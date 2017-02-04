3 Delicious Things to Make with Your Surplus Citrus
Did you remember to fertilize your citrus tree this past year? To water, trim, cover during frost, and otherwise nurture what's now a late-winter bounty? Good job.
Now, what to do with your crop?!
If you're all juiced out — and your friends, family, and neighbors are, too — but you're still facing bags and bags of soon-to-be-rotting fruit, we've got some creative suggestions for putting your citrus to good use. (Beyond donating it to a food bank, which is always a good idea.)
Lemon & Grapefruit Marmalade
This is an easy marmalade recipe that even the least jam-proficient among us can likely nail.
Limoncello Crema
You may think you've had limoncello, but that swill from the liquor superstore doesn't count. Neither does your run-of-the-mill homemade stuff. Don't worry, we've got your new favorite recipe right here.
Rosemary-Tangelo Birthday Cake
Candied citrus is all the rage (and not as hard to pull off as it looks). Plus, who doesn't want an excuse to make a cake?
