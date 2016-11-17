12 Phoenix Chefs Name the Most Influential Modern Chefs

Is Thomas Keller of California's the French Laundry really the most influential chef of the past five years? Phoenix chefs pick their candidates for the most influential modern chefs. Flickr/Arnold Gatilao, https://www.flickr.com/photos/arndog/

From Thomas Keller to Rene Redzepi of Noma, the world is filled with innovative chefs who have and will continue to influence the culinary landscape for years to come. But just who is the most influential chef and why? These Phoenix chefs share their thoughts with us.

Who do you think is the most influential chef of the past five years and why?

Christopher's and The Crush Lounge

Christopher Gross, chef of Christopher's and Crush Lounge

[French chef] Michel Bras. His cuisine is still being interpreted by so many; it’s iconic.

EXPAND Match Cuisine & Cocktails

Akos Szabo, chef of Match Cuisine & Cocktails

I had the honor of working with Chef Curtis Duffy back when he was at TRIO, in Evanston, Illinois. His story of coming from nothing and becoming a three-Michelin-star chef is extremely inspiring to me. His vision, relentless determination, and respect for food and his staff are some of the things I use on a daily basis to drive me forward, being that we come from similar backgrounds.

EXPAND Pointe Hilton Squaw Peak Resort

Rebecca Tillman, chef of Pointe Hilton Squaw Peak Resort

Charlie Trotter. Although he is no longer with us, he really started the revolution, in my opinion, of using great ingredients and treating them with respect. I see a lot of chefs still doing things he did back in the day. His cookbooks and philosophies are still very much relevant today.

EXPAND Bevvy

Cruz Robles, chef of Bevvy

There are so many to consider, it’s not really fair to put one chef at the top. But if I had to choose, I’d say Ferran Adrià. He is the godfather of molecular gastronomy and he truly [is] a mad scientist of food. I’m in awe of his creations and the thought put into the food he creates.

EXPAND J&G Steakhouse

Jacques Qualin, chef of J&G Steakhouse

Well, that depends on which part of the restaurant industry you are taking about. Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Daniel Boulud are my first, as they understood how to do fine dining but running it as a businessman. Joel Robuchon and Ferran Adria are the ones pushing the envelope of creativity. But many others are leading in their domains, like Todd English, Mario Batali or Thomas Keller, Alain Ducasse or Pierre Gagnaire.

EXPAND Hi Fi

David Glennies, chef of Hi Fi

Mario Batali. Just a great chef on all aspects: restaurants, books, TV, has fun doing what he loves. That's all you can hope for.

EXPAND The Market by Jennifer’s

Jennifer Russo, chef/owner of The Market by Jennifer’s

I'm a huge fan Stuart Brioza of Provisions State Bird in San Francisco. He's taken small plates to a total insane level.

David Zickl

Kevin Binkley, chef of Bink's

Ferran Adria. Because of all the amazing new techniques developed by him and his team. It makes you rethink the way we approach food.

EXPAND Topgolf Gilbert

Jake Stucky, chef of Topgolf Gilbert

That’s a terribly tough question to answer, but I would have to give a nod to Rene Redzepi of Noma. He took influences from two former amazing chefs he worked under (Keller and Adria) and took their concepts to the next level. His thought process and inventiveness in menus, his focus on local and seasonal ingredients, as well as his willingness to push the boundaries of his diners' palates is really amazing. I think in 30 years, people will still be talking about what he has done at Noma, and his influence will continue to shape fine dining long after he has retired.

EXPAND Perk Eatery

Pauline Martinez, co-owner of Perk Eatery

I really love Thomas Keller (who did not attend culinary school but chose to apprentice for the best of the best) for his beautiful simplicity in his approach to food. Yes, some of his dishes are incredibly complicated, but most of his food is simple and delicious.

Sandy Tenuto

Rick Phillips, owner/menu development of Bootlegger's

David Chang. He is just out there killing it. Mixing it up. Creating new from old. Constantly learning and growing. He’s the David Bowie of chefs.

EXPAND Counter Intuitive

Garrison Whiting, executive chef of Counter Intuitive and sous chef of Cowboy Ciao

If you want to talk about influence, I don’t think any one can argue that Gordon Ramsay has the power to influence people. In real life, on the other hand, most of what he has to offer is for entertainment purposes. Not to say he isn’t an amazing chef and restaurateur. Professionally, I see more and more chefs being inspired by something they saw David Chang doing. I would contend that he has had a huge part in the dramatic increase of Asian fusion restaurants we’ve seen recently.

