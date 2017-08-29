10 Epic Hot Dogs in Metro Phoenix
Lauren Saria
There seems to be no end to the number of ways you can dress up a simple hot dog. A plain frank in a soft bun has the potential to become a masterpiece when loaded with toppings like macaroni and cheese, barbecue pork, chipped ham, or even peanut butter. And there's no need to travel to Chicago or New York City for an epic dog. We have everything from classic footlongs to hipster flatbread dogs to our very own Sonoran hot dogs being slung from stands and storefronts from Gilbert to downtown Phoenix. This is your guide to 10 hot dogs not to miss in Metro Phoenix.
Beneath those layers of Cracker Jack, barbecue sauce, and peanut butter hides one of downtown's best hot dogs.
Cal Faber
Bear
Short Leash Hot Dogs
110 East Roosevelt Street
602-795-2193
Short Leash Hot Dogs has been a Valley staple for unique hot dogs since 2011, back when it was just a roving food truck. The Bear – arguably Short Leash's most zany offering – is our favorite signature dog at the restaurant, which is now installed on Roosevelt Row and at Biltmore Fashion Park. Choose your meat: bratwurst, regular, all-beef, spicy beer hot, chicken, or vegetarian, and you'll be handed a dog slathered in peanut butter, smoked gouda, bacon, barbecue sauce, and Cracker Jack – all wrapped in naan bread. The result is a sweet, smoky, nutty treat that satisfies from the first bite to the last. While the combination may seem weird, discovering the deliciousness of the combo is half of what makes the Bear so enjoyable. Pair it with a side salad or potato chips – and don't let a single one of those Cracker Jack bits go unattended.
Enjoy your Carolina Dog within view of Agritopia on the patio at Joe's Farm Grill.
Cal Faber
Carolina Dog
Joe's Farm Grill
3000 East Ray Road, Gilbert
480-563-4745
Joe's Farm Grill rolls out its "Dog Days of Summer" menu every September, featuring nearly a dozen hot dogs. For the remaining 11 months of the year, the grill keeps a few dogs permanently on the menu, including the Carolina Dog. Made by loading pulled pork, Joe's Real BBQ sauce, and coleslaw atop an all-beef, natural-casing hot dog from local Schreiner's Fine Sausage, the Carolina Dog makes eating on the back patio of the farm-to-table restaurant feel even more like a neighborhood picnic. The pulled pork is juicy and expertly seasoned with Joe's in-house barbecue sauce, and the natural-casing hot dog – which lends a satisfying crunch to each bite – tastes like a relic of days gone by.
The Colombian hot dog at Simon's Hot Dogs comes topped with pineapple, mozzarella, "Simon sauce," and crushed potato chips.
Courtesy of Simon's Hot Dogs
Colombian Hot Dog
Simon's Hot Dogs
4280 North Drinkwater Boulevard, #200, Scottsdale
480-426-9218
Here's the breakdown for ordering a Colombian Hot Dog from Simon's Hot Dogs. First, pick your sausage: either beef, pork as Colombian chorizo, pork as German bratwurst, the plant-based California vegan dog, or the Tofurkey Italian vegan dog. The Colombian Hot Dog is the signature dish at Simon's, and comes under pineapple, crushed potato chips, Simon's Sauce, and mozzarella cheese (either regular or Vegan). You can always pair this dog with unique sides like patacones (fried green platains), salchipapas (fries with sliced sausage and Simon's Sauce), or maicitos (sweet corn with cheese and bacon).
Take us out to the ball game ... because we need another D-backs Dog.
Cal Faber
D-backs Dog
Chase Field
401 East Jefferson Street
602-514-8400
While this hot dog is delicious and satisfying, enjoying the classic D-backs Dog at Chase Field is more about ambiance and nostalgia than culinary prowess. Few things scream "USA!" more than eating a hot dog at the ballpark while watching the home team slug it out against their rivals. Order your all-beef D-backs dog at one of the many concession stands circling Chase Field, and load it up with mustard, ketchup, onions, and relish. Once you make it back to the stands, hold on tight as fly balls and rousing cheers for the home team threaten to topple your creation. It doesn't get any more all-American than that. And if you're feeling more adventurous, the Arizona Diamondbacks concessions are always offering something unique, including the Cheeseburger Dog and the Chicken Enchilada Dog.
Lenny's Burger serves up a chili dog that we just can't quit.
Cal Faber
Chili Dog
Lenny's Burgers
Multiple locations
Call it what you want – a Coney or chili dog – but the combination of hot dog and chili is one of the greatest guilty pleasures in the hot dog world. Lenny's Burgers, a local, family-owned diner with locations Valleywide, serves up a tasty chili dog in an atmosphere replete with 1950s-style booths and checkered tile floors. Deceptively simple, Lenny's chili dog includes a beef hot dog slathered in rich, chunky chili, in a traditional sesame bun. The chili is lightly seasoned and perfectly tomato-y, and the hot dog provides a salty base. Enjoy it with a milkshake and a side of fries.
The Pittsburgher from Wimpy's Paradise is everything you've heard and more.
Lauren Saria
The Pittsburgher
Wimpy's Paradise
48 South San Marcos Place, Chandler
480-821-3197
There's a reason this dog received a nod for Best Hot Dog in our 2015 Best of Phoenix awards, as well as a spot on our 100 Best Dishes of 2015. And after those accolades, what's left to say about The Pittsburgher from Wimpy's Paradise? Well, for starters, it's a quarter-pound hot dog loaded with chipped ham sautéed in butter, and topped with cheddar cheese – which means you can bet you're going to want a nap after taking down this dish. Some might call it a guilty pleasure, but it's so good we don't feel guilty at all.
