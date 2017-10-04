11 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Scored a 'D' on County Health Inspections in September

A west-side location of fast food giant Chipotle shows up on last month's D List.

Every week, the county's health inspectors within Maricopa County Environmental Services give restaurants grades after completing inspections. Participation in the rating system, however, is voluntary, which means owners or managers do not have to accept a grade after an inspection; instead, the restaurants are listed online as "not participating." And in some cases, grades posted online may change, which typically means a restaurant has provided necessary documentation for food safety or fixed a critical issue that led to a low grade. Here's a more detailed explanation.

Big names earned awful grades in the September 2017 round of health inspections. Subway. The embattled fast food burrito-slinger Chipotle. (I'm not really sure why anyone in metro Phoenix would ever consider Chipotle given the world of better burrito options here, but that's another story.) With 11 Valley restaurants scoring 'D' grades, it wasn't an awful month for food safety in the Valley. Still, we could do much better.

A west-side location of fast food giant Chipotle shows up on last month's D List. Phoenix New Times