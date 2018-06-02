5 New Eateries to Try Right Now in Metro Phoenix

With summer on the desert horizon, expect the metro Phoenix restaurant scene to down-shift into a lower gear, with fewer openings as temperatures rise. Fortunately, we've had several intriguing openings in recent months. Here, we list five promising new eateries. There will be fried chicken. There will be slow-roasted duck, oysters, and vegan pastries. You'll want to check out these spots on the sooner side.

A chair, domestic whiskeys, Southern food, and golf. Chris Malloy

High & Rye

(5310 East High Street, #100)

High & Rye is a new modern Southern restaurant in Desert Ridge. The design simulates eating in a mythically polished farmhouse: newly painted wood, posh “kitchen” area, a tabled “backyard,” string lights even inside. The food is elevated Southern, and yes there’s barbecue. Smoked meats include 14-hour brisket, 10-plus-hour pork, house-made Texas-style sausage, and ribs. Chicken wings are also smoked; they come sheathed in a rub bristling with sugar and beside a dope sauce made from Point Reyes bleu cheese. Chef Brice Niehaus refines traditional elements of Southern cooking. He makes cornbread from heirloom cornmeal, bakes biscuits potent with thyme, pickles cauliflower using champagne vinegar, and finishes barbecue with Maldon sea salt for another textural dimension. High & Rye stocks 120-plus whiskeys, mostly bourbons.

Kimchi string beans and lychee in carrot curry. Chris Malloy

Bri

(221 North Seventh Street)

At Bri, opened two months ago in the old Rice Paper building on Seventh Street, Vince Mellody cooks whatever he wants. The menu ranges from duck to lychee in carrot curry; from kimchi string beans to ramen. Bri is not an Asian eatery, though there's a profusion of Asian ingredients and dishes. There are plenty of plates without ostensible nods to Asia, such as crostini with radish butter. And Bri, too, is not a South African restaurant, despite the similarity between the restaurant's name (long "i") and "braai," South African barbecue. "It's small plates, shared plates," Mellody says. "I wouldn't say it's any style of cuisine or any region, just anything that fits into that profile of small, shareable items." Bri is an exciting opening. Whenever somebody is doing whatever the hell they want, fun things happen.