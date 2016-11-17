menu

2016 Pie Social, Phoenix Pizza Festival, And More This Weekend in Metro Phoenix

NovemBEER Festival, AZ Hot Sauce Expo, and More This Weekend in Metro Phoenix


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

2016 Pie Social, Phoenix Pizza Festival, And More This Weekend in Metro Phoenix

Thursday, November 17, 2016 at 10 a.m.
By Teresa Traverse
2016 Pie Social, Phoenix Pizza Festival, And More This Weekend in Metro Phoenix
Lauren Saria
A A

2016 Pie Social
Saturday, November 19

Roosevelt Row and New Times' Pie Social is back on Saturday. Consider heading to Bioscience High School in downtown Phoenix to sample pies from 15 Phoenix chefs. Dig into sweets made by chefs including Sarah Chisholm of Phoenix Public Market Cafe and Casey Hopkins of Welcome Chicken & Donuts. Pie Social patrons can either bake and bring two pies that don't need to be refrigerated per county health code to exchange for five pie tasting tickets or pay $12 for five tasting tickets. The event starts at 2 p.m. Here's more information.

2016 Pie Social, Phoenix Pizza Festival, And More This Weekend in Metro PhoenixEXPAND
Arizona's Brewers Ball

Arizona Brewers Ball
Friday, November 18

Don your Gatsby-era attire and down some Arizona craft beers at the upcoming Arizona Brewers Ball, held at the Gold Room at the Biltmore Hotel in Phoenix. More than 30 craft breweries will be pouring their suds. Expect to sample brews from local spots including Barrio Brewing Co., Huss Brewing, and Pedal Haus Brewery. Guests also can enjoy food stations created by the Biltmore's executive chef, Steve Strickland. Dig into plates like rosemary-roasted pork loin, chorizo risotto, and balsamic beer-braised beef short rib. Ticket prices start at $150. Cocktail attire is required. Brewers Ball is from 6:30 to 10 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Eventbrite link.

2016 Pie Social, Phoenix Pizza Festival, And More This Weekend in Metro PhoenixEXPAND
Flargus

Phoenix Pizza Festival
Saturday, November 19

Phoenix Pizza Festival is on Saturday, and 15 different pizza makers will be serving their top pies. Enjoy slices from restaurants including Match at the Found:RE Hotel, Rosati's, and Nello's. Slices will cost $2 to $4 each. Guests also can sample beer, wine, and desserts. The festival is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival will be held at Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix. Tickets are $10 per person; get them soon. The website says that tickets will not be available at the door as the event sells out. For more information, visit Phoenix Pizza Festival's website.

2016 Pie Social, Phoenix Pizza Festival, And More This Weekend in Metro Phoenix
The Farm at South Mountain

Intuitive Cooking Experience at South Mountain
Sunday, November 20

If you're looking to learn how to whip up impressive Thanksgiving dishes, you might want to visit the Farm at South Mountain in Phoenix on Sunday. Cooking expert Melanie Albert will lead a hands-on cooking class where you can learn how to craft dishes made with organic ingredients from the Farm. During class, you may learn how to make dishes like simple squash soup, sweet potato salad, and bamboo steamer carrots. The class is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets cost $45 per person. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Eventbrite link.

2016 Pie Social, Phoenix Pizza Festival, And More This Weekend in Metro PhoenixEXPAND
Texaz Grill

Chicken Fried Turkey at Texaz Grill
Sunday, November 20

Thanksgiving is next week, and Texaz Grill in Phoenix is getting into the spirit starting on Sunday. From Sunday, November 20 to Wednesday, November 23 only, Texaz Grill will be serving chicken-fried turkey, a festive take on its signature chicken-fried steak dish. Diners can enjoy chicken-fried turkey served with homemade mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce for lunch for $10 and at dinnertime for $15. During dinner service, the chicken-fried turkey will also include a side of bread and butter and house salad. For more information, visit Texaz Grill's website.

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Bioscience High School
More Info
More Info

512 E. Pierce St.
Phoenix, AZ 85004

www.phoenixunion.org/bioscience

miles
Texaz Grill
More Info
More Info

6003 N. 16th St.
Phoenix, AZ 85016

602-248-7827

www.texazgrill.com

miles
Margaret T. Hance Park
More Info
More Info

1134 N. Central Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85004

602-534-2406

www.phoenix.gov

miles
Arizona Biltmore Resort & Spa
More Info
More Info

2400 E. Missouri Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85016

602-955-6600

www.arizonabiltmore.com/spa

miles
The Farm at South Mountain
More Info
More Info

6106 S. 32nd St.
Phoenix, AZ 85042

602-276-6360

www.thefarmatsouthmountain.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >