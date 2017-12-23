3 Awesome Looking Metro Phoenix Food and Drink Projects Opening in 2018

2017 was an eventful year in the Phoenix food world. Based on what we already know of 2018, next year looks to be even better. Metro Phoenix will be getting a high-end meat market. We'll be getting a fascinating outdoor food concept of a kind never before seen in this city. And finally, we will be able to drink cocktails in a new bar from one of town's legendary mixologists. Cheers to these projects, and to eating and drinking in 2018.







Nick Addante (left) and Luigi Paroli of Arcadia Meat Market Arcadia Meat Market

Arcadia Meat Market

A high-end butcher shop will be opening in Arcadia in January. Arcadia Meat Market will offer meat from small ranches and farms in the American West from Arizona to Oregon. The shop will have a strong emphasis on animals raised humanely, pastured, fed food far more robust than feedlot swill, and free of antibiotics. Co-founders Luigi Paroli and Nick Addante have been scouting suppliers for the last year. The shop will source and butcher whole animals. “Because we’ll be getting full carcasses, we’ll be able to custom cut to anybody’s specifications,” Paroli says. “We can do anything anyone can do in the meat industry.”