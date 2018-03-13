11 Places for Easter Brunch 2018 in Metro Phoenix

No joke, Easter is April 1 this year. Aside from dressing in pastels and spending the day with family, you get to enjoy (or at least consider) all the Easter brunches happening around town. From banana bread French toast at Stonegrill in the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa to Maine lobster Benedict at Mastro's, the Valley’s eateries are pulling out all the stops for midday diners on Easter Sunday.

Artizen Crafted American Kitchen & Bar

The Camby’s onsite restaurant, Artizen Crafted American Kitchen & Bar, is offering an Easter brunch buffet with a salad station, a carving station with beef Wellington and honey-glazed ham, breakfast enchiladas, French toast casserole, and so much more – all overseen by executive chef Dushyant Singh. There will also be live music and complimentary family photos. Cost is $75 per person, or $25 for children 12 and under. See the Artizen website for details and reservations.

EXPAND Enjoy a camp-style breakfast during Easter Brunch at Camp Social. Courtesy of Camp Social

Camp Social

For a camp-style breakfast, look no further than Camp Social for Easter brunch. This a la carte brunch offers dishes like Zach’s Flattop Omelet, the Doughnut Breakfast Sandwich, Sangria’s Breakfast Pizza, and a Campfire Giant Pancake. There will also be bottomless mimosas, camp-style Bloody Marys, and live music – all from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 1. Individual menu prices vary. For reservations call 480-750-0506 or visit the Camp Social website.

Boulders Resort & Spa

This north Valley restaurant is hosting the Easter Champagne Brunch at Boulders Resort & Spa, complete with live music, a seafood display, a fresh seasonal fruit and artisan cheese station, a salad station, a carving station, and a dessert display. Specific dishes include shrimp cocktail, snow crab claws, New England crab cakes with mustard aioli, prime rib, risotto with spring peas, and more. Brunch is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 1. Cost is $68.00 per guest, or $30 for those 12 and under. To make a reservation call 480-488-9009 (extension 117) or visit the Boulders Resort & Spa website.

EXPAND Find an Easter brunch and egg hunt at Hearth ’61 at Mountain Shadows. Courtesy of Hearth '61

Hearth ’61

The Mountain Shadows hotel restaurant, Hearth ’61, is offering an Easter brunch and an egg hunt. Mimosas and bloody Marys will be served on the hotel's lawn from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by a brunch buffet with fresh salads, made-to-order eggs, entrées, and a dessert table with pastries and more. Brunch goes from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Cost is $68 for adults, and $19 for children 12 and under. See the Hearth ’61 website for details and reservations.

LON’s at the Hermosa Inn

For a three-course Easter brunch on April 1, LON’s at the Hermosa Inn still start with a cast iron skillet of baked brioche “monkey bread,” followed by choice of six appetizers, six entrées, and three desserts. Starters include housemade maple bacon, smoked salmon, and lemon ricotta pancakes. Entrées will include roasted lamb leg, blue crab Benedict, and leek, spinach, and sheep’s milk ricotta quiche. For dessert? Think white chocolate raspberry cremeux cake. Brunch runs from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. and cost is $79 per person. Reservations are required at 602-955-7878.

EXPAND Maine lobster Benedict? It's at the Mastro’s Scottsdale brunch buffet this Easter. Courtesy of Mastro's

Mastro's

Mastro’s Scottsdale will be offering an omelet station, pastries and bagels, cheese and fruit, smoked salmon, carving stations, chilled seafood, and a sushi display. That morning’s a la carte menu features a Maine lobster Benedict, Belgian waffles, and a tuna burger. Cocktails will be available as well, including bellinis and mojitos. Mastro’s brunch buffet will run from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Easter Sunday; with dinner service starting at 5 p.m. Cost is $95 for adults (includes a bloody Mary or mimosa), $25 for children 7 to 12, and free for kids 6 and younger. Reservations are encouraged. See the Mastro's website.

Sonata’s Restaurant

Sonata’s Restaurant will be throwing down with a high-end brunch. There will be three meat-carving stations, waffles, seafood, egg stations, salads, appetizers, and tons of sweets – complete with a visit from the Easter Bunny. Menu items include porchetta, organic turkey, shellfish, smoked fish, beet salad, truffle mashed potatoes, and mini beignets. Easter brunch at Sonata’s Restaurant runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost is $65 for adults and $20 for children 11 and under. For reservations, call 480-477-1390 or visit Sonata’s Restaurant website.

EXPAND Stonegrill Brunch Experience is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa on Easter. Courtesy of JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa

Stonegrill

They aren’t messing around at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa. The "Brunch Experience" at Stonegrill is a breakfast buffet consisting of a seafood, antipasto, sushi, and dim sum stations, plus more. You can load up on crab claws, banana bread French toast, JW honey glazed bone-in ham ... but not too much, as there's an ice cream sundae bar for dessert. Brunch is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $82 for adults, and $39 for kids 4 to 12. Bottomless mimosas cost $30 per person. Reservations are recommended at 480-293-5000.

T. Cook's

T. Cook's at Royal Palms is doing it big this Easter with a brunch and not one, but two egg hunts. Brunch starts with bagels and lox, salads, and a chilled shellfish display, followed by choice of entrée – like a Maple Leaf Farms duck confit – and then dessert. Brunch is 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and costs $89 per diner, $32 for kids 6 to 12, and free for children 5 and under. To book, call 602-808-0766 or reserve online through OpenTable.

Roaring Fork

Easter brunch at Roaring Fork means a western-themed, buffet-style breakfast all set with a bread table, cold and hot stations, egg and meat carving tables, and a dessert table. Think sticky buns, a smoked salmon platter, buttermilk fried chicken, green chile pork stew, and pecan pie bars. Brunch is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $39 for adults. For reservations, call 480-947-0795 or visit the Roaring Fork website.

Salty Sow

Salty Sow has an Easter Sunday brunch ready for diners with a buffet packed with breakfast and lunch items. Find dishes like honey-rosemary dipped fried chicken and waffles, cast-iron skillet scramble with eggs, molasses-cured bacon, and fried green tomatoes. Cost is $24.95 per person. Brunch lasts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For reservations, call 602-795-9463 or visit the Salty Sow website.

