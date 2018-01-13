5 Standout Breakfast Spots to Try in Metro Phoenix

Our food writers have been on the breakfast beat for a few months now. We've been scoping out the scene of a.m. eats here in the Valley, dishing on non-obvious places where you can start the day right. We've been to a few vegan spots, a coffee shop that benefits refugees, a European cafe, and other tasty spots. Here, we share five standout breakfast options, bound to satisfy no matter what you crave in the morning.





Sydney Greene

Alo Cafe in Downtown Scottsdale

Alo Cafe, located in downtown Scottsdale, has the European cafe vibe you’d find on the streets of Madrid or Amsterdam. The standout dish on the menu is a Kringel—-a decadent Estonian bread with cinnamon, raisins, almonds, and hints of saffron. For those who are fans of eggs, omelets, and carbs (not in any particular order), Tortilla Esapana is the dish to try. A signature dish of Spain, Tortilla Espana is pretty much a potato-stuffed omelet. And Alo Cafe’s Belgian waffles—fluffy, warm, and doused in powdered sugar—would make Belgians themselves proud. If you’re longing for a budget-friendly, low-key brunch without boozy patrons and loud music but with cool Euro ambiance, Alo Cafe is the spot.