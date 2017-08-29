10 Epic Hot Dogs in Metro Phoenix

There seems to be no end to the number of ways you can dress up a simple hot dog. A plain frank in a soft bun has the potential to become a masterpiece when loaded with toppings like macaroni and cheese, barbecue pork, chipped ham, or even peanut butter. And there's no need to travel to Chicago or New York City for an epic dog. We have everything from classic footlongs to hipster flatbread dogs to our very own Sonoran hot dogs being slung from stands and storefronts from Gilbert to downtown Phoenix. This is your guide to 10 hot dogs not to miss in Metro Phoenix.

EXPAND Beneath those layers of Cracker Jack, barbecue sauce, and peanut butter hides one of downtown's best hot dogs. Cal Faber

Bear

Short Leash Hot Dogs

110 East Roosevelt Street

602-795-2193

Short Leash Hot Dogs has been a Valley staple for unique hot dogs since 2011, back when it was just a roving food truck. The Bear – arguably Short Leash's most zany offering – is our favorite signature dog at the restaurant, which is now installed on Roosevelt Row and at Biltmore Fashion Park. Choose your meat: bratwurst, regular, all-beef, spicy beer hot, chicken, or vegetarian, and you'll be handed a dog slathered in peanut butter, smoked gouda, bacon, barbecue sauce, and Cracker Jack – all wrapped in naan bread. The result is a sweet, smoky, nutty treat that satisfies from the first bite to the last. While the combination may seem weird, discovering the deliciousness of the combo is half of what makes the Bear so enjoyable. Pair it with a side salad or potato chips – and don't let a single one of those Cracker Jack bits go unattended.