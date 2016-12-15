13 Chinese Restaurants Open on Christmas Day in Metro Phoenix

Soy sauce chicken at New Hong Kong Restaurant. Evie Carpenter

We believe in the sanctity of the eating of Chinese food on December 25. And what may have started as a Jewish tradition has now grown to become a widespread ritual even among those who do celebrate the Christmas holiday. Because really, what's better than a second dinner of Peking duck and fried rice after a day of eating, drinking, and trying not to kill your family?

So whether you're not celebrating Christmas or just celebrating sans traditional fare, here are 10 Chinese restaurants that will be open on Christmas Day

New Hong Kong Restaurant



2328 East Indian School Road

602-954-9118

11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

You can't miss New Hong Kong's giant old-school sign when you're driving down Indian School Road, but don't let the dated exterior scare you. Step inside and you'll find "authentic Chinese food hiding in plain sight." For regular customers, be warned that there will be no buffet on Christmas.

Spicy, tangy kung pao shrimp at China Chili is a favorite. Heather Hoch

China Chili



302 East Flower Street

602-266-4463

11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For Central Phoenicians, China Chili is probably your go-to restaurant for Chinese takeout and a nontraditional Christmas meal. As a result, you may find long lines on the holiday, but dishes such as yu shiang chicken and salt and pepper pork chops may be worth the wait.

Golden Phoenix Restaurant

6048 North 16th Street

602-263-8049

11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Located on 16th Street just north of Bethany Home, this longstanding Chinese restaurant specializes in Mandarin and Sichuan fare.

Hong Kong Asian Diner

9880 South Rural Road, Tempe

480-705-7486

11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This family-owned and -operated restaurant in Tempe serves expertly executed Cantonese cuisine — and whatever you do, don't skip the Peking duck, which comes with a plate of "crisp duck skin surrounded by a crown of pillowy white buns."



Nee House

13843 North Tatum Boulevard

602-992-3338

11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Located in North Phoenix, this spot serves some of the freshest seafood dishes in town. How do we know? Because your meal is probably swimming around the tanks in the back of the restaurant when you arrive.

Phoenix Palace

2075 North Dobson Road, Chandler

480-855-4047

9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

East Valley residents looking for a Christmas Day dim sum fix need look no further than Phoenix Palace, where the small plates will be available until 3 p.m. Dinner will also be available from 3 to 10 p.m.

Jade Palace

9160 East Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale

480-391-0607

11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

8876 East Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale

480-585-6630

11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Both locations of this popular Christmas Day dining option are booked or nearly booked already. The Shea Boulevard location is full but will be taking walk-in diners, while the Pinnacle Peak location still has availability for reservations after 8 p.m. or for midday lunch.

C-Fu Gourmet

2051 West Warner Road, Chandler

480-899-3888

9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This roomy Chandler restaurant will be serving dim sum from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and then switching over to a dinner menu from 4:30 to close. It's a local standby for a dim sum spread, as well as a favorite for fresh seafood.

China Village

2710 East Indian School Road, Phoenix

602-956-9840

12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Though it will be open for dinner only, China Village in Central Phoenix is a solid option for Christmas dining. This friendly, old-school spot serves a menu that spans Hunan, Mandarin, and Szechuan cuisines.

Dim sum at Great Wall Restaurant Lauren Saria

Great Wall Restaurant

3446 West Camelback Road

602-973-1112

9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. dim sum

From 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., you'll find this West Phoenix spot packed with diners looking for excellent dim sum, so be prepared to wait if you're going to want a table. After 3 p.m., the restaurant switches over to a family-style dinner menu. The restaurant recommends getting there early for dim sum and making reservations for dinner.

Dragon Wok

727 West Ray Road #B1, Gilbert

480-782-6889

12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This Gilbert-based local restaurant is allowing both reservations and walk-ins, depending on party size, so it might be best to call ahead. The restaurant serves sushi, along with plenty of traditional Chinese favorites.

Best China

8987 West Olive Avenue, Peoria

623-878-8828

11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

West Valley residents won’t be left out in the cold this Christmas – Best China will be serving up its Cantonese and Mandarin fare, which includes everything from lo mein to seafood to moo shu, plus plenty more.

Dragon Express

1125 West Baseline Road, Mesa

480-755-1888

11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

This Mesa go-to has more of a fast food vibe to it than some of the others in terms of restaurant size and style, but the food is still quality, and the joint offers sit down, take out, or delivery.