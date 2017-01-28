5 Most Popular Metro Phoenix Food Stories of January 2017

Durant's. Always in style. Tom Carlson

How are those resolutions going, Phoenix? Save for Singh Meadows, we don't see anything even remotely healthy about our most popular stories of January. We can't blame you. If you need us, we'll be drowning our 2017 sorrows in multiple martinis at Durant's.

5 Classic Phoenix Restaurants to Take an Out-of-Towner

I miss Old Phoenix," Laurie Notaro writes. "I miss Mr. Mort’s, the Airport Food Court at MetroCenter, and Long Wong’s (the one on Mill Avenue, of course). But there are still a couple of holdouts left, and this is where I take my nieces and nephews when they come of age, and out-of-town guests when I can lure them to the city that I complain about constantly but I will always maintain is the best town to eat in."

Check out Notaro's five all-time favorites (that are still standing).

All the (Mexican) food. Patricia Escarcega

The Essential Mexican Food Court in Metro Phoenix

Number 46 in our ongoing 50 Essentials list was a big hit.

Carne asada from La Cosinita. Pizza-shaped, Oaxacan tlayudas topped with shredded beef from Tacos y Burritos Mexico. Freshly whipped fruit licuados from La Carreta de Lily. Thick, sturdy Mexico City-style machetes sealed together with cheese and squash blossoms from Macheta Azteca. Platters of Sinaloan-style sushi rolls garnished with pico de gallo at Sushi-Lynn. Oh, and over at Aldo's Hot Wings, you can get 50 hot wings for $29.99.

Such are the gastronomical wonders of the food court at Mercado de los Cielos, the Latin American-inspired marketplace situated at the southern end of the Desert Sky Mall in west Phoenix.

Ken Singh Kate Peifer

Ken Singh Singh Farms Expands With Singh Meadows, Farmers Market Opening Jan. 21 in Tempe

Ken Singh, owner of Singh Farms, still receives phone calls asking when the once well-attended farmers market that shut down nearly 10 months ago will reopen. But he has no plans to reopen — not there, anyway. Instead, Singh set his sights on a 70-acre floodplain and former golf course, tucked behind Big Surf Waterpark in Tempe at 1490 East Weber Drive.

Singh Meadows, as it’s called, will be an organic farm and the new host to a weekend farmers market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Meat in lights. Benjamin Leatherman

10 Metro Phoenix Meat and Butcher Shops

It was once pretty typical to have a neighborhood meat shop, and someone you referred to as “your butcher.” It's not quite as common anymore, but that practice has remained a reality for some Phoenicians thanks to several old-fashioned butcher shops found throughout the Valley.

From fresh sirloin steaks and roaster pigs to whole chickens and handmade sausage, Phoenix’s meat shop menus are packed with options. Check 'em out!

13 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Scored a 'D' on County Health Inspections in December 2016

Looking for breakfast? What about Thai for lunch? Check this list before you head out.