21 Metro Phoenix Restaurants to Eat at Valentine's Day 2018

The metro Phoenix food scene has range when it comes to great places to eat on Valentine's Day: fancy resort restaurants, lobster, high-end cocktails. We also have options like pizza for those looking for something more low-key. From classic blowout romantic dinners to red velvet pancake breakfasts, here are 21 of the places to dine this Valentine’s Day in the Valley.

Sonata’s Restaurant

A four-course tasting menu and live entertainment await at this Scottsdale eatery. Prepared by executive chef Vincent Contreras, the menu offers Maine lobster rolls with lemon-caviar aioli; Wagyu beef loin with king trumpet mushrooms, charred shishito peppers, and glace deviande sauce; and a “Chocolate Decadence” dessert made with warm chocolate cake, chocolate ice cream, and espresso-chocolate sauce. Each course includes a complimentary paired wine or “Cupid’s Cocktail” tasting. Cost is $149 per couple. Call 480-477-1390 for reservations, or visit Sonata’s website.

Roaring Fork

Couples dining at Roaring Fork on February 14 will have an additional selection on their menu. Executive chef Scott Mortensen is offering a specialty steak and lobster combo for $59 in honor of the occasion. Guests may also choose from the regular menu, which features cedar-plank salmon, sugar-cured duck breast, and braised beef short ribs, among other options. Call 480-947-0795 for reservations, or visit the Roaring Fork website.

Treat your valentine to a stylish dinner at Palo Verde Restaurant. Courtesy of Boulders Resort & Spa

Palo Verde Restaurant

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at the stylish Palo Verde Restaurant at Boulders Resort & Spa in Carefree with a specialty four-course pre-fixe menu. Cost is $85 per person and includes diver sea scallops with lobster risotto, Wagyu New York strip steak, and a shareable chocolate dessert for two. Hours are from 5 to 9 p.m. Call the concierge at 480-488-9009, extension 1105, for reservations, or see the Boulders Resort & Spa website for more information.

EXPAND Courtesy of Rusconi's American Kitchen

Rusconi’s American Kitchen

Indulge in a three-course Valentine’s Day menu at Rusconi’s American Kitchen from 5 to 9 p.m. on February 14. Entree options include boneless short ribs and roasted pepper risotto with Parmesan cheese and red wine jus, roasted natural pork loin, and wood-grilled Florida grouper with butternut squash spaetzle. For dessert, choose from grilled apple fritters with salted caramel and Meyer lemon curd; white chocolate cheesecake with blackberries, dark chocolate, and berry sauces; or banana s’mores in a jar (with smoked bacon). Cost is $62 per person. Call 480-483-0009 for reservations, or visit Rusconi’s website.

The Market by Jennifer's

Classically trained chef Jennifer Russo-Fitzgerald once described her Arcadia restaurant The Market as "sexy by night," so what better place to take your date on the sexiest night of the year? Dinner for two includes a three-course meal with entree choices like lobster bisque, seared salmon filet with braised fennel, and classic beef Wellington. Vegetarian options are also available. Choose between flourless chocolate cake or crème brulee with berries for dessert. Cost is $120 with a wine pairing available for an additional $25. Call 602-626-5050 for reservations, or visit The Market website.

EXPAND Start your Valentine's Day right with red velvet pancakes at Chase's Diner. Courtesy of Chase's Diner

Chase’s Diner

Romantic candle-lit dinners are nice, but why not start the love feast fest earlier? Chase’s Diner, a charming, family-owned '50s style diner in Chandler, offers Valentine’s Day specials starting at 6 a.m. Treat yourself and your loved one to red velvet pancakes topped with homemade cream cheese icing and served with coffee or a small juice for $6. Or order the Red Velvet Cake Combo, with two pancakes, two eggs any style, and bacon or sausage for $4.59. Open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Valentine’s Day. Find more info at the Chase’s Diner website, or call 480-855-3663.

EXPAND Check out these specialty Valentine’s Day cocktails at Sorso Wine Room. Courtesy of Sorso Wine Room

Sorso Wine Room

Sorso means "sip" in Italian, and on Valentine's Day you can sip to your heart's content at Sorso Wine Room at the Scottsdale Quarter. Splurge on select bottles of wine at half price, or try one of the specialty Valentine's Day cocktails, like the Sweet 75 — an Italian 75 (which is a riff on the French 75) with a "dash of love" — half off its regular price. Hours are 11 a.m to midnight. Call 480-951-4344 for details, or visit Sorso Wine Room's website.

EXPAND Facebook/The Gladly

The Gladly

Chef Bernie Kantak and his team have you covered this Valentine’s Day from 3 to 10 p.m. with a special three-course tasting menu at The Gladly. Start with kabocha squash soup or The Gladly Wedge salad, then choose from a selection of entrees such as Press Coffee short rib, parsley-garlic chicken, and duck meatloaf. Finish with a dessert duo of black and tan pudding and sticky toffee cake. Cost is $55 a head. Call 602-759-8132 for reservations, or see The Gladly website.

Kris Mocny

Fired Pie

Pizza lovers really have something to celebrate this Valentine’s Day. Dine in at any of Fired Pie’s 17 metro Phoenix locations and get a free dessert with the purchase of two pizzas or salads and beverages. Find more information, including the nearest location, on Fired Pie’s website.

EXPAND Joanie Simon

Citizen Public House

Head to Citizen Public House on February 14 from 4 to 11 p.m. for a special prix-fixe menu priced at $55 per person. Start with a chopped salad or grilled endive. Follow that up with a dish like pan-seared scallops, Amaro Meatloaf, or Catalan shellfish stew. The dessert duo on tap is black and tan pudding and cinnamon toast bread pudding. Call 480-398-4208 for reservations, or visit the Citizen Public House website.

Beckett’s Table

Chef Justin Beckett is offering a “Taste of Romance” this Valentine’s Day, with a special three-course menu available from 5 to 10 p.m. Menu items include smoked trout, surf and turf, prime flat iron steak, and seared scallops. Dessert options range from chocolate mousse with Amarena cherries to a flourless chocolate cake. Cost is $55 per person, with an optional sommelier wine pairing for an additional $25. Call 602-954-1700 or visit the Beckett’s Table website.

Liberty Station American Tavern and Smokehouse

For a romantic dinner with range from seafood to smoked meat, consider Liberty Station American Tavern and Smokehouse. The north Scottsdale restaurant’s Valentine’s Day menu will offer diver scallops with champagne vinaigrette, couscous salad, and sautéed spinach with balsamic reduction for $27, or smoked pork loin with cheesy grits, grilled asparagus and raisin brandy compote for $24. Find more information on Liberty Station’s website, or call 480-595-9930.

Hotel Valley Ho

There’s more than one way to embrace romance this February 14 at Hotel Valley Ho. Guests may opt for the Valentine’s Day Dinner Date Package — which comes with a guest room and complimentary upgrade, a romantic dinner for two at ZuZu, and two glasses of sparkling wine for $349 — or simply visit ZuZu and enjoy the four-course prix-fixe menu for $65 per person. Chef Russell LaCasce will be preparing baked lobster carbonara, bacon-wrapped beef fillet, and other savory treats. Dinner is served from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Call 480-376-2600 for reservations, or find more information at the Hotel Valley Ho website.

EXPAND Dinner awaits at Tomaso's Italian Restaurant. Courtesy of Tomaso’s Italian Restaurant

Tomaso’s

Tomaso's Italian Restaurant in Arcadia and Tomaso's When In Rome in North Scottsdale are inviting guests to indulge in Italian food this Valentine’s Day. The specialty menu, served from 5 to 10 p.m., features red velvet fettucine alfredo with truffles ($25), and seafood dishes like fra diavolo with lobster, mussels, clams, and shrimp with a spicy tomato sauce over squid ink pasta ($44). For reservations at the Camelback location, call 602-956-0836; to reserve dinner at the Scottsdale location, call (480) 404-6085.

Wright's at the Biltmore

Dine in elegance at the Wright's at the Biltmore on February 14 from 5 to 10 p.m. The four-course, prix-fixe dinner includes dishes like lobster and red chile bisque, pan-seared foie gras, seared wild steelhead, and cast-iron-roasted prime beef tenderloin. Dessert includes dark chocolate soufflé and other options. Cost is $95 per person. Call 602-955-6600 for reservations, or visit the Arizona Biltmore website.

Frank & Albert's

Another culinary destination located at the Arizona Biltmore, Frank & Albert’s, is offering a three-course, prix-fixe menu for $58 per person on Valentine’s Day. Some menu highlights are seared Pacific cod, Arizona prime beef filet, and clam chowder with pecan-wood-smoked bacon. There will be a white chocolate raspberry mousse martini for dessert. Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Call 602-955-6600 for reservations, or head to the Arizona Biltmore website.

Lon's at the Hermosa has the coziest atmosphere. Jackie Mercandetti

Lon's at the Hermosa

Located in the beautiful, atmospheric Hermosa Inn, Lon’s is a romantic classic. The three-course prix-fixe menu prepared by executive chef Jeremy Pacheco includes grilled asparagus salad with honey-quark dressing, shaved beets and arugula, Norwegian halibut, dry-aged Duroc pork chop, vanilla bean panna cotta, and five-layer chocolate cake. Hours are 5 to 10 p.m., and cost is $79 per person. Call 602-955-7878 for reservations, which are required, or visit the Lon’s website.

Market Street Kitchen

Market Street Kitchen at DC Ranch is adding a few sweet extras to its menu this Valentine’s Day. Start with crab cakes ($16) or jumbo shrimp cocktail ($18), then choose between halibut with red quinoa ($42) or a surf and turf featuring a four-ounce filet with a crab cake on top of achiote risotto ($39). Dessert is a five-layer triple chocolate cake for two made and served with gelato ($12). Call 480-278-7044 for reservations, or visit the Market Street Kitchen website.

Meritage

Head to Meritage at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa this Valentine’s Day and choose from options including the likes of a half-dozen oysters and a hearts of palm salad to start. Then choose from dishes such as Pacific striped bass or a 32-ounce porterhouse for two. For dessert, there will be a Moscato-soaked savarin. Call 480-293-5000 for more info on pricing and hours, or see the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa website.

EXPAND You don't have to wait until Valentine's Day to try True Food Kitchen's love-themed beverage menu. Courtesy of True Food Kitchen

True Food Kitchen

To celebrate at True Food Kitchen, you don't have to wait until February 14. From Friday, February 9, through Saturday, February 18, you can sip various cocktails themed for the holiday. Cocktails include libations like Hot in the Dark, made with lime, tequila, jalapeno, and pomegranate. Another cocktail uses rose petals, and a third incorporates Campari ice cubes. The menu also features Red Moon, a nonalcoholic drink with grapefruit, yuzu, and honey, and three featured selections for wine drinkers. Visit the True Food Kitchen website for more details, or call 602-774-3488 (Biltmore) or 480-265-4500 (Scottsdale Quarter).

Sauce Pizza and Wine

Pizza and wine? Talk about a perfect pairing. Bring your date to Sauce on February 14 for a 2 for $22 deal that comes with a 12-inch pizza, hand-tossed salad, and two glasses of wine, or substitute for an entrée ($9 and under) or beverage ($6 and under). Find more information and the nearest location at the Sauce Pizza and Wine website.

