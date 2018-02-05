5 Chicken-Fried Steaks to Devour in Metro Phoenix

Chicken-fried steak is a dish that could only be made in America. Beef is hammered thin and battered and fried, then lathered in a sinful gravy. This is what you get when you order chicken-fried steak. Some enjoy it as a guilty pleasure. For others, it’s simply breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Here are five metro Phoenix spots for you to try chicken-fried steak, bite after tasty bite.

EXPAND Chicken-fried steak at Texaz Grill. Pablo Robles

Texaz Grill

The cooks at Texaz don’t bog down this dish with frills. They simply let salt and pepper bring out the flavors of steak, which is tender and easy to cut but still chewy enough to tear into. Mashed potatoes are hearty and smashed rather than light and whipped. They put a bow on this satisfying meal. Texaz doesn't mess around when it comes to portions. You order one chicken-fried steak, you get two. They don't offer any explanation as to why; it's just part of their chicken-fried steak repertoire. Don't question it, just think of it as a gift from the comfort food gods. If you can't wolf it all down in one sitting, you'll be taking a delicious trip to leftover city.