5 Restaurant Openings To Look Forward To This Fall in Metro Phoenix

The Asian fusion restaurant is expected to open later this month. Courtesy of Zen Culinary

Back in June we rounded up a list of some of the biggest restaurant openings to look forward to in the second half of 2016. But in the passing months, we've learned of even more forthcoming Valley restaurants worth salivating over. Here are five soon-to-open metro Phoenix restaurants to get pumped about.

The restaurant will be headed up by chef Kelly Fletcher. Courtesy of Zen Culinary

Zen Culinary: Chef Kelly Fletcher To Head Up New Asian Fusion Restaurant in Scottsdale

According to a press release, the restaurant will serve "affordable lunch specials by day and elegant fine dining by night." Expect a menu that incorporates Thai, Chinese, Japanese, American, and fusion cuisine.

The restaurant will bring European fare to Scottsdale later this month. Courtesy of Sonata's

Sonata’s Restaurant to Open Later This Month in Scottsdale

The restaurant takes its name from owner Sonata Molocajeviene Tuft, a Lithuanian-born Paradise Valley resident, whose personal recipes also inspired many of the menu items.

The sandwich company is known for its buy-one-donate-one model. Courtesy of Even Stevens Sandwiches

Utah-Based Even Stevens Sandwich Shop to Open Three Locations in Phoenix This Fall

The sandwich shop, which currently has locations in Utah and Idaho, is known for its buy-one-donate-one model (think Toms shoes, but with sandwiches), meaning that for every sandwich sold at its Arizona stores, the company will also donate one sandwich to local food banks.



EXPAND Called Chico Malo, the restaurant will be located at CityScape in downtown Phoenix. Courtesy of Awe Collective

Chico Malo: Chris McKinley to Launch Mexican Restaurant in Downtown Phoenix

The restaurant, the name of which translates to "bad boy," comes from Culture Shock Hospitality group; McKinley will oversee the development of the menu and the restaurant’s launch.

Conant operates restaurants in New York, Las Vegas, and Miami, and is a regular judge on Food Network's Chopped. Courtesy of Awe Collective

Celebrity Chef Scott Conant to Open Phoenix Restaurant Later This Year

Later this year, one of the most famous Italian chefs in the country and one of the most famous Italian chefs in the Valley will come together to open Mora Italian, a modern osteria in central Phoenix. The restaurant comes from chef Scott Conant of Impero Caffè in New York and Scarpetta in Miami, and Las Vegas and Pomo Pizzeria owner/chef Stefano Fabbri.

