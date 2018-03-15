The 5 Best Loaves of Bread in Metro Phoenix

The perfect bread is subjective. Some love light and airy; others prefer dense slices. Taste buds can be fickle that way. But what’s not up for argument is the superiority of these five loaves, a roundup that ranges from a challah hybrid to sourdough, each baked by local artisans who put more than love into each loaf. Phoenix has become a bread town. Here are our city's five best loaves.

EXPAND Yes, it tastes even better than it looks Allison Young

The Queen Almond Challah at Lior The Baker

All hail the Queen! This heavenly hybrid is half challah and half almond croissant, plus almond paste, for a brilliant crossbreed that proves food fusions can be doubly delicious. The braided, almond-topped, sugar-dusted crust opens to a layered, buttery inside so decadent and bursting with almond flavor that it could easily be confused for cake. This Scottsdale bakery, helmed by husband-and-wife team Lior and Lily Ben-Shushan, also serves a mean chocolate rugelach and a divine cheese Danish, but it’s this lovely loaf that has us weak in the knees. Drizzle with dark chocolate, slather with Nutella, or bake up into the best bread pudding ever.