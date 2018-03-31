4 New Restaurants to Try Right Now

Spring has sprung, and the Valley's food scene is entering one of its best times of year. Now is the time to get out into the world, soak up the weather, and enjoy some great food. We've been lucky to have some promising openings in recent weeks, restaurants all over that map that have one thing in common: They aim for the hearts and stomachs of Valley diners. Here are four recent metro Phoenix openings that have us hungry.

Mingo's serves a variety of po' boys, including the catfish po' boy. Samantha Pouls

Mingo's Louisiana Kitchen

Mingo's Louisiana Kitchen, a Louisiana-style food truck that has operated for more than two years, just opened its first storefront. The brick-and-mortar storefront in South Phoenix serves Louisiana classics like shrimp, catfish platters, and several takes on the po' boy. The po' boys include roasted veggie and goat cheese po' boys, oyster and bacon po' boys, and your good, old traditional shrimp po' boy. Dishes are made with seafood from Louisiana, many with Mingo's remoulade. The sauce may be best when paired with a shrimp and catfish platter. The dish features fried shrimp and catfish, a pile of french fries, coleslaw, and hushpuppies.