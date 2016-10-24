11 Dog-Friendly Restaurants, Wine Bars, and Breweries in Metro Phoenix

In Tempe, Salut Kitchen Bar offers a 1,250-square-foot outdoor patio, which is also dog-friendly. Courtesy of Salut Kitchen Bar

In 2011, dog-friendly patios got real in Maricopa County. A few rules apply, but there are establishments all over town that are more than welcoming to the entire family — including your four-legged companions.

If you’ve got a pup you’d rather have by your side while wining and dining in the Valley, here are 11 restaurants in metro Phoenix where you can bring your dog.

EXPAND Check out Yappy Hour at 32 Shea's dog-friendly patio. Courtesy of 32 Shea

32 Shea

10626 North 32nd Street

602-867-7432

Known for coffee, food, and cocktails, 32 Shea is set in the massive parking lot at the northwest corner of 32nd Avenue and Shea Boulevard in north Phoenix – otherwise known as the Sheaborhood. Once a drive-thru photo mat, 32 Shea is a bright coffee shop by day and cozy dinner spot by night. This neighborhood café and full-bar lounge also features a dog-friendly patio and offers fun stuff like Yappy Hour every Saturday during certain times. The patio area is heavily shaded with tree and umbrellas, and water dishes are available for thirsty pooches. 32 Shea is open weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays.

Cucina Tagliani

8349 West Bell Road, Peoria

623-412-2670

Found southwest of 83rd Avenue on Bell Road, Cucina Tagliani Italian Kitchen has been a neighborhood pasta place since 1993. If you’re looking for everything Italian short of your own nonni in the kitchen, Cucina Tagliani delivers hand-rolled meatballs, baked ziti, clam pasta, and plenty of the reds and whites – all which can all be enjoyed on a dog-friendly patio. This being an Italian place, the patio is illuminated each night with atmospheric bistro lights, making it ideal for reverse happy hour from 8:30 to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Bring your furry friend to happy hour – happening daily from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. and all day on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays – at both the Peoria and Glendale locations.

EXPAND O.H.S.O. Brewery & Distillery offers a massive, dog-friendly patio in Arcadia, plus O.H.S.O. dog treats. Courtesy of O.H.S.O.

O.H.S.O. Brewery & Distillery

4900 East Indian School Road

602-955-0358

You can tell by the décor alone, the people at O.H.S.O. (Outrageous Home Brewers Social Outpost, in case you didn’t know) love beer and dogs. All three locations – Arcadia, Paradise Valley, and North Scottsdale – are dog-friendly, and welcome dogs by the dozens to their expansive patios. Humans find brunch and dinner menus, and depending on the location, close to 40 beers on tap, wine, and signature cocktails. Doggies get water dishes, house-made dog treats, and plenty of attention. Pups can hit the patio from 11 a.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, and Sunday from 9 a.m. to midnight.

Old Pueblo Café & Pub

102 North Old Litchfield Road, Litchfield Park

623-935-5059

A West Valley establishment offering a Sonoran-style Mexican food menu, Old Pueblo Café & Pub is set at the northwest corner of Old Litchfield Road and Wigwam Boulevard in the Litchfield Park historic downtown area. Old Pueblo features a climate-controlled outdoor patio, making this the ideal dog-friendly space. And if Fido promises to not sing alone, you can enjoy country Thursdays at 8 p.m., a variety of live music on Fridays at 9 p.m., and karaoke on Saturdays, also at 9 p.m. Old Pueblo Café & Pub is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

EXPAND Postino offers a dog-friendly patio at all Valley locations, including Postino Annex in Tempe. Lauren Cusimano

Postino

3939 East Campbell Avenue

602-852-3939

If you’re looking for panini and bruschetta boards, brunch specials, and maybe a malbec or pale ale while you're out on the town with your pooch, then Postino is an ideal stop. It’s been doing the WineCafe thing since 2001, and each of the restaurant's six Valley locations has a roomy, dog-friendly patio with plenty of umbrellas, tables, couches, and probably some other pooches. The Postino people also offer water dishes if you ask your server. Postino locations in metro Phoenix include Central, East, Annex (Tempe), and Kierland. Postino sister restaurants including Windsor, Federal Pizza, and Joyride Taco House also feature dog-friendly patios.

In Tempe, the Salut Kitchen Bar offers a 1,250-square-foot outdoor patio, which is of course dog-friendly. Courtesy of Salut Kitchen Bar

Salut Kitchen Bar

1435 East University Drive, Tempe

480-625-3600

At Salut Kitchen Bar, set southwest of University and McClintock drives in Tempe, you'll get brunch, lunch, vegetarian dishes, tapas, beer, cocktails, and especially wine (we’re talking more than 100 types by the glass or bottle) in a European-inspired atmosphere. The staff say they love having the 1,250-square-foot outdoor seating area filled with dogs. Salut Kitchen Bar also offers dog adoption events every third Thursday on the dog-friendly patio. Bring the pup and enjoy daily happy hour specials from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and all day on Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

EXPAND Shady Park has a large, dog-friendly patio in the back and dog-friendly seating in the front. Lauren Cusimano

Shady Park

26 East University Drive, Tempe

480-474-4222

Set at the northeast corner of Mill Avenue and University Drive, Shady Park is a restaurant and bar known for its massive back patio where you'll often find live music, DJs, comedy, or the big game on TV. Its tree-heavy patio is also dog friendly, and if you’re walking up with the pups, you can enter through the back entry and order a drink or some duck wings, calamari, or pizza from the full bar in the back. The friendly staff will also probably rush over a water dish for your doggy friend. Shady Park’s sister eatery, C.A.S.A. SunBá, found just north at the southeast corner of Mill Avenue and Sixth Street, is also dog-friendly – and has some pretty imaginative burritos.

EXPAND Courtesy of Shake Shack

Shake Shack

7014 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale

480-270-8825

Items such as Shackburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and the ShackMeister Ale are found on the menu at Shake Shack – set in the east wing of Scottsdale Fashion Square – along with a special, dog-specific menu called “Woof.” Find a spot on the patio, and then your pup may choose from options such as the Poochini – a Shakeburger dog biscuit made with peanut butter sauce and vanilla custard – or the Bag O’ Bones, full of five ShackBurger dog biscuits from Bocce’s Bakery. A second, also dog-friendly location of Shake Shack is located in Phoenix at the Uptown Plaza, set at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and Camelback Road.

Courtesy of SanTan Brewing Company

SanTan Brewing Company

8 South San Marcos Place, Chandler

480-917-8700

Furry loved ones are more than welcome on the patio at SanTan Brewing Company, set in downtown Chandler at the southwest corner of Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard. For dog owners, SanTan is a brewpub that opened in 2007 and serves craft beers and a full menu for lunch and dinner. But for pups, SanTan means a roomy patio, fresh water, and Otto’s Brew Bones – or peanut-butter-flavored dog treats made with SanTan spent beer grain. The treats are made and packaged in-house, and feature Otto from SanTan’s Oktoberfest German Style Lager. The patio welcomes pups from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.

The Farm at South Mountain is always dog-friendly. Courtesy of The Farm

The Farm at South Mountain

6106 South 32nd Street

602-276-6360

Found at the southwest corner of 32nd Street and Southern Avenue, The Farm at South Mountain started as a 10-acre farm with 100 pecan trees, and now features three restaurants and acts as an event space, marketplace, and wedding venue. The Farm has a restaurant for every meal, and all three are dog-friendly. Morning Glory Café hosts breakfast and features a patio brunch Tuesday through Sunday; the Farm Kitchen (the spot’s original eatery) offers a daily picnic or patio-style lunch; and dinner is served at Quiessence Tuesday to Saturday evenings. You can also walk the pup through Maya’s Garden, a working urban farm, or stroll through Maya’s Farmers Market – the whole farm is dog friendly.

The Main Ingredient Ale House & Café

2337 North Seventh Street

602-843-6246

Pups and beer seem to pair well together in this town, and the Main Ingredient Ale House & Café is just another example of this. Found on Seventh Street between Thomas and McDowell roads, the Main Ingredient is a family-owned and operated joint in the Coronado District known for its cocktails, wines, and draft beer, an expansive collection of canned and bottled beer, and a full menu of above-pub food. There’s also a dog-friendly patio – misty during the summer and lovely during the other seasons. Being on the edge of the Coronado neighborhood, this is a great stop while walking the dog, especially for the spot's all-day happy hour every Monday.

