5 Spots for Great Seafood in Metro Phoenix

We live in the northern reaches of a great desert. That doesn't stop metro Phoenix's suppliers and cooks from bringing great seafood to the people of the Valley. Some of the places you can find a great place are expected, and some aren't. The options call on the marine traditions of coastal places all over the globe, from New England to Japan. Here are four sure to satisfy your craving for great seafood.





Clam Belly Roll on a toasted bun Chris Malloy

Maine Lobster Lady

Legally named Diana Santospago, the lobster lady’s New England-style rolls outshine the sum of their parts brilliantly. Lobster, butter, and bread sounds like a simple meal out of Dickens, but, treated right, the ingredients evolve into something higher. Santospago’s lobster roll skews one-dimensional, toward unchecked softness given that the lobster meat isn’t fried. Another trick that changes the game, Santospago says, is that she spurns tail meat, using just meat from lobster claws. With sourcing and skill and some magic — like ditching clarified butter for butter clouded with milk solids, like keeping a spacious, immaculate truck — the Lobstah Lady can convert even the shellfish skeptic into an ephemeral believer.