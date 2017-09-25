 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
2015's winning pie: Audrey Enriquez presented a smoked pecan pie with maple tobacco boudino, butternut squash, and sea salt meringue on behalf of Sheraton Wild Horse Pass.EXPAND
2015's winning pie: Audrey Enriquez presented a smoked pecan pie with maple tobacco boudino, butternut squash, and sea salt meringue on behalf of Sheraton Wild Horse Pass.
Chow Bella

Just a Few Celebrity Chef Spots Left for 2017 Pie Social at Hance Park

Amy Silverman | September 25, 2017 | 7:00am
AA

Hey Phoenix, are you ready for pie?

The eighth annual Roosevelt Row/Phoenix New Times Pie Social will be held at Margaret T. Hance Park at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 19.

We're not quite ready to release our list of participants, because we have just a few more slots to fill in our celebrity chef category — professionals who bake in a commercial kitchen.

To participate in the celebrity chef category, you must be available from noon to 5 p.m. the day of the event, and bring 15 pies, same size and same kind (meat and dairy are allowed).

Claim your spot by emailing New Times managing editor Amy Silverman at amy.silverman@newtimes.com. We'll send you all the details about permitting, materials, and other rules of engagement.

Even if you don't qualify for the celebrity chef category, there's room for all. Community bakers can bring two pies (no meat or dairy, please) and get five tasting tickets in exchange. Tasting tickets will be sold for $15 for five. Proceeds from this year's event will benefit Phoenix Union Bioscience High School, Arizona School for the Arts, Hance Park Conservancy, and Roosevelt Row CDC.

Stay tuned for more details about entertainment and other pie-related merriment. We can't wait to tell you who's participating!

 
Amy is managing editor at Phoenix New Times. She's worked at the paper since 1993 and her work has also appeared in the New York Times and on the radio show This American Life. Her book My Heart Can't Even Believe It: A Story of Science, Love, and Down Syndrome was published in 2016.

Popular Stories

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >