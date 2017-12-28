2018 Predictions for the Metro Phoenix Food Scene

Metro Phoenix in 2017 was a city awash in poke bowls, new wave Italian cooking, and an impressive amount of Korean barbecue. So, what can we expect from the metro Phoenix food and drink scene in 2018? We’re taking the city’s temperature and boldly making food predictions for the coming year.

EXPAND Pork blood, intestines, spam in hot chile oil at Original Cuisine. Jackie Mercandetti

1. More Regional (Rather than National) Cuisines

Something cool is happening in forward-looking cities across the country. New eateries that cook food born in a specific country — whether Indian, Italian, or whatever — are honing in on regional cuisine. Glai Baan in Phoenix has a menu rooted in the cooking of northeastern Thailand, not Thailand as a whole. The Sicilian Butcher in north Scottsdale serves some Sicilian specialties, breaking from Italian or Italian-American. A new restaurant in Mesa, Shaanxi Chinese, cooks Shaanxi-style meals rather than the broadly “Chinese” of kung pao and General Tso’s cooked in America. This narrowing is overdue. Much of what we are led to believe is being cooked afar, like those Chinese-American staples, have been cherry-picked and diluted with a 20th-century American palate in mind, a palate that today's Phoenicians no longer have. The movement toward regional cuisines will bring us new dishes and closer to what’s truly being eaten overseas. Chris Malloy