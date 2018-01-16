5 Great Spots for Tea Service in Metro Phoenix

It's a new year and the coolest months have begun here in metro Phoenix. It's a great time to be sipping tea, indulging in pastries, and admiring the desert landscape. The Valley has several viable tea house options, a range of tea rooms to satisfying a range of tea drinkers. You can experience the hot leafy beverage royally, or at a spot more off the beaten path, perhaps at a Japanese tea spot in a garden. Depending on where you like to sip, one of these five options will be sure to soothe you.

The English Rose Tea Room



You don't have to travel to England to experience tea like a royal. The English Rose Tea Room is worth the drive to Carefree. The walls are covered with memorabilia from England, land of fancy tea. Dainty cups add the flair to match an ornate vaulted ceiling. Patrons can sip a wide variety of teas, and even try on hats. Owner Jo Gemmill, who comes from England, knows how a proper tea is conducted and tries to recreate the texture of an authentic holiday tea time in the desert.

Malone says that on a given day she has at least 150 customers in for tea. But it's not just about sipping tea. For lunch, choose from quiches, soups, and sandwiches. With strawberry preserves or Devon cream as a topping, the warm vanilla scones are decadent. All said, there are 50 teas on offer. Reservations are recommended.

The Phoenician

If you want a luxurious tea experience, The Phoenician is your best bet. A traditional British high tea unfolds in the heart of the hotel. Its vintage seats and high ceilings have an Old World glamor. Overlooking a 250-acre estate, tea drinkers here feel a certain opulence. There's even a pianist.

The food menu offered during afternoon tea is scant, and not built to satisfy appetites. It includes petite finger sandwiches in cucumber and tomato varieties. These sandwiches are mediocre given the price. Since tea is offered for a limited time in the afternoon, there isn't really a chance to linger. Scones follow right on the heels of the sandwiches. With an average price of $75 to $100 per person, the expectations may be a little high for what you would want food-wise, but the style and scenery are there.

EXPAND Tea at the Arizona Biltmore offers a variety of options. Rudri Bhatt Patel The Arizona Biltmore



Steeped in an 88-year-old tradition, The Arizona Biltmore offers a variety of options for your tea experience. Small and large parties are welcome; there's also an option for a kids' tea. Choose from concoctions like Gingerbread Tea, Grand Afternoon Tea, Oo La La Tea, and Mad Hatter Tea — each version offering its own unique flair. Tea at the Biltmore focuses on details, like impeccable china and service during tea hour, as well an education on the teas you order. The sandwich plate is aesthetically pleasing and the goods don't disappoint. Selections of honey-chipotle ham, deviled egg salad, mint and garlic hummus, and more are on offer. The combinations aren't necessarily what you expect at tea, but that makes tea time an unexpected delight. Save room for one of seven dessert options, which range from fresh-fruit cream tarts to a pistachio-apricot sable cookie. The Biltmore doesn't compromise in any area and offers the best value for your dollar.