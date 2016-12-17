5 Metro Phoenix Restaurants to Try Right Now

Goat, or birria, is the specialty at Hola Cabrito. Jackie Mercandetti

Hola Cabrito

Cabrito in Spanish means young goat, and so the specialty at Hola Cabrito is birria, the Mexican-style braised goat stew whose preparation can vary as much as pozole. This is Sunday morning food, a deep and flavorful balm to soothe hangovers and bolster your spirit for the coming work week.

Kiss Pollos Estilo Sinaloa is known for its pollo asado. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Kiss Pollos Estilo Sinaloa

Kiss Pollos Estilo Sinaloa specializes in pollo asado, grilled chicken that’s marinated for 24 hours in a Sinaloa-inspired secret spice blend. The tiny counter-service restaurant in south-central Phoenix sits in the shadows of downtown Phoenix, tucked away in a residential area near Third Avenue and Buckeye Road.

Chengdu Delight's Spicy Frog Hot Pot. Jackie Mercandetti

Chengdu Delight Chinese Cuisine

If you pay much attention to the state of Asian food in metro Phoenix, you probably know that the southeast Valley has become a destination for regional Chinese cooking. One of the latest additions to our small but swelling Chinese food scene is a Sichuan-styled spot called Chengdu Delight Chinese Cuisine.

Though Sel offers a white tablecloth experience, it's far from stuffy. Evie Carpenter

Sel in Old Town Scottsdale

In an age where the definition of good food has expanded to include meals consumed over wooden counters and bars, meals unwrapped and devoured outside of the rumble and grit of food trucks, Sel offers a spendy yet earnest throwback to the quiet pleasures of fine dining.

The restaurant feels something like a temple to ’50s-era American pop culture. Jackie Mercandetti

Diner 50

Diner 50 is a funky ’50s-themed breakfast and lunch diner situated amid the drab, sun-bleached junkyards and industrial work yards of 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road, a slice of town where concrete and chain link fence are the prevailing features of the urban landscape.

