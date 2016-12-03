23 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Offering Gift Card Deals This Holiday Season

EXPAND The Market by Jennifer's

It's no secret that the best part of holiday shopping is scoring a little something extra for yourself, and these Valley restaurants have us pegged. Here are 23 restaurants offering various gift card deals this season. Be sure to check with the restaurant regarding specifics.

The Market Restaurant + Bar by Jennifer's

Buy $100 in gift cards and get a $20 gift card free.

The Parlor

Buy a $100 gift card and receive a bonus card worth $20.

Nico Heirloom Kitchen

Chef Gio's second restaurant concept is celebrating its first holiday season in downtown Gilbert. Now through Jan. 31, purchase $100 in gift cards and receive a $20 gift card.

Texaz Grill

Buy one certificate as a gift, receive 10% of the purchase in a certificate for yourself.

Virtu Honest Craft

Buy $100 in gift cards from Virtu Honest Craft, and receive an additional $20 gift card.



Cafe Lalibela

Cafe Lalibela is offering two gift card deals: Buy $100, get $20 or buy $50, get a $10 gift card.

Cartel Coffee Lab

Receive a free 32oz growler of Cartel Cold Brew when you purchase a $30 gift card at any Cartel retail location.



Elektric Pie



Buy 4 $10 gift cards, get one $10 gift card.

Someburros

Buy a $25 gift card, get a $5 one. Also, get the Holiday Burro Bundle, a $15 gift card and souvenir cup, for $20.

Citizen Public House + The Gladly

Purchase a $100 In Good Spirits e-gift card and receive a bonus e-gift card worth $25. Gift cards are redeemable at both Citizen Public House and The Gladly. Deal available for online e-gift purchases only. Bonus $25 e-gift cards available for use starting Jan. 1, 2017. Purchase e-gifts at this website.

Pomo Scottsdale

Pomo Pizzeria's Scottsdale location is offering a $30 bonus gift card with purchase of $100 gift card.

Amuse Bouche

Earn up to $600 in bonus gift card credit when you purchase a digital gift card from Amuse Bouche.

Upward Projects

Purchase $100 in gift cards, get $20 in gift cards for Churn, Windsor, Joyride, Federal Pizza, and Postino.

Tavern Americana

Buy $100 in gift cards and get $25 extra.

St. Francis and Phoenix Market Cafe

Free $20 gift card with the purchase of a $100 gift card good at both St. Francis and Phoenix Public Market Cafe.

Snooze, an AM Eatery

Purchase $500 worth of Snooze gift cards, and receive a $50 bonus card.

Okra Cookhouse & Cocktails

Purchase $100 in gift cards, receive an additional $25 in gift cards (offer good online only).

