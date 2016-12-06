menu

15 Metro Phoenix Chefs Tell Us What Food Trends They Wish Would Disappear in 2017

10 Metro Phoenix Chefs on the Biggest Issues in the Industry


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

15 Metro Phoenix Chefs Tell Us What Food Trends They Wish Would Disappear in 2017

Tuesday, December 6, 2016 at 8 a.m.
By Teresa Traverse
A few Phoenix chefs told us they'd like to see less kale on menus around town in 2017. Find out what other food trends they're over.EXPAND
A few Phoenix chefs told us they'd like to see less kale on menus around town in 2017. Find out what other food trends they're over.
Flickr/Don LaVange, https://www.flickr.com/photos/wickenden/
A A

Love 'em or hate 'em, food trends are an undeniable part of the industry. But that doesn't mean chefs like each and every trend. From pumpkin spice to gluten-free diets, discover what food trends Phoenix chefs wish would disappear in the new year.

What food trends do you want to see die in 2017?

15 Metro Phoenix Chefs Tell Us What Food Trends They Wish Would Disappear in 2017
J.W. Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa

Chris Neff, executive chef of Lincoln at the J.W. Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa

Deviled eggs. I know. I’m sorry. [I'm] just not about that life.

15 Metro Phoenix Chefs Tell Us What Food Trends They Wish Would Disappear in 2017EXPAND
Pointe Hilton Squaw Peak Resort

Rebecca Tillman, executive chef of Pointe Hilton Squaw Peak Resort

Everything with bacon ... bacon is delicious, but enough already.

15 Metro Phoenix Chefs Tell Us What Food Trends They Wish Would Disappear in 2017EXPAND
Helio Basin Brewing

Tamara Stanger, chef of Helio Basin Brewing

I love gluten, and I would like to see gluten intolerance die. I wish more people would give up the ghost and eat it. If I could only eat one thing for the rest of my life, it would be slow-fermented sourdough bread.

15 Metro Phoenix Chefs Tell Us What Food Trends They Wish Would Disappear in 2017EXPAND
Crudo and Okra Cookhouse & Cocktails

Cullen Campbell, chef of Crudo and Okra Cookhouse & Cocktails

Pumpkin spice anything and everything!

15 Metro Phoenix Chefs Tell Us What Food Trends They Wish Would Disappear in 2017EXPAND
Christopher’s + Crush Lounge

Christopher Gross, chef of Christopher’s + Crush Lounge

Too much sweetness in savory dishes; the flavors shouldn’t be overwhelming or competing. Also, messy plating and presentation like smears and foam are no good!

15 Metro Phoenix Chefs Tell Us What Food Trends They Wish Would Disappear in 2017EXPAND
Tanzy

Michael Press, chef of Tanzy

Kale, kale, kale. And, just because it fits on top of a burger doesn't mean it belongs there.

15 Metro Phoenix Chefs Tell Us What Food Trends They Wish Would Disappear in 2017EXPAND
Urban Beans

Virginia Senior, chef of Urban Beans

Better overall quality, better presentation, more awareness of composting and local sourcing for food and beverages. There are a growing number of local distilleries producing some amazing gins, vodkas, tequilas, really reaching beyond the traditional and creating a uniqueness for Phoenix.

15 Metro Phoenix Chefs Tell Us What Food Trends They Wish Would Disappear in 2017
Sassi

Chris Nicosia, executive chef of Sassi

Pumpkin spice anything and gluten free. I do understand that there are people out there who do have a serious problem with gluten, and we are sensitive to that at Sassi. But don't put up a fuss about making sure that you get a a gluten-free entree while you are snacking on the bread basket.

15 Metro Phoenix Chefs Tell Us What Food Trends They Wish Would Disappear in 2017EXPAND
The Camby

Dushyant Singh, director of culinary experiences at The Camby

Beet and goat cheese salad.

15 Metro Phoenix Chefs Tell Us What Food Trends They Wish Would Disappear in 2017EXPAND
Counter Intuitive

Garrison Whiting, chef of Counter Intuitive

I feel like the whole crossover/fusion thing is getting a little played out. I don’t want Asian short rib tacos or buffalo chicken potstickers. Can't we just make the food the way it was meant to be made?

15 Metro Phoenix Chefs Tell Us What Food Trends They Wish Would Disappear in 2017
Elements

Beau Macmillan, chef of Elements at Sanctuary

I am over avocado toast — it needs to go away. We are not in California. As much as it is fun and delicious, I am very ready to say goodbye to it.

15 Metro Phoenix Chefs Tell Us What Food Trends They Wish Would Disappear in 2017EXPAND
Perk Eatery

Pauline Martinez, owner of Perk Eatery

Gluten free, dairy free and all other non-allergy fads. If it's a genuine allergy, it's fine. If it's not, then don't.

15 Metro Phoenix Chefs Tell Us What Food Trends They Wish Would Disappear in 2017EXPAND
Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails

Sean Currid, executive chef of Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails

Farm to table. Doesn’t all produce come from a farm? The question should be, organically grown to table?

15 Metro Phoenix Chefs Tell Us What Food Trends They Wish Would Disappear in 2017EXPAND
Talavera

Samantha Sanz, chef of Talavera

Pork belly. It is delicious, but I think it’s a little overdone.

15 Metro Phoenix Chefs Tell Us What Food Trends They Wish Would Disappear in 2017EXPAND
Gertrude's

Matt Taylor, chef of Gertrude's at the Desert Botanical Garden

Farm to table as a "style" of cooking. I feel that operating in that fashion is an integral part of what good cooks do every day and has been for some time. It should be expected that any restaurant functioning at a higher level is doing their best to source within the community when possible, regardless of it being plastered all over the menu or not.

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Talavera
More Info
More Info

10600 E. Crescent Moon Dr.
Scottsdale, AZ 85262-8342

480-515-5700

www.talaverarestaurant.com

miles
The Camby
More Info
More Info

2401 E. Camelback Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85016

602-468-0700

miles
Elements
More Info
More Info

5700 E. McDonald Dr.
Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

480-607-2300

www.sanctuaryoncamelback.com/food/food.php

miles
Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails
More Info
More Info

2 E. Jefferson St.
Phoenix, AZ 85004

602-258-0231

www.bluehoundkitchen.com

miles
Perk Eatery
More Info
More Info

6501 E. Greenway Parkway
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

480-998-6026

www.perkeatery.com/Perk_Eatery/Home.html

miles
Sassi
More Info
More Info

10455 E. Pinnacle Peak Parkway
Scottsdale, AZ 85255

480-502-9095

www.sassi.biz

miles
Okra
More Info
More Info

5813 N. 7th St.
Phoenix, AZ 85014

602-296-4147

www.okraaz.com

miles
Bar Crudo
More Info
More Info

3603 N. Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018

602-358-8666

www.crudoaz.com

miles
Crudo
More Info
More Info

3603 E. Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018

602-358-8666

www.crudoaz.com

miles
Christopher's Restaurant and Crush Lounge
More Info
More Info

2502 E. Camelback Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85016

602-522-2344

www.christophersaz.com

miles
Counter Intuitive
More Info
More Info

7133 E. Stetson Dr.
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

miles
Urban Beans
More Info
More Info

3508 N. 7th St.
Phoenix, AZ 85014

602-595-2244

www.urbanbeans.com

miles
Tanzy Restaurant
More Info
More Info

15257 N. Scottsdale Rd.
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

480-483-3255

www.tanzyrestaurant.com

miles
Gertrude's
More Info
More Info

1201 N. Galvin Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85008

480-719-8600

www.gertrudesrestaurant.net

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >