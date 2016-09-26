11 Farmers Markets Open for Fall 2016 in Metro Phoenix

EXPAND Here are the dates for 11 metro Phoenix farmers markets reopening for the fall season. Cliff / Flickr

Though several Valley farmers markets stayed open during the summer, many are set to open or expand their hours in the coming weeks and months. Here are 10 farmers markets set to reopen or stay open longer this fall in the Valley.

You can still enjoy some AZ Pops at Anthem Farmers Market this fall.

Anthem Farmers Market

41703 North Gavilan Peak Parkway, Anthem

623-848-1234

Set south of the intersection with Gavilan Peak Parkway and Anthem Way, the Anthem Farmers Market is set to reopen on Sunday, October 30, and will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The free, pet-friendly market will run each Sunday for the rest of the season till the last Sunday of June. Find tamales, fresh bread, and local beef and other meats, plus honey, mustards, chocolate, teas, and Squarz Pies. Other vendors include The Tamale Store, Mama's Cold Brew, and AZ Pops. The Anthem Farmers Market offers street and lot parking, and accepts credit cards, EBT/SNAP, and AZFMNP (Arizona Farmers Market Nutrition Program) vouchers.

Carefree Farmers Market

1 Sundial Circle, Carefree

623-848-1234

Found south of Cave Creek Road and Tom Darlington Drive at the Carefree Sundial, Carefree Farmers Market offers local produce and other goods on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market reopens for fall on Friday, October 7. The Carefree market offers free entry and adjacent parking. Vendors are often selling fresh bread, local jams and salsas, and fresh flowers, while the Carefree Farmers Market hosts cooking demonstrations from Valley restaurant chefs. This market accepts credit/debit cards and AZFMNP vouchers.

Center Point Farmers Market

Mill Avenue and Seventh Street in Tempe

623-848-1234

Starting its first season in fall 2016, the new Center Point Farmers Market is located at the southeast corner of Seventh Street and Mill Avenue. The season starts Sunday, October 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and continues every Sunday after that. Arizona-grown produce, local eggs, and handmade crafts will be readily available for Sunday morning visitors. The market accepts credit and debit cards.

Find some new house plants at the Clark Park Farmers Market, opening Saturday, October 8.

Clark Park Farmers Market

1730 South Roosevelt Street, Tempe

480-296-5573

Found west of 19th Street and Roosevelt Road, the Clark Park Farmers Market will begin operations for the fall season from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, October 8, and Saturdays from then on at Clark Park in Tempe (once a public pool, now a community garden). Hosted by the Tempe Community Action Agency and Tempe residents, the market features goods from vendors such as Tiger Mountain Farm and Sweetest Season, plus live music from Rachel Mari Kimber and others, and food trucks including Cheese, Love, Happiness and Curbside Crepes. The Clark Park market also hosts Yoga on The Lawn at 8 a.m.

Goodyear Farmers Market

3151 North Litchfield Road, Goodyear

623-848-1234

Visit the Goodyear Farmers Market in the Goodyear Community Park at the southeast corner of Indian School and Litchfield roads starting Saturday, October 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This Saturday morning market offers organic, local produce and fresh-baked bread, plus eggs, cheeses, and butters from Arizona ranchers. Vendors include Sun Valley Bees and Double Check Ranch. You’ll also find pickles and jellies. The market accepts credit/debit cards and AZFMNP vouchers.

Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market

3806 North Brown Avenue, Scottsdale

623-848-1234

Set up in the City Parking Lot just southwest of Brown and First Street, the Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market is starting its fifth season from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, and will continue every Saturday after that until the end of the fall market season. Products range from pesticide-free produce and natural meat to Amish friendship bread, and tamales – plus seasonal items like apples and cider. The Old Town market is family- and pet-friendly and accepts credit/debit cards, EBT/SNAP, and AZFMNP vouchers.

The Open Air Market is extending its hours for fall starting Saturday, October 1.

Open Air Market

721 North Central Avenue

602-625-6736

Set at Central Avenue and McKinley Street in the parking lot of the Phoenix Public Market, the Open Air Market is extending its Saturday market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting in October and running through April. This fall, the Open Air Market is also offering workshops and learning experiences including cooking classes and sessions on how to grow edible trees, raise goats, and much more – plus live music, food trucks, and a seating area. Shopping options include fresh produce from the International Rescue Committee; local food from Absolutely Delightful, Chile Acres, Circle Key Farms; and health and hygiene products from Studio 11 Soaps and Clay Madness. The downtown Phoenix market offers free entry and parking near the Roosevelt/Central Light Rail Station, and most vendors accept debit/credit cards.

Sun City Farmers Market is opening for the fall starting Thursday, October 6.

Sun City Farmers Market

16820 North 99th Avenue, Sun City

623-848-1234

Found at the southwest corner of 99th Avenue and Bell Road, the Sun City Farmers Market will reopen for the fall on Thursday, October 6. Each Thursday morning from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the free Sun City market will feature local eggs, organic produce, and crafts from Arizona artists. The market also offers lot parking and accepts credit/debit cards, EBT/SNAP, and AZFMNP vouchers.

Enjoy the cool temperatures at the Capitol Farmers Market, opening January 12, 2017.

The Capitol Farmers Market

1700 West Adams Street

623-848-1234

You’ll find the Capitol Farmers Market right where you’d expect: the southwest corner of 17th Avenue – or Rose Mofford Way – and Adams Street. The Capitol market will pick back up operations from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, and will continues every Thursday until April 27. The free market features vendors like Abby Lee Farm and Arizona Living Green, and accepts credit/debit cards, EBT/SNAP, and AZFMNP vouchers.

Uptown Wednesday is back starting October 5 at Uptown Farmers Market.

Uptown Farmers Market

5757 North Central Avenue

602-859-5648

Thought the Uptown Farmers Market kept its Saturday market open during the summer, Uptown Wednesday is back starting on Wednesday, October 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the southeast corner of Bethany Home Road and Central Avenue in the North Phoenix Baptist Church parking lot. The Wednesday market will run from October to June, and will feature vendors like Chile Acres Farm, McClendon’s Select, Sun Valley Bees, Patti’s Joy, and more.

Verrado Community Farmers Market

West Main Street and North Verrado Way, Buckeye

623-848-1234

Found in the Verrado Commons south of Sunrise Lane and Verrado Way, the Verrado Community Farmers Market is kicking off its 2016 season from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 5. For the rest of 2016, the Buckeye market will operate on alternating Saturdays (November 19, December 3, December 7), and in 2017, switching to first and third Saturdays till April 29. The Verrado market features local farmers, ranchers, artisans, and artists offering local eggs, seasonal crops, handmade crafts, and more. The market is free and accepts credit cards, EBT/SNAP, and AZFMNP vouchers.

