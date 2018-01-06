4 New Metro Phoenix Restaurants to Try Right Now

Metro Phoenix enjoyed a spate of unexpected restaurant openings toward the end of 2017. Three of these can't-miss restaurants come from that time, spots where the buzz is as thick as the tomato sauce and sizzling onion smells wafting from the kitchens. The fourth spot, another gem, opened in the vacated home of an old favorite—and right in the middle of a stellar Phoenix food hall to boot. Here are four restaurants that you should consider checking out.





Yes, you are looking at a fried chicken sandwich with caramel and popcorn. Chris Malloy

The Provisionary in DeSoto Market

Back in July, some of the air was let out of DeSoto Market when The Larder + The Delta closed. But Jeremy Armstrong, sous chef, stuck with themarket — where he now oversees all food — as well as the The Larder + The Delta's former space. That space is now home to The Provisionary. Like its esteemed predecessor, The Provisionary prepares a strong slate of Southern food. "That's my background and that's what I'm comfortable cooking," Armstrong says. The Provisionary sure puts the pedal down with its sandwich offerings, which include an espresso-rubbed pork with pickled onions and charred onion aioli on a brioche bun, and avocado mousse on a turkey melt. There's even a fried chicken sammy with caramel and popcorn.