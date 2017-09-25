Just a Few Celebrity Chef Spots Left for 2017 Pie Social at Hance Park

Hey Phoenix, are you ready for pie?
The eighth annual Roosevelt Row/Phoenix New Times Pie Social will be held at Margaret T. Hance Park at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 19.
We're not quite ready to release our list of participants, because we have just a few more slots to fill in our celebrity chef category — professionals who bake in a commercial kitchen.
To participate in the celebrity chef category, you must be available from noon to 5 p.m. the day of the event, and bring 15 pies, same size and same kind (meat and dairy are allowed).
Claim your spot by emailing New Times managing editor Amy Silverman at amy.silverman@newtimes.com. We'll send you all the details about permitting, materials, and other rules of engagement.
Even if you don't qualify for the celebrity chef category, there's room for all. Community bakers can bring two pies (no meat or dairy, please) and get five tasting tickets in exchange. Tasting tickets will be sold for $15 for five. Proceeds from this year's event will benefit Phoenix Union Bioscience High School, Arizona School for the Arts, Hance Park Conservancy, and Roosevelt Row CDC.
Stay tuned for more details about entertainment and other pie-related merriment. We can't wait to tell you who's participating!
