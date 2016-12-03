23 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Offering Gift Card Deals This Holiday Season
It's no secret that the best part of holiday shopping is scoring a little something extra for yourself, and these Valley restaurants have us pegged. Here are 23 restaurants offering various gift card deals this season. Be sure to check with the restaurant regarding specifics.
The Market Restaurant + Bar by Jennifer's
Buy $100 in gift cards and get a $20 gift card free.
|
The Parlor's wood-fired pizza.
Courtesy Serendipit
Buy a $100 gift card and receive a bonus card worth $20.
Chef Gio's second restaurant concept is celebrating its first holiday season in downtown Gilbert. Now through Jan. 31, purchase $100 in gift cards and receive a $20 gift card.
|
Texaz is known for its Lone Star State flare and food.
Texaz
Buy one certificate as a gift, receive 10% of the purchase in a certificate for yourself.
Buy $100 in gift cards from Virtu Honest Craft, and receive an additional $20 gift card.
Cafe Lalibela is offering two gift card deals: Buy $100, get $20 or buy $50, get a $10 gift card.
Receive a free 32oz growler of Cartel Cold Brew when you purchase a $30 gift card at any Cartel retail location.
Elektric Pie
Buy 4 $10 gift cards, get one $10 gift card.
Buy a $25 gift card, get a $5 one. Also, get the Holiday Burro Bundle, a $15 gift card and souvenir cup, for $20.
Citizen Public House + The Gladly
Purchase a $100 In Good Spirits e-gift card and receive a bonus e-gift card worth $25. Gift cards are redeemable at both Citizen Public House and The Gladly. Deal available for online e-gift purchases only. Bonus $25 e-gift cards available for use starting Jan. 1, 2017. Purchase e-gifts at this website.
Pomo Pizzeria's Scottsdale location is offering a $30 bonus gift card with purchase of $100 gift card.
Earn up to $600 in bonus gift card credit when you purchase a digital gift card from Amuse Bouche.
|
Courtesy: Upward Projects
Purchase $100 in gift cards, get $20 in gift cards for Churn, Windsor, Joyride, Federal Pizza, and Postino.
Buy $100 in gift cards and get $25 extra.
St. Francis and Phoenix Market Cafe
Free $20 gift card with the purchase of a $100 gift card good at both St. Francis and Phoenix Public Market Cafe.
|
Courtesy: Snooze, an AM Eatery
Purchase $500 worth of Snooze gift cards, and receive a $50 bonus card.
|
Courtesy: Okra Cookhouse & Cocktails
Purchase $100 in gift cards, receive an additional $25 in gift cards (offer good online only).
