 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday. Visit the Tomaso’s website.
