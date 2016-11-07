20 Reverse Happy Hours in Metro Phoenix

This Belgian Tripel pint is $7 during happy hour. Heather Hoch

There’s plenty to love about a good happy hour, namely cheap drinks and cheap grub. But let’s face it, not everyone can hang out at a restaurant on a Tuesday afternoon. Enter reverse happy hour: every night owl’s three favorite words.

There’s a good chance your neighborhood watering hole has its own reverse happy hour. But if not, or if you’re looking to hit up a new spot, then check out our list of reverse happy hours in metro Phoenix.

From cozy local bars to elegant restaurants, there’s plenty to choose from.

Pig's Meow's expansive beer and wine selection is written on the wall. Lauren Saria

Pig’s Meow

3730 East Indian School Road

Phoenix, AZ 85018

The Pig’s Meow popular drinking spot in the Arcadia neighborhood, and it houses more than enough craft beer on tap and a very impressive selection of wines. Check out the spot's reverse happy hour deals from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Thursday. The food menu is limited to mostly grilled cheese sandwiches, but the drinks are plentiful. Don't miss the vintage video and board games for added late-night kicks.

Delux

3146 East Camelback Road

Get your late-night sushi fix at Delux, which offers a reverse happy hour at the sushi bar from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 10 p.m. to midnight every other day (yes, reverse happy hour is seven days a week at Delux). The happy hour menu features everything from sliders and discounted sushi, to $4 well cocktails and discounted sake.

Half Moon Sports Grill

Multiple locations

Both the Moon Valley and Biltmore Half Moon Sports Grill locations stay open late and keep the specials coming seven days a week. The reverse happy hour goes from 10 p.m. to close, offering $3 domestics, $4 premium pints, $3 wells, $3 select shots, and discounted apps starting at $6.

After filming an episode of Bar Rescue, George & Dragon sports an updated look. Lauren Saria

George & Dragon

4240 North Central Avenue

A staple watering hole on Central Avenue, George and Dragon is no stranger to reverse happy hour. Monday through Thursday, the English-style pub offers half-off select appetizers and $1 off all drinks from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Carly’s Bistro

128 East Roosevelt Street

Reverse happy hour at Carly’s Bistro includes half-off select appetizers, $1 off drafts and house wines, and $3.50 well cocktails from 10 p.m. to midnight seven days a week.

Doc & Eddy’s

909 East Minton Drive, Tempe

Longtime Tempe sports bar and grill Doc and Eddy’s also has its own reverse happy hour, offering up discounted beers and drinks from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. Bonus: The bar hosts a trivia night on Thursdays. Come for the trivia, stay late for the specials.

EXPAND Sushiholic's interior is stylish and clean. Nathan Ahles

Sushiholic

3957 East Camelback Road

Another Arcadia reverse happy hour gem, Sushiholic offers drink and food specials from 8 p.m. to midnight, including sushi starting at $4, small sake bombs starting a $3, and all sorts of appetizers, from crab puffs to monkey brains to edamame.

Armadillo Grill

1904 East Camelback Road

Armadillo Grill boasts $1 off select beers, house wines, and well cocktails from 10 p.m. to midnight. Moreover, items such as potato skins, hummus and pitas, and fried mozzarella are half off as well. The restaurant is open until midnight seven days a week, but kitchen hours vary by day.

Dos Gringos

Multiple locations

If you’ve ever been to one of Dos Gringos’ multiple Valley locations, then you know they take their happy hours and specials pretty seriously. The bar’s reverse happy hour is from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily, and features $3.50 Corona and Corona Lights, $17 buckets, and daily specials that vary by the day of the week and location.

Four Peak Brewing Company's original location on Eighth Street is a Tempe mainstay. Four Peaks Brewing Company / Facebook

Four Peaks

1340 East Eighth Street, Tempe

Four Peaks’ signature local brews — including 8th Street Ale, Kiltlifter, and Sun Bru — are just $3.75 a pint and $13 for a pitcher from 11 p.m. to close, seven days a week. Four Peaks has several locations, the most notable being the original Eighth Street brewery in Tempe.

Sake Bomber

1705 East Broadway Road, Tempe

From 9 p.m. to close, take your pick from $1 off sake bombers, $4 well cocktails, more than 10 appetizers, and sushi rolls starting at $3 at Sake Bomber in Tempe. The restaurant offers its reverse happy hour seven days week.

Garage Wine & Tap

1534 Bethany Home Road

Located in the small strip mall on the northwest corner of 16th Street and Bethany Home Road, Garage Wine & Tap churns out $1 off drafts, $5 wells, and discounted select appetizers from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

District American Kitchen. Courtesy of District American Kitchen

District American Kitchen & Wine Bar

320 North Third Street

Yes, even wine bars have reverse happy hour. The Sheraton Hotel’s District American Kitchen and Wine Bar offers $5 reds and whites, along with appetizers starting at just $4, from 10 p.m. to midnight, Monday through Saturday.

Cabin Whiskey & Grill

9868 West Northern Avenue, Peoria

Monday through Thursday, Glendale’s Cabin Whiskey and Grill offers up discounted pints, well cocktails, as well as Fireball whiskey shots from 10 p.m. to midnight, giving west-side residents a local option for late-night drinks.

The Rogue Tomato

18561 North 59th Avenue, Glendale

A relatively new addition to the west side, the Rogue Tomato in Glendale offers an extended happy hour on Mondays from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., which features almost 10 appetizers on special, as well as discounted bottled beers, craft brews, wines, specialty cocktails, and well liquors.

There are 12 Zipps locations across the Valley. Jackie Mercandetti

Zipps Sports Grill

Multiple locations

One of the Walley’s most popular sports chains also has a diverse reverse happy hour. From 8 p.m. to close (12:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday), the restaurant features beer specials starting at $3, cocktail specials starting at $3.50, and a handful of reduced foot items such as Zipps wings and burritos starting at $6.50. Plus, with 12 Valley locations, there’s probably one nearby.

Pranksters & Pranksters Too

Multiple locations

Tempe neighborhood hangouts Pranksters and Pranksters Too aren’t joking when it comes to reverse happy hour – check out the bars’ 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. reverse happy hour Sunday through Thursday that features discounted domestics.

Taco Guild

546 East Osborn Road

This church-turned-restaurant dishes out more than just tacos. Check out the spot’s reverse happy hour from 10 p.m. to close Monday through Saturday. The restaurant closes at 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and at midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Specials include $5 margaritas, $3.50 cans of beer, $1 off drafts, and a $2 daily taco that changes by day.

Sushi 101 in Tempe is a great choice for late-night sushi and sake. Timur Guseynov

Sushi 101

920 East University Drive, Tempe

Sushi restaurants really understand this reverse happy hour thing. Over in Tempe, Sushi 101 offers its take on reverse happy hour from 9 p.m. to close seven days a week, which features a ton of discounted sushi rolls (some close to half off), as well as $1 off drafts and $5 glasses of wine.

FEZ

105 West Portland Street

Seven days a week, FEZ on Central offers up a reverse happy hour from 11 p.m. to close (midnight Sunday through Thursday, 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday), which includes $2 off appetizers, as well as discounted well drinks, margaritas, drafts, specialty cocktails, and $1 off all bottled beer.

