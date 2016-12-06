15 Metro Phoenix Chefs Tell Us What Food Trends They Wish Would Disappear in 2017

EXPAND A few Phoenix chefs told us they'd like to see less kale on menus around town in 2017. Find out what other food trends they're over. Flickr/Don LaVange, https://www.flickr.com/photos/wickenden/

Love 'em or hate 'em, food trends are an undeniable part of the industry. But that doesn't mean chefs like each and every trend. From pumpkin spice to gluten-free diets, discover what food trends Phoenix chefs wish would disappear in the new year.

What food trends do you want to see die in 2017?

J.W. Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa

Chris Neff, executive chef of Lincoln at the J.W. Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa

Deviled eggs. I know. I’m sorry. [I'm] just not about that life.

EXPAND Pointe Hilton Squaw Peak Resort

Rebecca Tillman, executive chef of Pointe Hilton Squaw Peak Resort

Everything with bacon ... bacon is delicious, but enough already.

EXPAND Helio Basin Brewing

Tamara Stanger, chef of Helio Basin Brewing

I love gluten, and I would like to see gluten intolerance die. I wish more people would give up the ghost and eat it. If I could only eat one thing for the rest of my life, it would be slow-fermented sourdough bread.

EXPAND Crudo and Okra Cookhouse & Cocktails

Cullen Campbell, chef of Crudo and Okra Cookhouse & Cocktails

Pumpkin spice anything and everything!

EXPAND Christopher’s + Crush Lounge

Christopher Gross, chef of Christopher’s + Crush Lounge

Too much sweetness in savory dishes; the flavors shouldn’t be overwhelming or competing. Also, messy plating and presentation like smears and foam are no good!

EXPAND Tanzy

Michael Press, chef of Tanzy

Kale, kale, kale. And, just because it fits on top of a burger doesn't mean it belongs there.

EXPAND Urban Beans

Virginia Senior, chef of Urban Beans

Better overall quality, better presentation, more awareness of composting and local sourcing for food and beverages. There are a growing number of local distilleries producing some amazing gins, vodkas, tequilas, really reaching beyond the traditional and creating a uniqueness for Phoenix.

Sassi

Chris Nicosia, executive chef of Sassi

Pumpkin spice anything and gluten free. I do understand that there are people out there who do have a serious problem with gluten, and we are sensitive to that at Sassi. But don't put up a fuss about making sure that you get a a gluten-free entree while you are snacking on the bread basket.

EXPAND The Camby

Dushyant Singh, director of culinary experiences at The Camby

Beet and goat cheese salad.

EXPAND Counter Intuitive

Garrison Whiting, chef of Counter Intuitive

I feel like the whole crossover/fusion thing is getting a little played out. I don’t want Asian short rib tacos or buffalo chicken potstickers. Can't we just make the food the way it was meant to be made?

Elements

Beau Macmillan, chef of Elements at Sanctuary

I am over avocado toast — it needs to go away. We are not in California. As much as it is fun and delicious, I am very ready to say goodbye to it.

EXPAND Perk Eatery

Pauline Martinez, owner of Perk Eatery

Gluten free, dairy free and all other non-allergy fads. If it's a genuine allergy, it's fine. If it's not, then don't.

EXPAND Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails

Sean Currid, executive chef of Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails

Farm to table. Doesn’t all produce come from a farm? The question should be, organically grown to table?

EXPAND Talavera

Samantha Sanz, chef of Talavera

Pork belly. It is delicious, but I think it’s a little overdone.

Matt Taylor, chef of Gertrude's at the Desert Botanical Garden

Farm to table as a "style" of cooking. I feel that operating in that fashion is an integral part of what good cooks do every day and has been for some time. It should be expected that any restaurant functioning at a higher level is doing their best to source within the community when possible, regardless of it being plastered all over the menu or not.

