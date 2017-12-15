Here's the 2018 Tacolandia Vendor Lineup — So Far

We are almost a month away from Tacolandia, a New Times signature event. The festivities will go down from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 27, 2018, at Phoenix's Margaret T. Hance Park. Good luck eating from all of the vendors. This year, there will be a grand total of some 45 taco wizards serving their best.
Along with tacos, Mexican culture will also be a highlight, with mariachi groups and folklorico dancers performing.
General admission tickets will cost you $25.
What? $25? For tacos? Well, $25 includes all the tacos you can eat. With the right appetite and attitude, $25 becomes a steal. (VIP tickets will cost $45 and include access to the VIP entrance, VIP lounge, and two drink vouchers.)
Drink sponsors include, as of now, Modelo Especial, Clamato, Milagro Tequila, and Tito's Handmade Vodka.
Here are 16 of the taco vendors who will be doling out the goods at Tacolandia 2018. (And yes, we will be announcing others soon.)
Willie's Taco Joint
Helio Basin Brewing Company
Mr. Mesquite Taqueria
Tapacubo
Puffy Taco Shack
Presidio Cocina Mexican Food
SuperFarm SuperTruck
Tacos Huicho
Tacos Tequilas Whiskey
Senor Ozzy's Tacos y Mariscos
Ajo Al's
America's Taco Shop
El Taco Demon Food Truck
El Centro Cocina Callejera
El Rinconcito Mexican Food
Dos Gringos
A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit Los Diablos, the Latino Chapter of the ASU Alumni Association (and an affiliate of the ASU Foundation). The group is committed to academic scholarship and community service. Yep, you can do good in 2018 by eating tacos.
Purchase tickets from our Tacolandia website.
