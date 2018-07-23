 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/phoenixnewtimes
  • Google Plus
Taco Chelo is one of many spots to get your tequila fix.EXPAND
Taco Chelo is one of many spots to get your tequila fix.
Melissa Fossum

5 Great National Tequila Day Specials in Metro Phoenix

Lauren Cusimano | July 23, 2018 | 8:00am
AA

If you love blue agave plant-based liquor, then Tuesday, July 24, is the day for you. It’s National Tequila Day, and the aromatic alcoholic beverage is popping up in drink specials and classic cocktail orders all over town, even at places you might not expect. From cocktails with fresh watermelon to Sriracha Moon margaritas to the classic Tequila Sunrise, there’s one thing you can be sure of – they all have tequila.

CRUjiente Tacos is celebrating Tequila Day with this beauty.EXPAND
CRUjiente Tacos is celebrating Tequila Day with this beauty.
Debby Wolvos

CRUjiente Tacos
3961 East Camelback Road
From 3 to 6 p.m. on National Tequila Day, order a CRU Margarita at CRUjiente Tacos for $5 a pill. Each marg is a blend of house agave syrup, fresh squeezed lime, muddled orange, and of course, 100 percent blue agave tequila. And it looks pretty, too. Be sure to check out the progressive tacos here as well. That Korean Fried Chicken taco sounds like a nice sidekick to a drink or two.

The Watermelon Crush cocktail is great for National Tequila Day and summer in general.EXPAND
The Watermelon Crush cocktail is great for National Tequila Day and summer in general.
Courtesy of Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria
Many Locations
With locations throughout the Valley, Grimaldi's Pizzeria has a perfect-for-summer Watermelon Crush cocktail. This murky guy is made with Casamigos Blanco tequila mixed with Cointreau, watermelon puree, lime juice, basil, and chunks of watermelon. It’s available for National Tequila Day ...  and all summer long.

Jake's Unlimited
1830 East Baseline Road, Mesa
The newly renovated Jake's Unlimited has a number of National Tequila Day specials to go along with the bowling, laser tag, and games. At one of the two full bars – either Elixir in the bowling alley bar or Jake's After Dark opening at 8 p.m. daily – pick up a $5 margarita in Sriracha Moon, Prickly Pear, or Mexican Moonshine.

Macayo’s Mexican Restaurants is offering $7 margarita flights with tons of flavors.EXPAND
Macayo’s Mexican Restaurants is offering $7 margarita flights with tons of flavors.
Courtesy of Macayo’s Mexican Restaurants

Macayo’s Mexican Restaurants
Multiple Locations
Of course, Macayo's is busting out the drink specials for National Tequila Day. During business hours (usually 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.) Tequila Tuesday brings $7 margarita flights, which you may absolutely customize. Mix and match flavors like apple, mango, peach, prickly pear, raspberry, strawberry, wildberry, or stick with the classic house margarita.

The Taco Chelo house margarita is like an adult slushie, and it's very good, too.EXPAND
The Taco Chelo house margarita is like an adult slushie, and it's very good, too.
Courtesy of Taco Chelo

Taco Chelo
501 East Roosevelt Street
This Roosevelt Row taco and margarita joint is partnering with Terralta Tequila to celebrate the big day. From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Taco Chelo, it will only cost you $15 for three pours of Terralta blanco, reposado, and anejo. This is great tequila drinking. Happy hour still applies from 4 to 6 p.m., knocking down house margaritas to $5. Also, if you purchase a flight on National Tequila Day, you can score a Tacos and Tequila shirt.

 
Lauren Cusimano is a journalist, content writer, editor, and proofreader based in Tempe. She enjoys riding bikes, going to dive bars, talking too much about The Simpsons, and falling asleep while reading.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >