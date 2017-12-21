17 Promising New Year's Eve Dining Options in Metro Phoenix

The year about to end was a strange one for many reasons (storms, pardons, a reality TV president). However you feel about the past year, you might as well pop a bottle or two this New Year's Eve, get some serious food, and toast to the next one. Metro Phoenix is a New Year's destination. Here are 17 spots bringing the food and drink this New Year's Eve. Cheers to 2018!

Pomelo is just one of the restaurants at The Orchard.

Pomelo at the Orchard

A free glass of Champagne will be the prelude to a four-course dinner at this spot. (So says the eatery, but the bubbles are actually Prosecco.) The courses feature cold weather favorites: butternut squash salad, salmon, rack of lamb, and a chocolate-charged trio for dessert. All bottles of wine and Champagne will be discounted by a cool 10 percent.

Citizen Public House

A three-course menu will be offered at this Old Town favorite. For $60, diners will have their choice of starter, entree, and dessert. Various bar snacks will be available for an additional fee. Build a thirst with roasted nuts, bacon-fat popcorn, or crispy pig ears. And then take care of that thirst with a house or barrel-aged cocktail.

Comfort food is on the NYE menu at this spot Courtesy of Culinary Dropout

Culinary Dropout

The Valley's best NYE dining deal might be found at Culinary Dropout. The place will be serving a three-course dinner that will set you back a mere $25. Comfort food is on the menu. Highlights of the prix fixe are pierogies, brussels sprouts, fried chicken or rainbow trout, and s'mores pudding. Unfortunately, the dinner price does not include beverages.

Mowry & Cotton

This brand new restaurant at The Phoenician will be offering endless food and drink. Passed bites will include lamb tacos and grilled pheasant. There will be a live band and DJ, as well as a photobooth and the restaurant's views of the Valley from a heated porch. The bash will last from 8:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. Tickets cost $95 a head.

The Thai Margarita at The Gladly. Shelby Moore

The Gladly

The Gladly will be offering a three-course meal for $60. To start, there will be soups and salad. Entrees span a wide range from Oaxacan chile short rib to scallops with sweet corn grits and bacon. There will be dessert. But before then you will be able to add various ancillary dishes to your meal for an added price. Tack on the likes of lobster fondue, scallop crudo, or "super yummy nuts."

Crudo

A number of interesting specials will be on offer at this modern Italian restaurant. A crudo of Martha's Vineyard scallops, onion, conserva, and caviar will cost $20. There will intriguing dishes like Dungeness crab, foie gras with pickled turmeric, and tajarin (pasta) with a 90-minute egg yolk and white truffles. If you're looking to party, Bar Crudo will be hosting a bash with half off bottles of wine, a new canned wine from master sommelier Jordan Salcito, and bites including caviar and burrata with truffles. The party will run from 9 p.m. to close.

EXPAND J&G Steakhouse Courtesy of J&G Steakhouse

J&G Steakhouse

This restaurant in The Phoenician will be serving a decadent five-course dinner ($115). There will be caviar to start, steak and seafood courses, and three petite desserts. If you don't want to drop a Benjamin Franklin and then some on dinner, you will be able to order from the steakhouse's standard dinner menus. Reservations are required.

OBON Sushi + Bar + Ramen

This new-ish restaurant in Scottsdale quarter will be offering its cross-border brand of crudo, ramen, steamed buns, and sushi. Bottles of Champagne will be 50 percent off.

EXPAND There is an unlimited wine and beer deal to be had at Sorso this NYE. Courtesy of Sorso Wine Room

Sorso Wine Room

Tickets to NYE dinners at Sorso will cost $60 or $100. A $60 ticket will get you dinner, passed appetizers, desert, a Champagne toast, and party favors. Drop $40 more, and unlimited wine and beer are included.

North Italia

Kierland pasta and pizza sit-down North Italia will be offering a three-course meal for $55. The first course will be your choice between a chanterelle dish and prosciutto bruschetta. Next up will be grilled branzino, burrata toretlloni, or short ribs. Desserts will be classically Italian. Beverages are not included in the dinner price.

EXPAND Enjoy diver scallops and baked Alaska this NYE at Market Restaurant + Bar by Jennifer's. Courtesy of Market Restaurant + Bar

The MARKET Restaurant + Bar by Jennifer's

A three-course feast will cost $75 a head, and just $15 more to add wine pairings. (Both options include one complementary glass of Champagne.) There will be a diver scallop amuse bouche followed by your choice of starter and choice of entree. For dessert the restaurant will be serving Baked Alaska with sparklers teetering from the dish and pitchers of chocolate sauce on the side.

Marcellino Ristorante

This Italian restaurant won't be offering a special menu, and will instead be creating a menu pulling from some standard menu favorites and off-menu specials. A bevy of ornate pastas will be available, such as filet-mignon-filled tortelloni and staccetti with sausage and black truffles ($60). You can opt for something like chicken or veal for the entree, or really ball out with the likes of a wild boar chop ($68).

EXPAND Tomaso’s Italian Restaurant has specials on tap for NYE. Courtesy of Tomaso’s Italian Restaurant

Tomaso's Italian Restaurant and Tomaso's When in Rome

Each of these restaurants, helmed by Tomaso Maggiore, will be open until 11:30 p.m. A number of specials will be appearing on the standard menu, including paccheri with lobster, shrimp and broccolini, a stuffed veal chop, and Cioppino. Reservations are recommended.

Rusconi's American Kitchen

Dinner will start at 5:00 p.m. and consist of three courses. Among the seven starters will be lobster bisque, a salmon-and-semolina pancake, and Caesar salad. Entrees will include pork, fish, lab, beef, and ravioli options. For dessert, there will be Meyer lemon creme brulee, cheesecake, and an espresso and banana budino.

The Palo Verde Restaurant will be hosting some NYE festivities Courtesy of the Boulders Resort & Spa

Palo Verde Restaurant

If you want to journey up to Carefree for NYE dinner, Palo Verde restaurant at the Boulders Resort & Spa will be cooking a four-course, prix fixe menu. Some serious dishes will be available, including wagyu carpaccio, sous vide lobster tail, and guinea hen with melted leeks. Cost will be $95 a person.

Grill Kitchen and Bar

Also at Boulders Resort & Spa, Grill Kitchen and Bar will be hosting a four-course, prix fixe but at a lower price ($75) and level of fanciness (at least, relative to Palo Verde). Dishes will include lobster pot pie, wild mushroom bisque with guanciale, pork tenderloin, and beef wellington. For dessert, there will be raspberry torte.