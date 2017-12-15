 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
A scene from Tacolandia 2017.EXPAND
A scene from Tacolandia 2017.
Jacob Tyler Dunn

Here's the 2018 Tacolandia Vendor Lineup — So Far

Chow Bella | December 15, 2017 | 6:00am
AA

We are almost a month away from Tacolandia, a New Times signature event. The festivities will go down from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 27, 2018, at Phoenix's Margaret T. Hance Park. Good luck eating from all of the vendors. This year, there will be a grand total of some 45 taco wizards serving their best.

Along with tacos, Mexican culture will also be a highlight, with mariachi groups and folklorico dancers performing.

General admission tickets will cost you $25.

What? $25? For tacos? Well, $25 includes all the tacos you can eat. With the right appetite and attitude, $25 becomes a steal. (VIP tickets will cost $45 and include access to the VIP entrance, VIP lounge, and two drink vouchers.)

Drink sponsors include, as of now, Modelo Especial, Clamato, Milagro Tequila, and Tito's Handmade Vodka.

Here are 16 of the taco vendors who will be doling out the goods at Tacolandia 2018. (And yes, we will be announcing others soon.)

Willie's Taco Joint
Helio Basin Brewing Company
Mr. Mesquite Taqueria
Tapacubo
Puffy Taco Shack
Presidio Cocina Mexican Food
SuperFarm SuperTruck
Tacos Huicho
Tacos Tequilas Whiskey
Senor Ozzy's Tacos y Mariscos
Ajo Al's
America's Taco Shop
El Taco Demon Food Truck
El Centro Cocina Callejera
El Rinconcito Mexican Food
Dos Gringos

A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit Los Diablos, the Latino Chapter of the ASU Alumni Association (and an affiliate of the ASU Foundation). The group is committed to academic scholarship and community service. Yep, you can do good in 2018 by eating tacos.

Purchase tickets from our Tacolandia website.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >