11 Restaurants Where You Can Get Free Food on Your Birthday in Metro Phoenix

EXPAND Eating free on your birthday is one of the best ways to celebrate. Ofelia Montelongo

It only comes once a year, but when it does, you'd better be ready. No, we don't mean ready to get dressed up for a night on the town or ready to fake a really convincing smile when you open that horrible gift from your aunt. We mean ready to eat lots of free food. Like, lots.

From free breakfasts to completely complimentary desserts, there are plenty of ways to treat yourself on your birthday without having to crack open your wallet open. Here are 11 restaurants around the Valley where you can cash in on free food for your birthday.

EXPAND Pulled pork sandwich and potatoes from Joe's Real BBQ. Ofelia Montelongo

Joe’s Real BBQ

Since 1998, Joe’s Real BBQ has been serving some of the Valley's best barbecue in downtown Gilbert. And at this restaurant, your birthday meal isn't just free, it's also totally your choice. Joe's Real BBQ gives birthday diners $10 to spend on a free sandwich, a free salad, free ribs, free dessert, or anything else you want. There's no signup required, just show up on your birthday and show your ID to the cashier.

EXPAND Blackened sirloin and mashed potatoes from The Keg Steakhouse. Ofelia Montelongo

The Keg Steakhouse

With four locations in the Valley, The Keg is known for serving steak and prime rib dinners at an affordable price. To get your birthday freebie, you need to sign up online before your birthday month. You’ll get an e-mail with a gift code on the first day of your birthday month entitling you to a dinner entrée up to a value of $25 after 4 p.m. Note: The code is valid only if it is printed.

EXPAND Large pepperoni pizza from Grimaldi's Pizzeria. Ofelia Montelongo

Grimaldi's Pizzeria

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is all about its coal-fired brick oven pizzas, which you can enjoy for free on your birthday. To get your free meal, you need to sign up at least five days prior to your birthday. You’ll receive an e-mail with a coupon code valid for a free large pizza with one topping up to a $19 value, meaning you can even share the birthday love with a few friends or family. Redeem the coupon at any of the six locations around the Valley.

EXPAND Grand Slam from Denny's. Ofelia Montelongo

Denny's

Next year, start your birthday with a free breakfast at America’s most famous diner. There's no sign up needed to get your free meal, just mention that it’s your birthday and order a Grand Slam. The meal includes two buttermilk pancakes, two bacon strips, two eggs, and two sausages links. You’ll be required to show your ID to the cashier.

EXPAND Banana Berry classic smoothie from Jamba Juice. Ofelia Montelongo

Jamba Juice

If you want a healthy(ish) birthday freebie, Jamba Juice has the hook up. Just join the Jamba Juice Insider Rewards program and you'll get a free small smoothie or a 12-ounce juice. You’ll receive an e-mail a week before your birthday and will need to present the e-mail to the cashier. Be prepared to show your ID.

EXPAND Red velvet and coconut cupcakes from Sprinkles. Ofelia Montelongo

Sprinkles Cupcakes

Sprinkles is known all over the world as the world’s "first cupcake bakery," so it should come as little surprise that on your birthday the bakery will give you a free, you guessed it, cupcake. To get your birthday freebie, sign up for Sprinkle's perks program. Bonus: You also get a free cupcake for joining.

EXPAND Free s'mores from Salut Kitchen. Ofelia Montelongo

Salut Kitchen Bar

Located just off University Drive, Salut Kitchen Bar is a comfortable wine bar where you can escape the buzz of Mill Avenue and enjoy a glass of wine and some Mediterranean-inspired eats. Sign up on the restaurant's website, and you can also get free s’mores on your birthday. The dessert includes a large platter of graham crackers, marshmallows, and Hershey’s milk chocolates. You'll also get free hummus nachos just for signing up.

EXPAND A full stack of Rooty Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity Pancakes from IHOP. Ofelia Montelongo

IHOP

Become a Pancake Revolution member to get a free full stack of Rooty Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity Pancakes from IHOP on your next birthday. You can choose from flavors such as peach, raspberry, blueberry, cinnamon apple, and glazed strawberry. You’ll receive an e-mail a week prior to your birthday, which you'll need to print out and present to your server. Be warned, however, that you can only redeem this deal at the IHOP restaurant you selected when you signed up.

EXPAND Italian sub from Firehouse Subs. Ofelia Montelongo

Firehouse Subs

Birthday celebrants can enjoy a free medium sub courtesy of Firehouse Subs. To obtain the giveaway, you need to sign up before or on your birthday to the sub shop's rewards program. You can redeem your sub on your birthday or within the following six days. For more information, see the Firehouse Subs Birthday Sub FAQ.

EXPAND White-white chocolate bundtlet from Nothing Bundt Cakes. Ofelia Montelongo

Nothing Bundt Cakes

How does a free chocolate chocolate chip bundlet (that's a mini bundt cake for those not in the know) sound? Well, you can get one on your birthday when you sign up to the Nothing Bundt Cakes e-club. And don't worry, if you prefer other flavors, there are eight others to choose from including red velvet, lemon, marble, pecan praline, carrot, white-white chocolate, cinnamon swirl, and white chocolate raspberry. The bakery has five locations around the Valley where you can redeem this deal. Just make sure to bring the e-mail you receive and be prepared to show your ID.

EXPAND Bacon cheeseburger from Ruby Tuesday. Ofelia Montelongo

Ruby Tuesday

Your free birthday present will come wrapped in a bun at Ruby Tuesday, which offers a free handcrafted burger up to $9 value. Sign up to Ruby Tuesday’s So Connected newsletter program and you’ll get an e-mail a week before your birthday with a coupon. You can redeem it at any of their four locations in the Valley.

