menu

Free French Toast, Pie Beers at O.H.S.O., and More This Week in Metro Phoenix

20 Best Things I Ate and Drank at the 2017 Devour Culinary Classic


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Free French Toast, Pie Beers at O.H.S.O., and More This Week in Metro Phoenix

Monday, March 13, 2017 at 6:30 a.m.
By Teresa Traverse
Free French Toast, Pie Beers at O.H.S.O., and More This Week in Metro Phoenix
Half Moon Windy City
A A

2017 Half Moon Windy City Sports Grill Sauce Boss Competition Party
Monday, March 13

All last month, Half Moon Windy City Sports Grill was collecting wing sauce recipes to see who could whip up the best batch and be crowned the "Sauce Boss." What does this mean for you? On Monday, you can get in on “Monday Wing Madness” and order any of the five finalists wings that night for just 60 cents a piece from 7 to 10 p.m. The minimum order is six; add celery for $1.49. Dine-in only. Admission to the event is free. This party is at the Half Moon's Central Phoenix location, which is located at 2121 East Highland Avenue. For more information, visit Half Moon Windy City's website.

Free French Toast, Pie Beers at O.H.S.O., and More This Week in Metro Phoenix
Sauce Pizza & Wine

Discounted Cheese Pizza at Sauce
Tuesday, March 14

This Tuesday, March 14, is Pi Day, and if actual pie isn't your thing, how about a pizza pie? Sauce Pizza & Wine is celebrating National Pi Day by offering $3.14 cheese pizzas. In order to receive this deal, guests must mention Pi Day when ordering. This offer is available at all Sauce locations for both dine-in and takeout. Limited to one pizza per guest. For more information, visit Sauce's website.

Free French Toast, Pie Beers at O.H.S.O., and More This Week in Metro Phoenix
Facebook/OHSO Brewery- Arcadia

Pi(e) Day Beers at O.H.S.O.
Tuesday, March 14 to Saturday, March 18

O.H.S.O. is also getting in on the Pi Day action, and will be serving 10 Pie Beers on tap starting from Tuesday, March 14 to Saturday, March 18. Beers will be paired with pie from Arcadia's Pie Snob, which just opened a brick-and-mortar retail space. Sample beers include Lemon Meringue Blonde Ale, Key Lime Pilsner, Pumpkin Imperial Porter, and Coconut Cream Blonde Ale. Get there earlier in the week if you want one of these special brews. According to the event's Facebook page, "Beers will be on tap until they run out. We should still have Pie Beers on tap through Friday." For more information, visit O.H.S.O.'s website or the event's Facebook page.

Free French Toast, Pie Beers at O.H.S.O., and More This Week in Metro PhoenixEXPAND
Kneader's

Free French Toast at Kneaders in North Phoenix
Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18

Kneaders Bakery & Café is opening its 14th Valley store in North Phoenix on March 17, and you can get free food at this location on Friday and Saturday. The first 100 visitors to the new location will be treated to free Chunky Cinnamon French toast on Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18. Proceeds from the weekend's sales will go to North Canyon High School. The new location is at 12th Street and Bell Road. For more information, visit Kneaders' website.

Free French Toast, Pie Beers at O.H.S.O., and More This Week in Metro Phoenix
Marcellino

Lunch and Learn Pasta & Pesto Class at Marcellino's
Saturday, March 18

Make your way over to Marcellino's in Old Town Scottsdale to learn how Chef Marcellino creates his homemade pasta with pesto as part of the restaurant's Lunch and Learn series. Following the class, participants can enjoy a lunch of pasta, salad, and a sweet treat. The class is from 1 to 3 p.m. As of press time, tickets are still available. Tickets cost $35 per person. For more information, visit Marcellino's website.

Teresa Traverse
Teresa is a writer, editor, traveler, and food enthusiast. She loves chocolate, espresso, and Chihuahuas.
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Marcellino Ristorante
More Info
More Info

7114 E. Stetson Dr.
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

480-990-9500

www.marcellinoristorante.com

miles
Half Moon Sports Grill
More Info
More Info

2121 E. Highland Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85016

602-977-2700

www.halfmoonsportsgrill.com

miles
O.H.S.O. Eatery & NanoBrewery
More Info
More Info

4900 E. Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018

602-955-0358

www.ohsobrewery.com

miles
O.H.S.O.
More Info
More Info

15681 N. Hayden Rd.
Scottsdale, AZ 85260

miles
O.H.S.O. Paradise Valley
More Info
More Info

10810 N. Tatum Blvd.
Paradise Valley, AZ 85028

602-900-9003

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >