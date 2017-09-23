12 Things You Need to Know About the Phoenix Food Scene

Top Phoenix Chefs Will Present School Lunch in a Whole New Way at a Can't-Miss Charity Dinner

On Sunday, October 22, from 6 to 9 p.m., some of Phoenix's most influential chefs, along with many other stars of the local culinary scene, will come together to present a rather unusual dinner to benefit Feeding The Future. The program is an initiative of Slow Food in Schools, part of Slow Food Phoenix.

Feeding the Future aims to educate students, parents, and community memebrs about nutrition and better food options, and to improve access to healthy food for children in Arizona.

Farm & Craft will be offering free cold brew with food purchases during select morning hours this month. Jackie Mercandetti

Free Cold Brew at Farm & Craft in Scottsdale

This month, Farm & Craft is offering a free cold brew with every food order from 8 to 10 a.m., Monday through Friday. The menu, ranging from yogurt parfaits to açaí bowls, avocado toast to breakfast burritos, is mapped out in health terms. Dishes are sorted into four main categories: dishes denoted as antioxidant-rich, dishes to boost probiotic levels, dishes to relieve stress, and dishes for an anti-inflammatory diet.

The 301 pizza at Forno 301 Lauren Saria

Forno 301 Reopens in New Central Avenue Location

Forno 301, one of the best pizzerias in town, has moved and reopened. The menu will remain largely the same, but there will be a few new pasta additions. The restaurant's new location: 1616 North Central Avenue, across the street from the Phoenix Art Museum.

Forno's hours have also changed; the restaurant will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Courtesy of Lost Lake Festival

Here's The Lineup for the Lost Lake Festival Food and Drink in Phoenix This Fall

The Lost Lake Festival is coming to Phoenix October 20 through 22. We already told you about the great music lineup, including the likes of The Killers and DJ Lazer, as well as some of the wild, interactive art installations and games planned. And now, the culinary lineup has finally been released.

Chef Christopher Nicosia will be cooking at Sassi till next summer. Courtesy of Sassi

Sassi in North Scottsdale Is Closing in 2018

Those who have been to Sassi will no doubt feel a rush of sadness when they hear that the place is scheduled to close for good in summer 2018.

Offering iced wine, plates of ricotta-stuffed squash blossoms, and fritto misto — overlooking faraway mountains running along the horizon — this place offers Arizona outdoor dining at its full potential.

Get there while you still can.

Grand Slam from Denny's. Ofelia Montelongo

19 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Scored a 'D' on County Health Inspections in August

Big names earned awful grades in the August 2017 round of health inspections. One would think that, given the resources these massive brands have, the big guys would have it together enough to pass a simple health-code check. Nope. With 19 metro Phoenix restaurants scoring D grades, it wasn't a good month for food safety in the Valley.

Chef Walter Sterling is among a group bringing a new barbecue spot to Scottsdale. Courtesy of Ocotillo

Ocotillo's Walter Sterling Shares Menu Highlights for Starlite BBQ, Coming Soon to Scottsdale

The team behind the popular Central Phoenix restaurant Ocotillo — chef-owner Walter Sterling, chefs Sacha Levine and Alex Levine, beverage director David Johnson, and general manager Brad Twigg — announced last week that they will be opening Starlite BBQ in Scottsdale this fall.

The menu, Sterling says, will run the gamut from light, healthy options, to dishes that are "totally bad for you." Usual suspects like beef brisket, beef ribs, pork ribs, pulled pork, and chicken will be smoked over pecan and mesquite along with more unusual offerings, like smoked turkey and smoked meatloaf.

Glai Baan features a chef from Bangkok cooking Thai street food favorites Chris Malloy

Glai Baan Serving Thai Street Food

Glai Baan Thai Street Food is now open at 2333 East Osborn Road, across the street from Binkley's in the spot that most recently housed Mejico. Co-chef/owner Pornsupak "Cat" Bunnag opened the restaurant with her boyfriend, Dan Robinson. She and the restaurant's other cook are both from northeast Thailand.

Bunnag will be focusing on the food of Bangkok, where she was born.

Mission Possible Cafe will help the homeless. Phoenix Rescue Mission

Coming Soon: A Restaurant Specializing in Hope for the Homeless

The Phoenix Rescue Mission is opening Mission Possible Café at 1516 West Van Buren Street this fall as part of its ongoing initiative to help those struggling with homelessness, addiction, and trauma. Many homeless folks have limited employability due to past hardships and lack of job experience.

The cafe will give clients job training and a chance to gain resume-building experience through an eight-month program designed to help them get back on their feet.

A bunch of new drinks have hit the menu at Undertow. Courtesy of Undertow

UnderTow Release a New Drink Menu for Their One-Year Anniversary

UnderTow broke onto the Phoenix cocktail scene last year, leading the charge to revive the city's tiki bar mojo. And in honor of its one-year anniversary this month, it released a new handwritten, hardbound menu of 38 cocktails and 25 new recipes. The crew also expanded to daily operations, open Monday though Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday, 2 to 10 p.m., with happy hour specials from 4 to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

A glimpse of what's to come at Quartiere. Erick Geryol

Quartiere Will Open in the Old Riazzi’s Space in Tempe

Tempe residents and lovers of a classic were saddened to learn that Riazzi’s Italian Garden, a Tempe Italian joint open for decades, will simmer red sauce no more. The restaurant has closed for good. But following a renovation of the former Riazzi's space, a new Italian eatery called Quartiere is scheduled to open later this fall.

The old Roland's Market building. Roland's Market Building/Facebook

Chris Bianco To Open New Phoenix Restaurant in Roland's Market Building with Tacos Chiwas Owners

Chris Bianco recently confirmed that he's in the earliest phases of a new restaurant project with Nadia Holguin and Armando Hernandez of Tacos Chiwas — to be located the old Roland’s Market building in downtown Phoenix.

“Something special is in the works,” Bianco says. “It’s going to have some type of accent, because we do.”

