23 Metro Phoenix Chefs Tell Us What's on Their Holiday Wish Lists
|
Many Phoenix chefs would love new cookbooks during this holiday season. Found out what else is on their holiday wish lists.
One of the biggest perks of the holiday season? Gifts. Chances are high that you will receive and give plenty of presents in the coming days. And from a pound of saffron to dinner at Chef Kevin Binkley's new restaurant, here's what you'll find on some Phoenix chefs' holiday wish lists.
What kitchen tools, ingredients, or dining experiences are on your holiday wish list this year?
|
Radish
Erick Pineda, chef of Radish at DeSoto Central Market
It would be great to get a small cold-press juicer inside the restaurant. We could start incorporating fresh juice more into dressings and sauces.
|
Pomelo
Javi Perez, chef of Pomelo at The Orchard PHX
A new set of Enso knives and one pound of saffron!
|
J.W. Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa
Chris Neff, chef of Lincoln at J.W. Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa
Joule Circulator and a Takeda Classic Kogatana [knife].
|
Joe's Midnight Run
Mike Goldsmith, chef of Joe’s Midnight Run
Kitchen tools I'm pretty well stocked with, but for experiences, I’d love to try the “eating in the dark” concept. I think it would really play games with your senses and be totally fun.
|
Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails
Sean Currid, executive chef of Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails
More ramen spots. I mean really good ramen!
|
Perk Eatery
Pauline Martinez, owner of Perk Eatery
I love casual, family-style dinners where one can graze and nibble on a plethora of different items instead of fussy plated meals.
|
The Boulders Resort & Spa
Brian Archibald, executive chef of the Boulders Resort & Spa
We are trying to expand our charcuterie program, so a new grinder/stuffer is on the list!
|
Counter Intuitive
Garrison Whiting, executive chef of Counter Intuitive
I would love a private dinner at Nobuo at the Teeter House. Chef Fukuda has my utmost respect. I hope that, one day, I can consider myself his peer.
Justin Beckett, chef of Beckett's Table
I ask Santa for a sharp new peeler every year. I also always have a wish list full of cookbooks. I wouldn’t mind a nice bowl of ramen from Josh [Hebert's] new spot, Hot Noodles & Cold Sake.
|
Helio Basin Brewing
Tamara Stanger, chef of Helio Basin Brewing
A fancy new apron, a shark skin grater, and cookbooks!
|
Awe Collective
Christopher Gross, chef of Christopher’s and the Crush Lounge
I want to cook and serve a swan for our big family holiday dinner.
|
Talavera
Samantha Sanz, chef of Talavera
I would love a wood-fire grill or a whole roasting spit. I really just want to go back to Paris and visit my old neighborhood boulangerie and eat pan au chocolat, paris brest and a baguette traditional from [baker] Eric Kayser.
Jim Gallen, chef of Tom’s Tavern
Kitchen tools: easy, anything copper!
Ingredients: a pomegranate tree
Dining experience: Binkley’s Midtown.
|
Bridgette Marie Photography
Robert Nixon, chef of Geordie’s Steak at the Wrigley Mansion
I love experiencing interesting dishes and trying new restaurants in the Valley. Matt Carter's new Italian restaurant Fat Ox opening up in Scottsdale is definitely on my wish list.
|
Pointe Hilton Squaw Peak Resort
Rebecca Tillman, executive chef of the Pointe Hilton Squaw Peak Resort
I love over-the-top, bizarre cookbooks that are hard to find. The stranger, the better.
|
CRUjiente Tacos
Rich Hinojosa, chef of CRUjiente Tacos
A Takeda utility knife, and a Big Green Egg [kamado-style ceramic charcoal barbecue cooker] with the pizza stone attachment, and a compass in the stock!
|
Teaspressa & Tea and Toast
Allison DeVane, owner of Teaspressa and Tea &Toast
Tamales, tamales, tamales. 'Tis the season of tamales!
|
Sassi
Chris Nicosia, executive chef of Sassi
Knives are always on my list. You can never have enough knives. For a dining experience, I'm just looking forward to sitting at MY dining room table and enjoying a LEISURELY meal with my family.
|
Luci's Healthy Marketplace and The Orchard Phx
Lucia Schnitzer, co-owner of Luci's Healthy Marketplace and The Orchard Phx
There's a kale-stripping tool that helps remove the leaves from the stems. You can also use it for herbs. It's only $8! You save so much time!
|
Urban Beans
Virginia Senior, chef of Urban Beans
Immersion blender for more soups and more vegan cheese house-made at Urban Beans.
|
Central Kitchen
Donny Fawcett, chef of Central Kitchen
For kitchen tools, I would have to say the curing chamber for making my prosciutto, bresaola, and the list goes on. For my dining experience, I need to make it to Bayona in New Orleans again. Susan Spicer is far and away my favorite chef. You can taste the personality and love in food, and Chef Spicer’s dishes are no different. Locally, I need to make it to Second Story. Chef McGrath just took over, and all of the pictures I see are making me a little flushed.
|
Tanzy
Michael Press, chef of Tanzy
Anova immersion circulator for my home, Kamado smoker, and obscure salts.
Related Locations
15257 N. Scottsdale Rd.
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
3508 N. 7th St.
Phoenix, AZ 85014
1590 E. Bethany Home Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85014
www.lucishealthymarketplace.com
1590 E Bethany Home Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85014
7100 N 12th St.
Phoenix, Arizona 85020
915 N Central Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85004
10455 E. Pinnacle Peak Parkway
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
6101 N. Seventh St.
Phoenix, AZ 85014
6501 E. Greenway Parkway
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
www.perkeatery.com/Perk_Eatery/Home.html
10600 E. Crescent Moon Dr.
Scottsdale, AZ 85262-8342
2 N. Central Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85004
3717 E. Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
2501 E. Telawa Trail
Phoenix, AZ 85016
www.wrigleymansion.com/food-drink
2 E. Jefferson St.
Phoenix, AZ 85004
35631 N. Tom Darlington Dr.
Carefree, AZ 85377
5402 E. Lincoln Dr.
Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/phxcb-...
2502 E. Camelback Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Phoenix dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!