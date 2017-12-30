5 Metro Phoenix Dishes to Cure Your New Year's Day Hangover

With New Year's Eve right around the corner, you might be hyped for a wild night. But before the revelry kicks off, you may want to take a second to plan the next morning. Here, we give you edible tips on how to assuage that pounding hangover on New Year's Day, should you find yourself battling one. Here are five dishes to order in metro Phoenix for partiers who need to get right again come January 1, 2018.

EXPAND Oatmeal Breakfast Bowl from the Coconut Hut Kat Simonovic

Oatmeal Breakfast Bowl from Coconut Hut

1430 West Warner Road #148, Gilbert

Oats are a superfood full of vitamins like iron, vitamin B, and magnesium. That's good, because you're going to need to fill up on nutrients after flooding your system with booze. Oatmeal is usually a pretty easy meal to get down, even on a rough morning. If you wake up on New Year's Day feeling foggy, take a trip to Coconut Hut and get yourself an oatmeal breakfast bowl. Unlike many popular breakfast joints in the valley, this place cooks oatmeal to-order. You get to choose three toppings from fruits and nuts. Coconut Hut makes its oatmeal using almond and coconut milk, which is great for rehydration after a night of drinking. For $6, this decent-size portion is tough to beat.