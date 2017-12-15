Here's the 2018 Tacolandia Vendor Lineup — So Far

We are almost a month away from Tacolandia, a New Times signature event. The festivities will go down from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 27, 2018, at Phoenix's Margaret T. Hance Park. Good luck eating from all of the vendors. This year, there will be a grand total of some 45 taco wizards serving their best.

Along with tacos, Mexican culture will also be a highlight, with mariachi groups and folklorico dancers performing.

General admission tickets will cost you $25.