  MVN

Lemonade Days, One-Year Helton Brewing Anniversary Party, and More This Week in Metro Phoenix From Monday, May 15, to Sunday, May 21

Monday, May 15, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Teresa Traverse
Marcellino
Learn & Lunch with Chef Marcellino
Saturday, May 20

On Saturday, consider heading over to Italian restaurant Marcellino's in Old Town Scottsdale, where you can learn Chef Marcellino’s secrets to creating homemade gnocchi and a light tomato sauce as part of the restaurant's Lunch & Learn series. Following the class, participants will feast on lunch featuring pasta, salad, and a sweet treat. Tickets cost $35 per person. Class is from 1 to 3 p.m. For more information, visit the Marcellino's website.

Facebook/Helton Brewing Company

Helton Brewing Company One-Year Anniversary Party
Saturday, May 20

Helton Brewing Company in Central Phoenix is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a party. Helton will be tapping its Double IPA at 6 p.m. In addition to Helton's craft beer, guests also can enjoy the brewery's menu selection and food from JL Smokehouse. Admission is free. The party is from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, visit Helton Brewing Company's website.

HDE Agency

Lemonade Days
Saturday, May 20

Consider going to Founders Park in Queen Creek to celebrate Lemonade Days from noon to 8 p.m. Highlights include Arizona’s largest lemon squeeze, hot dog- and hamburger-eating competitions, live entertainment, and cornhole games. This festival will feature local restaurants, seasonal cocktails, craft beer, and summertime novelty snacks General admission Lemonade Days tickets cost $8 online during presale and $10 at the gate. For more information, visit the Lemonade Days website.

The Farm at South Mountain

Intuitive Cooking Experience at The Farm at South Mountain
Sunday, May 21

This Sunday, The Farm at South Mountain is hosting an intuitive cooking class, where participants will learn how to prepare spring vegetables three different ways. During class, you'll learn how to make cold cucumber soup, bamboo steamer veggies like broccoli with herbal finishing dressing, and spring veggie stir-fry. Tickets cost $45 per person plus tax. Class is from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For more information, visit the Eventbrite link.

Zen Culinary

Zen Culinary Serving $7 Lunch Specials
All week

Scottsdale's Asian-American restaurant Zen Culinary is offering $7 lunch specials every day of the week. Guests can enjoy chicken pad Thai on Mondays and Saturdays, pork belly ramen on Thursdays, and finish the week with spicy tuna sushi roll on Fridays. The lunch special of the day is available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is available for dine-in only. All items are served with chef's soup of the day or house salad. For more information, visit Zen Culinary's website.

Teresa Traverse
Teresa is a writer, editor, traveler, and food enthusiast. She loves chocolate, espresso, and Chihuahuas.
