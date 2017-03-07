18 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Scored a 'D' on County Health Inspections in February

Super L Ranch Market on 44th Street made the 'D' list in February. Phoenix New Times

Every week, the county's health inspectors within Maricopa County Environmental Services give restaurants grades after completing inspections. Participation in the rating system, however, is voluntary, which means owners or managers do not have to accept a grade after an inspection; instead, the restaurants are listed online as "not participating." And in some cases, grades posted online may change, which typically means a restaurant has provided necessary documentation for food safety or fixed a critical issue that led to a low grade. Here's a more detailed explanation.

Last month seemed to be a busy one for Maricopa County's health inspectors, with a whopping 18 establishments earning a 'D' on inspections. And infractions stacked up all over Metro Phoenix, from a Bosa Donuts in Mesa to Little Tokyo in Glendale.

Check out the full list:

Freddy's Frozen Custard, Phoenix (4929 West Bell Road)



"Slimy material build-up on plastic section of ice dispenser at soda machine and in floor drain under soda machine. Dried liquid debris build-up on floor under boxes of soda. Clean more frequently and maintain. 2nd consecutive repeat violation."

Fat Willy's Clubhouse, Mesa (650 North Hawes Road)



"Excessive soiling from food splatter and other accumulations observed on all cook line equipment - thoroughly clean all cook line equipment panels and doors with a clean and sanitary cloth as often as necessary to eliminate residue buildup."

Super L Ranch Market, Phoenix (668 North 44th Street Suite 188)



"Cooked boba sitting on table at 76 degrees F. Per employee boba sits on counter until it is sold. Ensure cooked food products are cold held at 41 degrees F. or below, or are part of a time as a control policy. Boba was added to a temporary time as a control log."

Zipps Sports Grill, Scottsdale (7551 East Camelback Road)

"Aprons were noted too stainful [sic], an indication of wiping hands on it—-please keep apron clean as much as possible."

Blimpie Sub Shop, Phoenix (2303 North 44th Street Suite 16)



"Chemical stored directly over food items in prep area. Manager relocated chemical. Ensure that toxic materials are stored in a manner to prevent contamination of food, equipment, utensils, linens, and single service items."

El Sabroso Hot Dog No 3, Phoenix (33rd Avenue & Indian School Road)

"Employee went to put on gloves without washing hands first. Wash hands before putting on gloves. Was instructed and the employee washed her hands before putting on gloves."

Super Carniceria Uruapan No 2, Glendale (6541 North 59th Avenue)

"The filters and inside part of the hood system had grease and black residue on both the charcoal grill and the stove . Instructed person in charge to clean filters and surrounding area thoroughly on a regular basis to prevent build-up of grease and smoke and avoid drippage onto food. Please clean prior to next routine inspection."

Carl's Jr., Glendale (5105 West Thunderbird Road)

"Employee put soap on hands and immediately began rinsing off after 3-4 seconds. Ensure that employees lather for 10-15 seconds, rinse, and dry with paper towels. Employee was instructed on how to wash hands by inspector and re-washed his hands."

La Casa de Juana, Mesa (1976 West Southern Avenue)

"Observed no hot water in restrooms at time of inspection. Person in charge will have hot water provided prior to re-inspection on 2/10/17."

Little Caesar's, Phoenix (1615 West Camelback Road Suite 108)

"Employee working at cash register went to handle food items and clean equipment without washing hands. Employee was asked to properly wash hands when changing tasks. Ensure that employees wash hands after engaging in activities that may contaminate hands."

Port of Subs, Chandler (2551 West Queen Creek Road)

"Observed open container of meatballs being held in the walk in cooler with an expired date mark of 1.31. Meatballs were discarded. Please monitor dates daily."

Little Tokyo, Glendale (7700 West Arrowhead Towne Center Drive Suite 2085)

"Hose with spray nozzle attached to faucet. Explained that the spray nozzle must be unhooked after each use because allowing for the risk of constant pressure to damage the backflow prevention device is prohibited. Person in charge detached the spray nozzle."

Bosa Donuts, Mesa (1146 East Main Street)

"Observed frozen ham thawing out on countertop. Instructed PIC that all thawing must occur in refrigerator or under running water."

Clubhouse Grill, Goodyear (14175 West Indian School Road)

"The wall and floor junctures throughout the kitchen are coated with a mixture of old food, dirt, and grease. Please clean prior to the next Routine Inspection."

South Mountain Deli Catering Corporation, Phoenix (5817 South 16th Street Suite 1/2)



"Observed live german cockroach on floor near reach in coolers. Person in charge provided pest control receipt for 2/17/17 and instructed to have certified pest control done again. Please have certified pest control done prior to reinspection."

AMF Mesa Lanes, Mesa (2115 East Southern Avenue)



"Observed container of raw ground beef sliders visibly discolored without date marks and deli turkey with heavy spoiled odor and visibly discolored without date marks. Instructed PIC to discard foods at time."

Sunrise Assisted Living Of Chandler, Chandler (5757 West Chandler Boulevard)

"Observed decomposed red potatoes in a box by the dry storage. Potatoes were discarded."

El Rancho Market, Chandler (1076 North Arizona Avenue)

"Tamales stacked in container and covered with foil dated 2/13 found in walk-in refrigerator at 51 to 53 deg F. Per person in charge tamales were placed in walk-in to cool from previous night. Employee discarded tamales. Cooling must be done from 135 to 70 deg F in the first 2 hours then 70 to 41 deg F in the following 4 hours for a total of 6 hours."