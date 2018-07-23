5 Great National Tequila Day Specials in Metro Phoenix

Taco Chelo is one of many spots to get your tequila fix.

If you love blue agave plant-based liquor, then Tuesday, July 24, is the day for you. It’s National Tequila Day, and the aromatic alcoholic beverage is popping up in drink specials and classic cocktail orders all over town, even at places you might not expect. From cocktails with fresh watermelon to Sriracha Moon margaritas to the classic Tequila Sunrise, there’s one thing you can be sure of – they all have tequila.

CRUjiente Tacos is celebrating Tequila Day with this beauty. Debby Wolvos

CRUjiente Tacos

3961 East Camelback Road

From 3 to 6 p.m. on National Tequila Day, order a CRU Margarita at CRUjiente Tacos for $5 a pill. Each marg is a blend of house agave syrup, fresh squeezed lime, muddled orange, and of course, 100 percent blue agave tequila. And it looks pretty, too. Be sure to check out the progressive tacos here as well. That Korean Fried Chicken taco sounds like a nice sidekick to a drink or two.

The Watermelon Crush cocktail is great for National Tequila Day and summer in general. Courtesy of Grimaldi's Pizzeria

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

Many Locations

With locations throughout the Valley, Grimaldi's Pizzeria has a perfect-for-summer Watermelon Crush cocktail. This murky guy is made with Casamigos Blanco tequila mixed with Cointreau, watermelon puree, lime juice, basil, and chunks of watermelon. It’s available for National Tequila Day ... and all summer long.