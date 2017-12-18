12 Chinese Restaurants Open on Christmas Day in Metro Phoenix

Many believe in the sanctity of the eating of Chinese food on December 25. And what may have started as a Jewish tradition has now grown to become a widespread ritual even among those who celebrate the Christmas holiday. Because really, what's better than a second dinner of Peking duck and fried rice after a day of eating, drinking, and trying not to kill your family?
Whether or not you're celebrating Christmas, here are a dozen metro Phoenix Chinese restaurants open on Christmas Day.
China Village
2710 East Indian School Road, Phoenix
602-956-9840
12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Though it will be open for dinner only, China Village in Central Phoenix is a solid option for Christmas dining. This friendly, old school spot serves a menu that spans Hunan, Mandarin, and Szechuan cuisines.
New Hong Kong Restaurant
2328 East Indian School Road
602-954-9118
11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
You can't miss New Hong Kong's giant old-school sign when you're driving down Indian School Road, but don't let the dated exterior scare you. Step inside and you'll find "authentic Chinese food hiding in plain sight." For regular customers, be warned that there will be no buffet on Christmas.
Dragon Wok Fine Chinese Restaurant
727 West Ray Road #B1, Gilbert
480-782-6889
11 p.m. to 9 p.m.
This Gilbert-based restaurant is allowing both reservations and walk-ins, depending on party size, so it might be best to call ahead. Dragon Wok Fine Chinese Restaurant serves sushi, along with plenty of traditional Chinese favorites.
China Chili
302 East Flower Street
602-266-4463
11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
For central Phoenicians, China Chili is probably your go-to restaurant for Chinese takeout and a nontraditional Christmas meal. As a result, you may find long lines on the holiday, but dishes such as yu shiang chicken and salt-and-pepper pork chops may be worth the wait.
Hong Kong Asian Diner
9880 South Rural Road, Tempe
480-705-7486
11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The family-owned and -operated Hong Kong Asian Diner in Tempe serves expertly executed Cantonese cuisine. Whatever you do, don't skip the Peking duck, which comes with a plate of "crisp duck skin surrounded by a crown of pillowy white buns."
Nee House
13843 North Tatum Boulevard
602-992-3338
11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Located in north Phoenix, Nee House serves some of the freshest seafood dishes in town. How do we know? Because your meal is probably swimming in the tank in the restaurant when you arrive.
Phoenix Palace
2075 North Dobson Road, Chandler
480-855-4047
10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
East Valley residents looking for a Christmas Day dim sum fix need look no further than Phoenix Palace, where small plates will be available until 3 p.m. Starting then, you will also be able to order dinner.
Jade Palace
9160 East Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale
480-391-0607
11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
8876 East Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale
480-585-6630
11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Both locations of this popular Christmas Day dining option are booked or nearly booked already. The Shea Boulevard location of Jade Palace is probably full but will be taking walk-in diners, while the Pinnacle Peak location still has availability for reservations after 8 p.m. or for midday lunch.
C-Fu Gourmet
2051 West Warner Road, Chandler
480-899-3888
11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
This roomy Chandler restaurant will serve dim sum from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., then switch to a dinner menu from 4:30 to close. C-Fu Gourmet is a local standby for dim sum spread, as well as fresh seafood.
Best China
8987 West Olive Avenue, Peoria
623-878-8828
11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
West Valley residents won’t be left out in the cold this Christmas – Best China will be serving up its Cantonese and Mandarin fare, which includes everything from lo mein to seafood to moo shu, plus plenty more.
Great Wall Restaurant
3446 West Camelback Road
602-973-1112
11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. dim sum
From 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. you'll find this West Phoenix spot packed with diners looking for excellent dim sum, so be prepared to wait if you're going to want a table. After 3 p.m. the restaurant switches to a family-style dinner menu. Great Wall recommends getting there early for dim sum and making reservations for dinner.
Dragon Express
1125 West Baseline Road, Mesa
480-755-1888
11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
This Mesa go-to has more of a fast food vibe than some of the others in terms of restaurant size and style, but the food is still quality. Dragon Express offers sit down, take out, and delivery.
Lauren Saria, Nathan Ahles, and Lauren Cusimano contributed to this list.
