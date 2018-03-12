12 Places to Eat and Drink in Metro Phoenix for St. Patrick’s Day 2018

St. Patrick’s Day doesn’t have to be all about drinking (but don’t worry, we’re about to talk a lot about drinking). No, this day has as much to do with food as it does liquid courage, and many restaurants in the Valley have seen to it.

From seemingly endless offerings of corned beef and green beer to block parties, green bagels, and a traditional Irish breakfast, here are 12 places to eat and drink this St. Patrick’s Day in metro Phoenix.

EXPAND All-you-can-eat hearty Irish fare. Courtesy of Chompie's

Chompie's

Chompie's will be serving an all-you-can-eat corned beef and cabbage dinner. For $21.99 on St. Patrick’s Day from 11 a.m. to close, the AYCE meal will be available at all five Chompie's locations. The dine-in-only dinner at Chompie’s includes corned beef and cabbage with boiled red potatoes and Irish soda bread. A single-serve option is also available for dine-in and takeout for $18.99. There will also be specialty items like green-and-white cookies, green beer, and green bagels. Visit the Chompie's website for details.

Kelly’s at Southbridge

For St. Patrick’s Day weekend — starting Friday, March 16, and going till Sunday, March 18 — Kelly’s at Southbridge will have $3 green beer and all the corned beef, bangers, and mash you can stomach. There will also be live music all weekend, including a dueling piano band and bagpipes. See the Kelly’s at SouthBridge Facebook page for more information.

Connolly's Sports Grill

This north Valley sports bar with an Irish-American menu is hosting its ninth annual parking lot party from 10 a.m. till 2 a.m. on March 17. The festivities will include live music, DJs, and games, plus Connolly's Sports Grill will be serving corned beef, shepherd’s pie, bangers and mash, and fish and chips. There will also be plenty of green beer to wash it down, plus Jameson Irish Whiskey. The party starts at 6 a.m. For more information, visit the Connolly’s St. Patrick’s Day Party Facebook event.

EXPAND The potato dumplings with Savoy cabbage, corned beef, and kelly green sauce at Match Restaurant & Cocktails. Michelle Rykalsky

Match Restaurant & Cocktails

On the big day, Match Restaurant & Cocktails in the Found:RE Hotel is offering a classic Irish feast – potato dumplings with Savoy cabbage, corned beef, and kelly green sauce for $12. It’s called eating green soup in style. Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 17. See the Match Restaurant & Cocktails website for details and reservations.

EXPAND Enjoy the corned beef meal at Miracle Mile from March 12 through 18. Courtesy of Miracle Mile

Miracle Mile

St. Patrick’s Day is a busy time for Miracle Mile, and 2018 will be no exception for the local deli. Wise diners will opt for the corned beef and cabbage special, featuring heaps of corned beef, steamed quartered cabbage head, and bread and butter for $12. The Miracle Mile corned beef dish will be available March 12 through 18, 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Visit the Miracle Mile website for more.

Old Town Gringos

Expect St. Patrick’s Day food and drink specials and plenty of shenanigans at Old Town Gringos in Scottsdale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Chef Marcus Bratcher is bringing out dishes like corned beef and cabbage in tacos, in fajitas, as nacho mamas, or as nacho papas. Drink specials include $7 Irish Car Bombs, $6 Jameson shots, and $5 Guinness. There will also be live music by the Josh Roy Band, DJ Tranzl8r, and the Trey Odum Band. For more info, call 480-423-3800 or see the Old Town Gringos website.

EXPAND Padre Murphy's will go through 1,200 pounds of corned beef in a single day. Courtesy of Padre Murphy's

Padre Murphy's

Hosting for the 25th year, Padre Murphy's is putting on its annual St. Patrick's Day Under the Big Top event in Glendale, complete with food, drink, and entertainment. They run through about 1,200 pounds of corned beef every St. Patrick's Day, so get ready for dishes like corned beef and cabbage sandwich and the traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner. Other menu items for the day include a Bailey’s cheese cake. You can also expect live music, bagpipes, green beer, and plenty of partying. See the Padre Murphy's website.

EXPAND The annual St. Patty’s Day Street Fair is back at it in 2018. Courtesy of Seamus McCaffrey’s Irish Pub & Restaurant

Seamus McCaffrey’s Irish Pub & Restaurant

As is custom, Seamus McCaffrey’s in downtown Phoenix will have the entire street blocked off for its annual St. Patty’s Day Street Fair. From 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. there will be live music, a beer garden, and of course, food. Seamus McCaffrey’s is serving a limited menu of corned beef and cabbage, Irish beef stew, and hamburgers. Entrance is free until 1 p.m., when admission will cost you a $10 donation to the Arizona Fire Fighters' Emerald Society. Visit the Seamus McCaffrey’s website.

Skeptical Chymist Irish Pub

If you’ve never popped in to this apothecary-themed Irish pub and restaurant, St. Patrick’s Day may be a good time to start. Skeptical Chymist Irish Pub will be hosting a block party with lots of live music, food, and drink (but no green beer, sorry). The block party will have the full bar and kitchen open, you can still order up some corned beef and cabbage entrees, Irish nachos, and Celtic potstickers — maybe with a Guinness chocolate brownie for dessert. The party starts at 8 a.m., with $10 cover after 11 a.m. For more details, see the Skeptical Chymist Irish Pub website.

The Hash Kitchen

Both locations of Hash Kitchen will be serving a specialty cocktail for the month of March: the Caramel Green Apple Mimosa for just $5. It’s such a beautiful shade of green, you almost don’t want to drink it. Almost. See Hash Kitchen website for more information.

Thirsty Lion

Celtic fare abounds at the three locations of Thirsty Lion – Gilbert, Scottsdale, and Tempe. The St. Patty’s Day special menu runs from March 1 to March 18 and includes bacon cheddar potato cakes, Scotch eggs, corned beef mac and cheese, and an Irish beer flight. There’s also the annual St. Baldrick’s fundraiser, and of course, the spot's usual full food and drink menu. See the Thirsty Lion website for more info.

You can almost taste the Guinness. Ryan Wolf

Tim Finnegan's Irish Restaurant & Bar

The Irish-owned Tim Finnegan's (now at a new Glendale location) will start SPD off at 7 a.m. They’ve got some serious Irish food on deck, including corned beef and cabbage entrees, lamb shepherd’s pie, and of course, their well-known Irish breakfast, consisting of rashers, Irish sausages, beans, eggs, and Irish wheat toast. The day also promises bagpipers, special events, and a U2 cover band. Entrance is free till noon. See the Tim Finnegan's website for additional details.

