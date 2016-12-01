10 Things to Eat and Drink for Less Than $10 in Metro Phoenix in December

EXPAND Grace Stufkosky

Doro Wat at Cafe Lalibela

Looking to try new cuisine in the new year? Get a jump start by diving into Ethiopian food from Cafe

Lalibela in Tempe without breaking the bank. This spot serves traditional Ethiopian stew or Doro Wat- chicken simmered in spicy berbere chili sauce, onion, aromatic spices, and kibbeh or spiced clarified butter. The dish costs $5.45. For more information, visit Cafe Lalibela's website.

Pretzel Bites at The Central Kitchen

Baby, it's cold outside (well, for Phoenix), and cheese and pretzel bites can be a great antidote to all this chilly weather. Phoenix Ale Brewery's gastropub the Central Kitchen in Phoenix serves up pretzel bites that are crispy on the outside, warm on the inside, and served with hot cheese fondue cooked with the local brewery's own Biltmore Blonde beer and a house-made mustard cooked with the PAB Ironwood Porter. The pretzel bites cost $8. For more information, visit Central Kitchen's website.

Lemonade at Flower Child

You can score a free lemonade from Sam Fox's healthy-eats chain Flower Child if you post a photo of a drink you bought. When you buy any drink from Flower Child, post a photo of that drink on Instagram tagging @eatflowerchild and using the hashtag #drinkflowerchild, show that post to the cashier, and you'll receive a complimentary 16-ounce lemonade in return. For more information, visit Flower Child's website.

Bacon and Jalapeno Grilled Cheese at Perfect Pear Bistro

Tempe residents searching for a new spot to try should consider hitting up the recently opened Perfect Pear Bistro. This healthy chain offers creative spins on grilled cheese like the Bacon and Jalapeno: crispy bacon, roasted jalapeños, caramelized onions, arugula, four-cheese blend, and spinach dip that's all served on Romano-crusted nine-grain bread. This sandwich costs $9. For more information, visit Perfect Pear Bistro's website.

Pumpkin Soup at T. Cook's

T. Cook's at the Royal Palms Resort & Spa in Phoenix serves up a pumpkin soup that's worth every penny. The additions of pepita caramel and honey cream make for a thick and rich take on this classic fall dish. The soup costs $10. For more information, visit T. Cook's website.

Drinking Chocolate at Sprinkles

Fall is here and winter is coming, and Sprinkles in Scottsdale is serving a decadent drinking chocolate that will warm you up. The rich beverage is made from bittersweet Belgian chocolate and topped with an all-natural vanilla bean marshmallow. It's available starting on December 1 and you can get it until January 31. This drink costs $3.50. For more information, visit Sprinkles' website.

Roasted Sweet Potato Salad at the Farm

Leave it to the folks at the Farm at South Mountain in Phoenix to come up with a healthy, fall-inspired salad. This autumn-inspired dish features seasonal sweet potatoes mixed with Arizona pecans, dried cranberries, green onion, and a chipotle vinaigrette. The salad costs $3.95. For more information, visit the Farm at South Mountain's website.

The Market by Jennifer's

Butternut Squash Bisque at The Market by Jennifer's

Soup is a great fall dish, and The Market by Jennifer's in Phoenix is serving up a seasonal butternut squash bisque. The savory, texture-rich creation is made with pureed butternut squash, popcorn, white cheddar, creme fraiche, and thyme. The soup costs $8.50. For more information, visit The Market by Jennifer's website.

Liege Waffles at Chocolade Van Brugge

Besides just chocolates imported from Belgium, Old Town Scottsdale's Chocolade Van Brugge also serves warm Liege waffles. Liege waffles are made with a brioche dough and yeast, flower, and pearl sugar imported from Belgium that makes for a sweet, crispy treat that's perfect for sweater weather. Top off the waffle with your choice of Speculoos (a spice cookie spread from Belgium), Nutella, strawberries, hot chocolate sauce, peanut butter, or whipped cream. Waffles cost $5 each. Toppings cost extra, but as long as you don't add too many, you can keep this under $10. For more information, visit Chocolade Van Brugge's website.

Social Hot Patty Cocktail at Social Tap Scottsdale

Social Tap Scottsdale is serving up a warm and peppermint-laden cocktail just in time for the holidays. The festive "Social Hot Patty” is made with traditional hot chocolate, crème de cacao, crème de menthe, and peppermint schnapps, and is topped with whipped cream. This limited-edition cocktail costs $10. For more information, visit Social Tap Scottsdale's website.

