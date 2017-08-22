The 16 Best Coffeehouses in Metro Phoenix

There are a lot of factors that go into making a coffee shop great. For some it is all about the aesthetic ambiance, for others it is an indescribable vibe, but everyone can agree that first and foremost, the spot has got to have seriously good coffee. So far, 2017 has been a great year for the Phoenix coffee scene, with a handful of promising new shops opening up, and many old favorites still going strong. Of all the great places to kick back and caffeinate, these 16 are our current favorites.

Giant Coffee, Phoenix

Hours: daily, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This shop, from the owners of Matt’s Big Breakfast, delivers the same simple elegance and commitment to quality ingredients that we’ve come to love from Matt’s. At Giant, it’s the little things that count the most. It makes the most of its straightforward ingredients, from the only lightly homogenized Straus Creamery “barista milk” (which gives the lattes a signature buttery sweetness) to the 24 Blackbirds Chocolate, which makes Giant's mochas perfectly chocolatey, but not too sweet. Giant’s housemade pastries take the cake and are the perfect accompaniment to coffee from San Francisco-based Four Barrel Coffee. But the coffee can’t take all the credit: Giant’s baristas ensure that each drink is crafted perfectly or they don’t serve it. And to top it all off, the shop’s atmosphere is as classic and honest as its drinks. Giant’s airy, sunny space is beautiful and clean, which makes it a great place to meet friends, enjoy a breakfast burrito, or get a little work done.

EXPAND A selection of creative drinks, like nitrous cold brew and coconut-infused iced coffee, is one of many reasons we love Peixoto Coffee. Zaida Dedolph

Peixoto Coffee, Chandler

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Despite having opened just two years ago, Peixoto Coffee's service and product quality reflect an uncommon maturity. The shop primarily roasts and serves coffee from owner Julia Peixoto Peters’ family farm in Brazil, but it does make a few exceptions, featuring beans from other regions around the world. Where Peixoto has truly succeeded, in a way that arguably no other local shop has, is in educating consumers about how coffee makes its way from crop to cup. Photos around the shop feature coffee fruit ripening, being harvested, and being processed, and a simple painted map on one of the shop’s exposed brick walls puts things in a geographic perspective. Peixoto Coffee is working hard to introduce Brazilian culture, coffee, and cuisine to the East Valley by offering authentic pastries and bossa nova music nights. The shop also has stayed in touch with national specialty coffee trends, bringing fun items like nitro cold brew and iced cascara to the local scene.

EXPAND Maverick Coffee draws in customers with its fun decor and great service. Zaida Dedolph

Maverick Coffee, Scottsdale

Hours: Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This delightful Scottsdale shop blows us away. Two of Maverick Coffee’s owners are Olympic-caliber athletes — and the shop's baristas' execution is every bit as disciplined, yet artful, as you might expect. The shop, which sells coffee from San Francisco-based Ritual Coffee Roasters, pairs a relaxed atmosphere with immaculate coffee preparation. The service is friendly and knowledgeable, but they do without any kind of pretentious coffee-shop air; the staff aren’t afraid to have a little fun. Every Friday, for example, customers are encouraged to challenge their barista to a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors, and if the customer wins, they get their coffee for free. Specialty food items such as Swiss Birchir Museli (Swiss oatmeal) give this shop a unique edge when it comes to snacks. We give Maverick Coffee a perfect 10, and we can’t wait to see where the shop takes things from here.

King Coffee's X factor is what makes the shop great. It also has amazing espresso affogatos, which make us love King even more. Zaida Dedolph

King Coffee, Tempe

Hours: Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

King Coffee is a Tempe-area shop with that special, indescribable something. The cafe isn’t the fanciest one on this list. It’s definitely not the best-designed. And it’s certainly not the most spacious. But there’s something about this pint-sized cafe that we just adore. Maybe it brings us back to our college days; King Coffee certainly has all the hallmarks of a casual college-town cafe (artwork made by some dude’s friend? Hand-drawn posters for local house shows? Yes and yes.) But contrary to the classic college coffee shop ethos, King doesn’t slack when it comes to quality. King Coffee’s staff do a great job with beans from local roaster Cortez Coffee. And as if that wasn’t enough, they are always warm and welcoming — you won’t find any disaffected, grumbly college baristas at this shop. What this shop lacks in square footage it makes up for in atmosphere, friendliness, and coffee fit for a king.

It's hard to choose a favorite Cartel location, but we are particularly fond of its downtown Phoenix cafe. Zaida Dedolph

Cartel Coffee Lab, Downtown Phoenix location

Hours: daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

We had a hard time picking a favorite Cartel Coffee location — after all, the roaster has built a small empire in metro Phoenix and Tucson, and each of the shops has a unique feel to fit its neighborhood and surroundings. Each of Cartel’s locations are great in their own way, but we’re particularly partial to the downtown Phoenix locale and we've always been thrilled with our coffee drinks here. Fun decorations, including a wall partition made of bicycle wheels and a colorful, low-hanging chandelier, make the space’s open design and sleek, industrial interior a bit more welcoming. This particular store attracts a more mature audience than their college student-dominated Tempe and Tucson stores, and serves as a truly underrated downtown Phoenix third space.

EXPAND Rollover Donuts' cute, kiosk-style location has plenty of indoor and outdoor seating. Zaida Dedolph

Rollover Donuts, Phoenix

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There’s just so much to love about Rollover. It’s basically a secret treasure for local coffee lovers. It’s accessible, but privately tucked away from the rest of the hullabaloo on Central Avenue. The spacious seating area is quiet, comfortable, and adorably simple. And the drinks, prepared with coffee from Press Coffee Roasters and milk from Danzeisen Dairy, go perfectly with the namesake doughnuts, coffee’s favorite friend.

EXPAND Royal Coffee's vibrant, well-balanced coffees taste great brewed hot or cold. Zaida Dedolph

Royal Coffee Bar, Phoenix (Heritage Square location)

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Royal Coffee’s clean, balanced roasts and stellar execution make visiting any of its locations a treat. Not only do they roast some incredible beans, Royal’s baristas are welcoming and extremely talented at preparing their product. This is definitely a haven for local coffee aficionados. We’re pretty much in love with the espresso blend; sweet, clean, and impeccably balanced, it never ceases to disappoint. The Heritage Square location makes incredible use of a small space — it’s no surprise that owner Hayes McNeil lives a double life as an architect. The Heritage Square location is fastidiously designed, but not at all fussy. This little shop’s simple, gnarled wooden tables and funky wall hangings pack a huge punch when it comes to decor. Royal’s roaster takes up a fair amount of the space, so interested parties can watch the coffee magic happen. Transparency, fantastic coffee, and great design all make Royal Coffee a gem.

Altitude Coffee's roasting is done in full view of its customers. Zaida Dedolph

Altitude Coffee Lab, Scottsdale

Hours: daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Scottsdale’s Altitude Coffee Lab is a classic coffee shop in every sense. This big, breezy shop offers great service and ample seating in a casual environment. We especially love the patio — it’s big, beautiful, secluded, and peaceful. With such a great cafe atmosphere, it’s no wonder they were our pick for Best Coffeehouse in 2014. But it takes more than a great space to impress us: we want to taste the quality, and Altitude hasn’t let us down yet. The shop roasts their own beans in house, in full view of their dedicated following, and the shop’s owners aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty behind the bar. The shop serves a variety of delicious foods and creative pastries, from simple snacks to full meals (European-style pastry cones are a nice and unique touch). All in all, Altitude coffee is nothing more or less than a great, classic coffee house.