10 Places to Eat and Drink in Metro Phoenix for St. Patrick’s Day 2017

Here are 10 places to eat and drink this St. Patrick's Day in metro Phoenix.

St. Patrick’s Day doesn’t have to be all about drinking (but don’t worry, we’re about to talk a lot about drinking). No, this day has as much to do with food as it does liquid courage, and many restaurants in the Valley have seen to it.

From seemingly endless offerings of corned beef and green beer to street festivals, green bagels and pasta, and even Lucky Charms French Toast, here are 10 places to eat and drink this St. Patrick’s Day in metro Phoenix.

Green bagels are back at Chompie's for SPD.

Chompie's

Arizona’s New York deli is offering an all-you-can-eat corned beef and cabbage dinner for $21.99 on St. Patrick’s Day from 11 a.m. to close at all five locations. The dine-in only dinner at Chompie’s includes corned beef and cabbage with boiled red potatoes and fresh-baked Irish soda bread. A single-serve option is also available for dine-in and takeout for $18.99. There will also be specialty items like leprechaun cupcakes, green and white cookies, green beer, and the well-known green bagels. Visit the Chompie's website for more details.

Connolly's Sports Grill

This north Valley sports bar with an Irish-American menu is hosting its eighth annual parking lot party from 10 a.m. till 2 a.m. on March 17. Among the live music, bagpiper, and DJ Soulman (of the Phunk Junkies), Connolly's Sports Grill will be serving corned beef, shepherd’s pie, bangers and mash, and fish and chips. There will also be plenty of green beer to wash it down, plus Jameson Irish Whiskey. For more information, visit the Connolly's Sports Grill website.

Enjoy the corned beef meal at Miracle Mile from March 13 through 19.

Miracle Mile

St. Patrick’s Day is a busy time for Miracle Mile, and 2017 will be no exception for the local deli. Diners can enjoy a meal of corned beef, Irish potatoes, a quarter of cabbage, and bread and butter for $11.50. The Miracle Mile corned beef dish will be available March 13 through 19; 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11:15 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Visit the Miracle Mile website for more.

Enjoy drink and food specials, plus live folk music, at Pedal Haus Brewery all Friday night.

Pedal Haus Brewery

Downtown Tempe’s Pedal Haus Brewery will be serving corned beef and cabbage with roasted country vegetables for $13 and Shepherd's Pie for $11. Pair those dishes up with $4 Guinness and snake bites, $6 Irish Car Bombs, $6 Dickel 'n' Cider Bombs, and $5 helpings of green beer. There will also be live folk-style music that evening. Pedal Haus Brewery is open from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday, March 17. See the Pedal Haus Brewery website for more information.

The 25th annual St. Paddy's Day Street Fair takes over Monroe Street from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Seamus McCaffrey’s Irish Pub & Restaurant

As is custom, Seamus McCaffrey’s in downtown Phoenix will have the entire street blocked off for its 25th annual St. Paddy’s Day Street Fair. From 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. there will be live music, a beer garden, and of course, food. Seamus McCaffrey’s is serving a limited menu of corned beef and cabbage, Irish beef stew, corned beef sandwiches, and hamburgers – each one for $9 that day. Entrance is free until 1 p.m., when admission will cost you a $10 donation to the Arizona Fire Fighter's Emerald Society. Visit the Seamus McCaffrey’s website.

More SPD dishes at the Skeptical Chymist Irish Pub.

Skeptical Chymist Irish Pub

If you’ve never popped in to this apothecary-themed Irish pub and restaurant, St. Patrick’s Day may be a good time to start. Skeptical Chymist Irish Pub will be serving the usual corned beef and cabbage, beer-battered cod, and lamb shepherd’s pie, plus special dishes for the big day. The March 17-only special is a corned beef and cabbage boxty – a potato and buttermilk pancake stuffed with corned beef, shredded cabbage, and a mustard onion demi. Hours for Friday are 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. For more details, see the Skeptical Chymist Irish Pub website.