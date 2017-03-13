Free French Toast, Pie Beers at O.H.S.O., and More This Week in Metro Phoenix

Half Moon Windy City

2017 Half Moon Windy City Sports Grill Sauce Boss Competition Party

Monday, March 13

All last month, Half Moon Windy City Sports Grill was collecting wing sauce recipes to see who could whip up the best batch and be crowned the "Sauce Boss." What does this mean for you? On Monday, you can get in on “Monday Wing Madness” and order any of the five finalists wings that night for just 60 cents a piece from 7 to 10 p.m. The minimum order is six; add celery for $1.49. Dine-in only. Admission to the event is free. This party is at the Half Moon's Central Phoenix location, which is located at 2121 East Highland Avenue. For more information, visit Half Moon Windy City's website.

Sauce Pizza & Wine

Discounted Cheese Pizza at Sauce

Tuesday, March 14

This Tuesday, March 14, is Pi Day, and if actual pie isn't your thing, how about a pizza pie? Sauce Pizza & Wine is celebrating National Pi Day by offering $3.14 cheese pizzas. In order to receive this deal, guests must mention Pi Day when ordering. This offer is available at all Sauce locations for both dine-in and takeout. Limited to one pizza per guest. For more information, visit Sauce's website.

Pi(e) Day Beers at O.H.S.O.

Tuesday, March 14 to Saturday, March 18

O.H.S.O. is also getting in on the Pi Day action, and will be serving 10 Pie Beers on tap starting from Tuesday, March 14 to Saturday, March 18. Beers will be paired with pie from Arcadia's Pie Snob, which just opened a brick-and-mortar retail space. Sample beers include Lemon Meringue Blonde Ale, Key Lime Pilsner, Pumpkin Imperial Porter, and Coconut Cream Blonde Ale. Get there earlier in the week if you want one of these special brews. According to the event's Facebook page, "Beers will be on tap until they run out. We should still have Pie Beers on tap through Friday." For more information, visit O.H.S.O.'s website or the event's Facebook page.

Free French Toast at Kneaders in North Phoenix

Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18

Kneaders Bakery & Café is opening its 14th Valley store in North Phoenix on March 17, and you can get free food at this location on Friday and Saturday. The first 100 visitors to the new location will be treated to free Chunky Cinnamon French toast on Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18. Proceeds from the weekend's sales will go to North Canyon High School. The new location is at 12th Street and Bell Road. For more information, visit Kneaders' website.

Marcellino

Lunch and Learn Pasta & Pesto Class at Marcellino's

Saturday, March 18

Make your way over to Marcellino's in Old Town Scottsdale to learn how Chef Marcellino creates his homemade pasta with pesto as part of the restaurant's Lunch and Learn series. Following the class, participants can enjoy a lunch of pasta, salad, and a sweet treat. The class is from 1 to 3 p.m. As of press time, tickets are still available. Tickets cost $35 per person. For more information, visit Marcellino's website.

