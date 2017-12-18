12 Chinese Restaurants Open on Christmas Day in Metro Phoenix

At Hong Kong Asian Diner in Tempe, the owners roast whole ducks in a special oven.

Many believe in the sanctity of the eating of Chinese food on December 25. And what may have started as a Jewish tradition has now grown to become a widespread ritual even among those who celebrate the Christmas holiday. Because really, what's better than a second dinner of Peking duck and fried rice after a day of eating, drinking, and trying not to kill your family?

Whether or not you're celebrating Christmas, here are a dozen metro Phoenix Chinese restaurants open on Christmas Day.

China Village

2710 East Indian School Road, Phoenix

602-956-9840

12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Though it will be open for dinner only, China Village in Central Phoenix is a solid option for Christmas dining. This friendly, old school spot serves a menu that spans Hunan, Mandarin, and Szechuan cuisines.