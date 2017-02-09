4 Places to Order Mardi Gras King Cake in Metro Phoenix

EXPAND King Cake from Barb's Bakery in Phoenix. Barb's Bakery

Ready for Fat Tuesday? This year, Mardi Gras falls on Tuesday, February 28, which means you still have time to order your celebratory King Cake (a.k.a. galettes des rois) from these Valley bakeries.

Barb's Bakery

King Cake is a round cake that resembles a king’s crown, which is how the bundt-like dessert got its name. Barb’s Bakery in Phoenix is taking orders for their purple, green, and gold festive King Cake, topped with beads and a traditional hidden figurine. The cake can be ordered with various flavor fillings including almond, cinnamon, apple, and raspberry, and serves up to 14 people for $29.95. Order ahead of time by stopping in the store or calling 602-957-4422.

French Grocery

The unassuming French Grocery is a true representation of European dining — fresh, made-to-order meals and desserts in a relaxed environment. If you choose to dine in to celebrate Fat Tuesday, order the made-from-scratch beignets. Or place a special order for an individual 5-inch King Cake in cinnamon or sugar for $8. To order, stop by or call 602-277-0101.

The bakery's King Cake is available in two sizes. Honey Moon Sweets

Honey Moon Sweets

If you’re looking to feed a larger group, Honey Moon Sweets is offering King Cake in two sizes for Fat Tuesday. One cake serves 25 people for $48.75 and the other serves up to 50 people for $97.50. Their King Cake is made with cream cheese and, of course, a tiny plastic baby baked into the dough, then it's covered in vanilla glaze and Mardi Gras-colored sprinkles. To order a cake, pop into the bakery or call three days ahead at 480-517-9520.

EXPAND A traditional polonaise cake from Karl's Bakery. Karl's Bakery

Karl’s Bakery

This self-proclaimed “fine European bakery” is getting ready for Mardi Gras with a traditional King Cake made with sweet yeast dough, purple, green, and gold frosting, candied fruit, raisins, and a little bébé figurine. For $14, you can order the 9-inch cake that feeds 10 by either stopping in the bakery or calling 602-997-7849 a day in advance. They also have traditional polonaise cake and paczki doughnuts, a type of raspberry jelly doughnut, for $2 each.