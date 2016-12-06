15 Metro Phoenix Chefs Tell Us What Food Trends They Wish Would Disappear in 2017
|
A few Phoenix chefs told us they'd like to see less kale on menus around town in 2017. Find out what other food trends they're over.
Love 'em or hate 'em, food trends are an undeniable part of the industry. But that doesn't mean chefs like each and every trend. From pumpkin spice to gluten-free diets, discover what food trends Phoenix chefs wish would disappear in the new year.
What food trends do you want to see die in 2017?
|
J.W. Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa
Chris Neff, executive chef of Lincoln at the J.W. Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa
Deviled eggs. I know. I’m sorry. [I'm] just not about that life.
|
Pointe Hilton Squaw Peak Resort
Rebecca Tillman, executive chef of Pointe Hilton Squaw Peak Resort
Everything with bacon ... bacon is delicious, but enough already.
|
Helio Basin Brewing
Tamara Stanger, chef of Helio Basin Brewing
I love gluten, and I would like to see gluten intolerance die. I wish more people would give up the ghost and eat it. If I could only eat one thing for the rest of my life, it would be slow-fermented sourdough bread.
|
Crudo and Okra Cookhouse & Cocktails
Cullen Campbell, chef of Crudo and Okra Cookhouse & Cocktails
Pumpkin spice anything and everything!
|
Christopher’s + Crush Lounge
Christopher Gross, chef of Christopher’s + Crush Lounge
Too much sweetness in savory dishes; the flavors shouldn’t be overwhelming or competing. Also, messy plating and presentation like smears and foam are no good!
|
Tanzy
Michael Press, chef of Tanzy
Kale, kale, kale. And, just because it fits on top of a burger doesn't mean it belongs there.
|
Urban Beans
Virginia Senior, chef of Urban Beans
Better overall quality, better presentation, more awareness of composting and local sourcing for food and beverages. There are a growing number of local distilleries producing some amazing gins, vodkas, tequilas, really reaching beyond the traditional and creating a uniqueness for Phoenix.
|
Sassi
Chris Nicosia, executive chef of Sassi
Pumpkin spice anything and gluten free. I do understand that there are people out there who do have a serious problem with gluten, and we are sensitive to that at Sassi. But don't put up a fuss about making sure that you get a a gluten-free entree while you are snacking on the bread basket.
|
The Camby
Dushyant Singh, director of culinary experiences at The Camby
Beet and goat cheese salad.
|
Counter Intuitive
Garrison Whiting, chef of Counter Intuitive
I feel like the whole crossover/fusion thing is getting a little played out. I don’t want Asian short rib tacos or buffalo chicken potstickers. Can't we just make the food the way it was meant to be made?
|
Elements
Beau Macmillan, chef of Elements at Sanctuary
I am over avocado toast — it needs to go away. We are not in California. As much as it is fun and delicious, I am very ready to say goodbye to it.
|
Perk Eatery
Pauline Martinez, owner of Perk Eatery
Gluten free, dairy free and all other non-allergy fads. If it's a genuine allergy, it's fine. If it's not, then don't.
|
Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails
Sean Currid, executive chef of Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails
Farm to table. Doesn’t all produce come from a farm? The question should be, organically grown to table?
|
Talavera
Samantha Sanz, chef of Talavera
Pork belly. It is delicious, but I think it’s a little overdone.
|
Gertrude's
Matt Taylor, chef of Gertrude's at the Desert Botanical Garden
Farm to table as a "style" of cooking. I feel that operating in that fashion is an integral part of what good cooks do every day and has been for some time. It should be expected that any restaurant functioning at a higher level is doing their best to source within the community when possible, regardless of it being plastered all over the menu or not.
Related Locations
10600 E. Crescent Moon Dr.
Scottsdale, AZ 85262-8342
2401 E. Camelback Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85016
5700 E. McDonald Dr.
Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
www.sanctuaryoncamelback.com/food/food.php
2 E. Jefferson St.
Phoenix, AZ 85004
6501 E. Greenway Parkway
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
www.perkeatery.com/Perk_Eatery/Home.html
10455 E. Pinnacle Peak Parkway
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
5813 N. 7th St.
Phoenix, AZ 85014
3603 N. Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
3603 E. Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
2502 E. Camelback Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85016
3508 N. 7th St.
Phoenix, AZ 85014
15257 N. Scottsdale Rd.
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
1201 N. Galvin Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Phoenix dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!