5 Labor Day Food and Drink Deals You Can Get at Metro Phoenix Restaurants

Folks, summer is officially coming to a close, and metro Phoenix restaurants are celebrating with some Labor Day deals. From discounted meals to a pop-up beer garden, enjoy the long weekend with some discounted food and drink at these spots around town.

Ingo's Pop-Up Beer Garden

On Monday Ingo's Tasty Food will celebrate Labor Day with a beer garden featuring suds from breweries including Bell's, Lagunitas, Ballast Point, Mother Road, New Belgium, Huss, and McFate. Huss Brewery's Leah Ryan Huss and McFate Brewing's Steve McFate will be on hand to answer your craft beer questions, and from 1 to 5 p.m. Kimber Stonehouse, wine and beer curator of Le Grande Orange grocery, will be pouring free beer. The beer garden will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, visit the Ingo's Tasty Food website.

Discounted Dinner at Fox Restaurant Concepts

All day on Monday, members of Fox Restaurant Concepts e-Bites email club will receive 25 percent off their entire bill. Guests will receive an e-mail blast with the 25 percent off offer, which can be used at most restaurants on Labor Day. If you're not already a member, sign up before Labor Day to take advantage of the offer, which excludes Juby True and all airport locations. For restaurant locations or to sign up, visit Fox Restaurant Concept's website.

Bobby Q

Too lazy to turn on the barbecue this weekend? Not a problem. Bobby Q's in Phoenix is selling one pound of beef brisket; one pound of pulled pork; six buns; and one five-ounce Bobby Q signature barbecue sauce for $35 this Labor Day. The meal kit is available for takeout only, and guests can place an order by calling 602-995-5982. For more information, visit Bobby Q's website.

Paul Martin’s American Grill

Paul Martin’s American Grill in Scottsdale is offering happy hour all day from Saturday, September 3 through Monday, September 5. Guests can choose from $5 small bites such as smoked salmon lettuce cups and shredded beef street tacos or $9 appetizers including a butcher’s board and St. Louis-style pork ribs. Those with a heartier appetite can order $14 entrees like a bistro burger and fries or fish and chips and draft beer pairing specials. Glasses of wine, draft beer, and signature cocktails such as a raspberry martini, bistro Cosmo or Meyer lemon drop will cost $5, while additional cocktail selections will be available for $9 including the Corralejo strawberry splash, lemon ginger punch, or a Tito’s Handmade Vodka martini. For more information, call 480-991-9342 or visit the Paul Martin's American Grill website.

Queen Creek Olive Oil Mill

Queen Creek Olive Oil Mill is celebrating Labor Day with a party in the olive grove from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. At the fest, attendees will be able to enjoy food from The Pit Bar & Grill or the Olive Mill Food Truck and drink local craft beer and wine. The Rocket 88's will supply live music, and guests can expect games, cooking demos, and tours of the mill. Admission is free, and guests are welcome to bring their own chairs and blankets. For more information, visit Queen Creek Olive Oil Mill's website.

