13 Valentine's Day Dining Deals in Metro Phoenix

Here are 13 places for Valentine's dining in the Valley.

One of the biggest dining holidays of the year is upon us: Valentine’s Day. Many restaurants are offering specialty menus for the occasion, and throwing in extra treats like chocolate tastings, champagne, and gifts to sweeten the pot. From elegant hotel restaurants to deep-fried ice cream with two spoons, here are 13 restaurants offering special drinking and dining options for Valentine’s Day season in metro Phoenix.

Try the four-course menu overseen by Dushyant Singh at the Camby's Artizen, Crafted American Kitchen & Bar.

Head to the Camby in the Biltmore area for a prix-fixe dinner at Artizen, Crafted American Kitchen & Bar with a four-course menu overseen by Dushyant Sing, director of culinary experiences. The Artizen’s Valentine’s Day dinner starts with a choice between lobster bisque with tarragon chimichurri or roasted white asparagus with a ramen egg, cashew butter, and orange miso emulsion, followed by a winter squash salad. Course three is a choice of roasted branzino with charred octopus, filet of beef “rossini” with foie torchon, or caramelized fennel risotto with pink grapefruit. Dessert is hibiscus crème brûlée or chocolate chile fudge cake. Price is $65 per guest from 5 to 9 p.m. Make a reservation at the Artizen website or by calling 602-468-0700.

El Palacio is offering a three-course meal for Valentine's Day in Chandler.

El Palacio

Chandler’s El Palacio is offering a three-course meal for Valentine’s Day – plus $4.25 margaritas and $3.50 pints throughout the day. Courses include a choice of one appetizer, followed by two entrees, and one deep-fried ice cream. Cost is $40 per couple for the three-course meal, or try the fajitas for two for $27. For more information, visit the El Palacio website or call 480-802-5770

Dinner and a view at J&G Steakhouse at the Phoenician.

J&G Steakhouse

Some things don’t beat a sunset on during a special occasion. The J&G Steakhouse at the Phoenician grants a well-known view of the Valley, especially during sunset, and Valentine’s Day will be no exception. The four-course Valentine’s Day menu, devised by Chef Jacques Qualin, features seared diver scallops, grilled beef tenderloin, and a rose macaron with vanilla parfait. Dinner is $66 per person from 5 to 10 p.m. Call 480-214-8000 for reservations, and visit the J&G website for more info.

Market Street Kitchen at DC Ranch Restaurant North Scottsdale will be offering an aphrodisiac menu for V-Day.

Market Street Kitchen

The Market Street Kitchen at DC Ranch Restaurant North Scottsdale will be offering an aphrodisiac menu from Friday, February 10, through Valentine's Day. Shareable appetizers include lamb lollipops and oysters, followed by roasted carrot soup or asparagus salad. The entrée is a choice of crab stuffed sole, apicius duck breast, petite filet, and pork tenderloin. Dessert is a shareable chocolate heart cake, and a V-Day cocktail called Everything Coming Up Roses featuring Prosecco, Caskwerks gin and hibiscus grenadine garnished with rose petals. Cost is $120 per couple. Call 480-278-7044 or visit the Market Street Kitchen website.

MATCH Cuisine & Cocktails is offering seafood and cocktails for V-Day – plus "HateFlix and Chill."

MATCH Cuisine & Cocktails

If you’re one half of a couple this Valentine’s, get seated starting at 5 p.m. at MATCH Cuisine & Cocktails, and look forward to arancini, seafood agnolotti, Top Knot Farm chicken pillard, and desserts like red velvet lava cake. Dinner is $75 per person, and $115 with wine pairing. Uncoupled for the holiday? Check out “HateFlix and Chill” and all-day happy hour in the lounge with unromantic films like “Fatal Attraction” playing in both galleries, starting at 5 p.m. Special cocktails are also making an appearance, including the Lilikoi Lover and Kyoto Clover Club for $13. Visit the MATCH Cuisine & Cocktails website.

V-Day at Okra Cookhouse & Cocktails offers shareable appetizers and desserts with Southern entrees.

Okra Cookhouse & Cocktails

Chef Cullen Campbell is cooking Valentine's Day dinner so you don’t have to at Okra Cookhouse & Cocktails. Starters include shared appetizers like fried oyster with celery root purée, charred kohlrabi, and house-made hot sauce. The featured entrees are lamb shank, rainbow trout, or wood-fired roasted half Cornish hens, while shareable dessert options include apple bread pudding with buttermilk ice cream and rosemary caramel. Price is $65 per couple. Call 602-296-4147 or visit the Okra website for more details.

Try a special Steak & Lobster dinner at Roaring Fork this V-Day.

Roaring Fork

Valentine’s Day at Roaring Fork means a special steak and lobster dinner using classic American western cooking techniques. Other menu items for the night include wood-fired steaks, cedar-planked salmon, blacked redfish, and bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin. Dinner is 4 to 10 p.m. The steak and lobster dinner is $62, and a la carte menu items vary in price. For reservations, call 480-947-0795 or visit the Roaring Fork website.

Hit the Scottsdale Wine Trail during Valentine's Day weekend.

Scottsdale Wine Trail

The weekend leading up to V-Day is just as important (as we’re used to celebrating things over the weekend lately), so take advantage of the Scottsdale Wine Trail on Saturday, February 11, and Sunday, February 12. Wine and chocolate pairings are going down at five different downtown Scottsdale tasting rooms, including LDV Wine Gallery, Carlson Creek Tasting Room, and the Salvatore Vineyards Tasting Room. It’s $5 per tasting room, which includes three tastes of wine paired with, duh, chocolate. For more information, visit the Scottsdale Wine Trail website.

Check out executive chef Josh Bracher's V-Day menu at Sonata's.

Sonata’s Restaurant and Restart Bar

Sonata’s Restaurant in Scottsdale is hosting Valentine’s Day dinner from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on the big day, offering a three-course chocolate tasting menu and one bottle of wine per couple. Executive chef Josh Bracher’s V-Day menu will include cocoa nib and togarashi-crusted Ahi tuna, thyme-dusted scallops, cacao-smoked duck breast, and a warm chocolate cake with salted honey caramel. Price is $149.97 per couple. Call 480-477-1390 or visit the Sonata’s Restaurant and Restart Bar website for reservations.

V-Day specials at Sprinkles, and Sprinkles XOX boxes.

Sprinkles

If you’re a dessert-only kind of person on Valentine’s Day, check out Sprinkles for the limited-time-only Sprinkles XOX box – available February 1-14. The box contains a dozen cupcakes ranging in flavors from vanilla to chocolate marshmallow, red velvet cupcake, and dark chocolate. You can also win the XOX box by submitting your romantic love story to the Scottsdale Sprinkles Facebook Page by February 7 (a winner is selected on February 10). You can also just buy one at the Sprinkles website.

Third course options for V-Day include pan-roasted Glacier 51 sea bass at T. Cook's.

T. Cook’s

Royal Palms Resort and Spa’s own T. Cook’s restaurant is hosting dinner on Valentine’s Day from 5 to 10 p.m. Supper consists of a four-course, prix-fixe menu offering Blue Point oysters and caviar, plus black burgundy truffle soup to get things started. The second course features burrata cheese and heirloom cherry tomatoes, while the third course has options like Crows Dairy goat cheese ravioli or pan-roasted Glacier 51 sea bass. Dessert is a choice of strawberry shortcake or flourless chocolate torte. Cost is $150 per guest. Reservations are required by calling 602-808-0766 or visiting the T. Cook’s website.

Dessert is Texas Sheet Cake at Texaz Grill for V-Day.

TEXAZ Grill

Our favorite Texas and Arizona-fused eatery is firing up the grill for a special Valentine’s Day menu from 4 to 10 p.m. Start with a pink Prickly Pear Margarita, followed by a dinner of a 10-ounce NY Strip dressed with sautéed artichoke hearts and jumbo Gulf shrimp under house-made béarnaise sauce – joined by a dinner salad and choice of potato. Dessert is Texas Sheet Cake, which is chocolate cake covered in chocolate frosting with pecans, a fresh strawberry, and two forks. Dinner is $28. V-Day being a Tuesday, Texaz is still offering the Tuesday supper special of BBQ Beef Back Ribs Special for $18. Call 602-248-7827 or visit the TEXAZ Grill website for more information.

Chocolate fondue and more at the Melting Pot for Valentine's.

The Melting Pot

Melt someone’s heart (or something like that) with a meal at the Melting Pot from February 10 to 14. The five-course dinner special consists of white truffle cheddar fondue and a Lobster’s Delight entrée, complete with a champagne toast and the flaming turtle chocolate fondue. Dinner is $79.95 per person, and comes with a couple’s gift bag – including a $25 bonus card. Make reservations for Valentine’s Day starting January 24 at by calling the Scottsdale (480-607-1799), Glendale (623-444-4946), or Phoenix (480-704-9206) location, or see the Melting Pot website.

