5 Italian Spots in Metro Phoenix to Eat at Right Now

Italian food has the range to delight in the summer and comfort in the colder months. You don't need to be told that it's one of the world's great cuisines. Anyone who has ever chomped into a hot pizza, slurped well-cooked spaghetti, or felt buffalo mozzarella dissolve on the tongue already knows. Phoenix's Italian food scene also has range. At the high end are some truly surprising options. If you're looking for a heady dose of flavors straight out of the central Mediterranean boot, check out one of these five tantalizing options.





Cassata, a Sicilian cake made with cannoli cream. Chris Malloy

The Sicilian Butcher in Scottsdale

Joey Maggiore, who until now was the chef at Hash Kitchen, has opened a new Italian restaurant in Scottsdale called The Sicilian Butcher. Sicilian cuisine combines Italian, Spanish, Greek, Arabic, and African flavors. You won't find much Sicilian food in the Valley's restaurants, or in the country's. At this spot opened just last week, Maggiore serves a range of craft meatballs, fresh pastas, and Sicilian street food. Always one for spectacular visuals, he totes out meat-and-cheese boards that are 5 feet long. Come hungry.