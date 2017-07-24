5 Best Restaurants in Scottsdale Right Now

The dining room at Cafe Monarch. Lauren Saria

Drive down Scottsdale Road and you'll come within reach of many of the restaurants that have helped put the Valley's dining scene on the map. Old Town Scottsdale is, of course, a destination for both tourists and local food lovers, but look just beyond the confines of that crowded dining scene and you'll find some of the neighborhood's real gems. From a restaurant that embodies the spirit of the local and seasonal dining trends, to a spot revitalizing the fine-dining experience, Scottsdale's best restaurants are sure to impress.

Cafe Monarch

For a dining experience that manages to feel at once intimate and grand, Cafe Monarch in Old Town Scottsdale is hard to beat. This pillbox-size, family-owned fine dining staple features a seasonally-oriented, four-course, prix fixe dinner menu. Your meal might begin with a refreshing gazpacho garnished with microgreens, perhaps followed by a dish of beet gnocchi, and an entree such as lobster ravioli or a succulent Iberico pork chop. The restaurant has one of the stronger wine lists in the city, and knowledgeable staff to help you enjoy it: every server at Cafe Monarch is a certified sommelier. If you're looking for a refined and intimate spot amid the sports bars and nightlife of Old Town, Cafe Monarch satisfies on many levels.

