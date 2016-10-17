15 Restaurants Where You Can Reserve a Private Dining Room in Metro Phoenix

EXPAND Here are 15 private dining rooms in metro Phoenix ready for your special event. Courtesy of CopperWynd Resort & Club

Location, location, location. As any party planning pro will tell you, picking the right venue for your event is crucial. Good thing, then, that the Valley is full of restaurants decked out with cozy chef’s tables, twinkling patios, and outdoor fireplaces — plus rooms with sophisticated distinctions including amber chandeliers, private bars, and incredible views of the Four Peaks.

Before you start planning your next event at the same old spot, check out this list of reservable private rooms across the metro Phoenix area.

Arrowhead Grill

8280 West Union Hills Drive, Glendale

623-566-2224

Set at the northeast corner of 83rd Avenue and Union Hills Drive, Arrowhead Grill is a northwest Valley restaurant with a steakhouse and seafood menu overseen by Chef Charles Wade Schwerd. Arrowhead Grill also features private dining ideal for business meetings, private parties, and special events with a private entrance to the patio and custom dining options. The 750-square-foot private dining room seats 50 guests.

CHoP Chandler seats up to 50 people in their PDR. Mark Lipczynski

CHoP Chandler

2625 West Queen Creek Road, Chandler

480-821-0009

Found south of Queen Creek Road between Price and Dobson roads, Chop Chandler is known for its burgers and bone-in steaks. The private dining room can seat up to 50 people and comes with audio/visual equipment. Events including rehearsal dinners, weddings, receptions, corporate meetings, and special occasions can start with a cocktail hour on a private patio, and three to four-course dinners with cocktails as a part of a customizable menu.

The 1920s-era Rendezvous room can host up to 80 to 100 guests. Courtesy of Coup Des Tartes

Coup Des Tartes

1725 East Osborn Road

602-212-1082

Providing upscale French and American cuisine, Coup Des Tartes offers several private dining options just southeast of 16th Street and Osborn Road. The 1920s-era Rendezvous room can host 80 to 100 guests depending on the seating arrangement, and the 1,500-square-foot lawn, brick patio, and veranda areas offer intimate settings for cocktail hours and other events. Private dining packages include the Burgundy, the Bordeaux, and the Champagne, each with customizable menus.

Christopher Restaurant and Crush Lounge is tucked away into the rear of the Biltmore Fashion Park. Shelby Moore

Christopher's Restaurant & Crush Lounge

2502 East Camelback Road #102

602-522-2344

Settled in the north end of the Biltmore Fashion Park, Christopher’s Restaurant and Crush Lounge is a high-end bistro named for its James Beard award-winning chef, Christopher Gross. Christopher's has several options for private dining. C144 seats 10 at a Chef’s Table surrounded by glass walls; Crush Lounge Private Parties offers the lounge area as a venue for 50 indoor diners, plus an additional 20 guests on the patio; and Take Over Christopher’s allows you and 125 guests to take over the entire restaurant area and enjoy plated meals.

A Bloody Mary from Dick's Hideaway. Evie Carpenter

Dick’s Hideaway

6008 North 16th Street

602-241-1881

Serving authentic New Mexican cuisine, Dick’s Hideaway is a virtually unmarked restaurant tucked away in the TTKT Plaza on the northwest corner of 16th Street and Bethany Home Road. The wine rack-adorned private dining room at this Richardson’s restaurant establishment can seat up to 27 guests for a business meeting, intimate dinner, or holiday party. The room offers audio/visual equipment, a fireplace, and a private restroom. And if Dick’s looks booked, Richardson’s restaurant sister location Rokerij is just down the street, and also offers private dining options.

Flourish Restaurant at the CopperWynd Resort & Club offers a 50-seat private dining room. Courtesy of CopperWynd Resort & Club

Flourish Restaurant

13225 Eagle Ridge Drive, Fountain Hills

480-333-1880

Part of the CopperWynd Resort & Club, Flourish Restaurant features an upscale, serene dining area with a New American menu, and the option for private and semi-private dining. The second-level wraparound terrace can be reserved for private events and can be set up for seated dining, as can the Sonoran View Room – a 50-seat private dining room with accompanying patio, which offers views of the Sonoran Desert and Four Peaks.

Olive & Ivy Restaurant + Marketplace's Gold Room seats up to 12 guests. Courtesy of Fox Restaurants Concepts

Olive & Ivy Restaurant + Marketplace

7135 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale

480-751-2200

Part of the Fox Restaurant Concepts family, Olive & Ivy Restaurant + Marketplace is located on the Scottsdale Waterfront, and features two private dining venues: the Stamp Room and the Gold Room. The latter is an intimate room with one round table seating up to 12, while the Stamp Room can host up to 45 guests for receptions and 30 for seated events. Both rooms are available for full restaurant buyout.

Enjoy food pairings from Phoenix City Grille while sipping on Arizona-grown Pillsbury Wines. Phoenix City Grille / Facebook

Phoenix City Grille

5816 North 16th Street

602-266-3001

Nestled in the Bethany East Shopping Center south of 16th Street and Bethany Home Road, Phoenix City Grille offers private dining in two spaces: the East Room and the West Room. The West Room can host up to 30 people, while the more intimate East Room can hold 12 – or you can combine the two to hold 50 guests in the East+West rooms. Phoenix City Grille’s American menu can be customizable for private dining, and a cash or open bar can be provided.

There are many options for private dining at Quiessence at The Farm. Quiessence at The Farm

Quiessence at The Farm

6106 South 32nd Street

602-276-0601

The Farm at South Mountain, set at the southwest corner of 32nd Street and Southern Avenue, hosts several dining options, including Quiessence at The Farm, which in turn has several options for private dining. The Private Solarium is an outdoor cocktail space for up to 40 guests; the Fireplace Room seats up to 20; and the Tamarisk Garden Patio allows for outdoor dining in the garden, capping at 60 guests. Even the entirety of the Quiessence restaurant can be reserved for ultimate privacy. For extra-large events, other options at the Farm include the Stone Grove, the Canopy in the Grove, and the Morning Glory Patio.

Check out the new private dining area at Pedal Haus Brewery. Courtesy of Pedal Haus Brewery

Pedal Haus Brewery

730 South Mill Avenue #102, Tempe

480-314-2337

The recently reopened Pedal Haus Brewery in downtown Tempe now features a private dining area. A sleek community table can sit a minimum of 20 or up to 30 guests, and can serve as the home base for an upcoming rehearsal dinner, special occasion, family reunion, or holiday party. The many nightlife spots of Mill Avenue are a quick walk away, and can be your pre- or post-party options.

Check out the amber chandelier at the PDR in Stonegrill in the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa. Courtesy of JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa

Stonegrill

5350 East Marriott Drive

480-293-3988

Part of the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa, Stonegrill features Southwestern-American fare and, of course, options for private events. The private dining area can be reserved for plated or buffet-style dining for up to 65 guests – all set below a stunning amber chandelier. Guests are welcome to the neighboring patio overlooking the Sage Court or to live music performances from the Twenty6 lounge.

The Arrogant Butcher offers private dining for 55 guests in the News Room. Melissa Fossum

The Arrogant Butcher

2 East Jefferson Street #22-111

602-324-8502

There’s a private dining room in downtown Phoenix’s CityScape; you just have to head to The Arrogant Butcher. The News Room seats up to 55 guests and 60 for reception-style events, while the Office & Boardroom can sit up to 40 guests combined – 22 for the Office alone and 18 for the Boardroom. Both Fox Restaurant Concepts spaces are outfitted with audio/visual equipment. The bar can also be reserved for a 100-guest reception.

The Henry offers the South Private Room, the North Private Room, and the Private Kitchen. Courtesy of Fox Restaurants Concepts

The Henry

4455 East Camelback Road, B100

602-429-8020

Those looking for private dining options in Arcadia can try the Henry, a New American eatery located on the southeast corner of 44th Street and Camelback Road. A Fox Restaurant Concepts location, the Henry offers four event space options. The North Private Room seats 20, or up to 30 for receptions, and includes patio access. The South Private Room seats 40, or 60 for receptions, and is more ideal for business events. The north and south private rooms can also be combined for 100-guest receptions, and the Private Kitchen can seat up to 20 guests for live cooking demonstrations and more.

The Showcase Room has a private dining room in the Farmer Arts District in Tempe. Courtesy of Fox Restaurants Concepts

The Showcase Room

149 South Farmer Avenue, Tempe

480-240-1601

A Fox Restaurant Concepts offering, The Showcase Room is set within the Farmer Arts District in downtown Tempe. The Showcase Room offers three event space options, including the 4,235-square-foot Showcase Room itself, which can seat up to 200 and host 400 for a reception. The Gallery can seat up to 80, or host 180 for a reception, and the Broadway seats up to 120 and 200 for a reception. All three venues offer a private bar and audio/video equipment. You can also reserve the entire spot, including the Culinary Dropout Tempe location, for an event hosting up to 1,000 guests.

Virtu Honest Craft offers a 32-seat private dining room. Virtu

Virtù Honest Craft

3701 North Marshall Way, Scottsdale

480-946-3477

Downtown Scottsdale’s Virtu Honest Craft is known for its Mediterranean menu and craft cocktails, but it also offers private dining options. Ready for celebratory occasions, holiday parties, or intimate meals, Virtù offers private, five-course dinners overseen by Chef Gio in the 32-seat dining room (50 standing), 100 standing or 60-seated guests on the patio, and 40 seated or 60 standing guests in the Lower Courtyard. You can also arrange for cozy dinner parties at the 15-seat Harvest Table.

