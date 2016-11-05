5 New Places to Eat and Drink in Scottsdale Right Now

The steam buns at Hot Noodles Cold Sake are worth a try. Lauren Saria

Whether you're looking for a burger joint or a spot for brunch, Scottsdale has plenty of new restaurants to explore right now.

Here are five new spots to add to your must-try list.

EXPAND The Grand Blue's menu includes everything from lobster and sushi to steak and salad. Lauren Saria

Grand Blue

The restaurant comes from Osmani, Nelly Kohsok, and Fouad Khodr, the same trio that opened the first Pita Jungle restaurant in Tempe more than 20 years ago.

The new restaurant comes from chef Josh Hebert of Scottsdale' Posh restaurant. Lauren Saria

Hot Noodles Cold Sake

During both lunch and dinner, you'll have the option to order a ramen set that includes a drink, ramen, and a side — edamame during lunch and a small order of gyoza at dinner.

Hash Kitchen/Facebook

Hash Kitchen

If you like to start your day with smoked salmon-infused vodka in your Bloody Mary and a plate of Peanut Butter Captain Crunch Breakfast Popsicles, then you'll be happy to hear Hash Kitchen is now open in north Scottsdale.

EXPAND Get ready for grass-finished beef burgers, Scottsdale. Michael Stern/Flickr

Hand Cut Burgers & Chophouse

Located at 7135 East Camelback Road, Hand Cut will serve 100 percent grass-finished beef from an Arizona farm with no added hormones or antibiotics.

The restaurant will bring European fare to Scottsdale later this month. Courtesy of Sonata's

Sonata’s Restaurant

The restaurant takes its name from owner Sonata Molocajeviene Tuft, a Lithuanian-born Paradise Valley resident, whose personal recipes also inspired many of the menu items.

